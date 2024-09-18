The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Amicus Curiae Beaudoin Supporting Petitioners in Johnson v Kotek
A Treatise on Dismissal Doctrines Causing the Disintegration of the United States
  
Coquin de Chien
Tommy and the Berry Bush
Discernment Lost -- But Must Be Found
  
Coquin de Chien
August 2024

Name Change Alert - Coquin de Chien will become The Real CdC
Streamlining all names for ease of finding me
  
Coquin de Chien
Why Were Covid Vaccine Deaths Hidden and Covid Deaths Grossly Over-Counted on Official Death Records in Connecticut and Other States?
Press Release August 23, 2024 - Summa Logica LLC
  
Coquin de Chien
My Religious Exemption
Feel Free to Use It as Needed
  
Coquin de Chien
July 2024

AKI Epidemic of the Century
What does excess look like in 3 states that comprise 5% of the U.S. population?
  
Coquin de Chien
THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES - Vol. I
NOTICE OF HOSPITAL HOMICIDE & ACUTE RENAL FAILURE DEATHS - Vol. I
  
Coquin de Chien
COVER LETTER TO "THE CDC MEMORANDUM"
To Select Massachusetts State Senators and Representatives Who Have a Legal Duty to Investigate AKI and "Vaccine" Deaths for the Safety of The People
  
Coquin de Chien
Prevalence-of-Cause (PoC)
New Variable Explained - Percent of All-Cause Adjusts for Spikes in Causes that Get Swept up in Spikes of All-Cause Death Count
  
Coquin de Chien
Humility, Grace, and Gracias
Donations Will Begin to be Accepted Soon for Coquin de Chien
  
Coquin de Chien
My Trip to Connecticut's Capitol
How Did Government Become So Inaccessible to The People?
  
Coquin de Chien
June 2024

CDC, FDA & NIH directors served with NOTICE of CRIMINAL LIABILITY
THE CDC MEMORANDUM lays out the case to convict federal agents of fraud and murder
  
Coquin de Chien
