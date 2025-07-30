Share

I remember writing about the word “vaccine” and how many of us did not want to attribute it to the new mRNA technology. Most now know that the definition of “vaccine” was changed in 2020 in order to call the mRNA gene drug therapy products “vaccines.”

At some point a few years ago, I stopped fighting the word games and wrote A vaccine by any other name. In that article, I said that they can have the word “vaccine” for these products. I called it a “turd” they can choke on.

Why did I write that?

I realized at some point in the Covid era that all vaccines are bad. And if they call these Covid death and maim products “vaccines,” then the entire vaccine market will suffer the fate of the Covid “vaccines.” My thought was that the attribution of death and maim that I knew was happening from the mRNA would reach a point that everyone knew someone (maimed or killed). Once that happened, all vaccines would be correctly viewed as dangerous. More pro-truth warriors would be born or, at the very least, more vaccinaphobes would be righteously created.

Sure enough, it’s happening. Those not privy to the fact that factions within the government used Covid to subvert election laws and cause mail-in ballot malfeasance en masse to get OBiden elected are now confused why so many people are withdrawing from all types of vaccines.

We need to revive a ‘70s word. Duh!!! Duuuuhhhhhhh!!!!!

What did you think would happen to the “vaccine” market when you called the Covid product a “vaccine” and proceeded to mandate, kill, and maim millions of people?

I believe the powers of “they” knew what would happen to the market and they did it anyway because they can make just as much money shorting stocks as holding stocks; and the objective was not health, but rather a wealth transfer, a control grab, and a change of leadership.

Now people are realizing that 1 in 1,000 vaccinated die and 1 in 50 vaccinated are seriously injured; and they’re finally making the attribution to vaccination from their childhood shots that caused peanut allergies, asthma, eczema, or other conditions not prevalent among humans until … VACCINES.

Vaccines boost your immune system to make it attack … YOU.

The thesis and message is that “they” can have the word “vaccine” for these products and they can choke on that turd.

Now you will see all kinds of meetings and conferences to try to figure out why vaccination rates are low, not just for Covid, but for all vaccines.

Yes, they’re choking on it. Good.

The only vaccine that saved lives is … um … I don’t know. The concept was never to save lives. It was to make people sick in a controlled environment so that they would not catch the disease at an inopportune time, like entering battle with half your army sick as dogs.

God bless you all.

John 14:6 TRUTH