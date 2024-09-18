The Real CdC’s Newsletter
Amicus Curiae Beaudoin Supporting Petitioners in Johnson v Kotek
A Treatise on Dismissal Doctrines Causing the Disintegration of the United States
9 hrs ago
Coquin de Chien
23
Tommy and the Berry Bush
Discernment Lost -- But Must Be Found
Sep 2
Coquin de Chien
101
August 2024
Name Change Alert - Coquin de Chien will become The Real CdC
Streamlining all names for ease of finding me
Aug 30
Coquin de Chien
109
Why Were Covid Vaccine Deaths Hidden and Covid Deaths Grossly Over-Counted on Official Death Records in Connecticut and Other States?
Press Release August 23, 2024 - Summa Logica LLC
Aug 23
Coquin de Chien
86
My Religious Exemption
Feel Free to Use It as Needed
Aug 2
Coquin de Chien
105
July 2024
AKI Epidemic of the Century
What does excess look like in 3 states that comprise 5% of the U.S. population?
Jul 22
Coquin de Chien
88
THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES - Vol. I
NOTICE OF HOSPITAL HOMICIDE & ACUTE RENAL FAILURE DEATHS - Vol. I
Jul 19
Coquin de Chien
60
COVER LETTER TO "THE CDC MEMORANDUM"
To Select Massachusetts State Senators and Representatives Who Have a Legal Duty to Investigate AKI and "Vaccine" Deaths for the Safety of The People
Jul 18
Coquin de Chien
62
Prevalence-of-Cause (PoC)
New Variable Explained - Percent of All-Cause Adjusts for Spikes in Causes that Get Swept up in Spikes of All-Cause Death Count
Jul 18
Coquin de Chien
43
Humility, Grace, and Gracias
Donations Will Begin to be Accepted Soon for Coquin de Chien
Jul 9
Coquin de Chien
72
My Trip to Connecticut's Capitol
How Did Government Become So Inaccessible to The People?
Jul 6
Coquin de Chien
128
June 2024
CDC, FDA & NIH directors served with NOTICE of CRIMINAL LIABILITY
THE CDC MEMORANDUM lays out the case to convict federal agents of fraud and murder
Jun 15
Coquin de Chien
186
