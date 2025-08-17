The Real CdC’s Newsletter

KTonCapeCod
8d

I closed my PT clinic for 2 days.

I said to my husband, I am not going to have a business. I reopened. I worked alone 15 hrs a day for 4 months. It took me that long to see my patient load, one patient at a time with 15 minutes between oatiens. Noone ever saw another human being in the clinic besides me. My co-workers stayed home. Everyone was hiding in their homes, so I had no work for them.

When they threatened to not pay me without vaccination, I told my employees I would close.

I would wait.

I would shrink my life and live off my savings.

I would move to middle America where God is praised and living is affordable.

I offered to go to patients' homes because home care would not go.

People needed care. Dislocated shoulder with nerve damage, back surgery, knee replacements, patients stuck in an ankle cast for 4+ months because the orthopedics office was closed.

I made it through. I didn't lose my business. I didn't comply fully. I regret ever wearing a mask.

I will never do that again. I will move to middle America and retire before I do that and I am in my early 50s and love what I do.

Rogier van Vlissingen
8d

God bless Doc Moore. We need more of him. Thank you for posting it. We are so lost, I still have a hard time comprehending it all. And a hard time about the people I tried to warn, and who canceled decades of friendship. If somebody pointed a shotgun at their head, they would prefer not to know? Or should I still warn them? It makes not a lick of sense.

