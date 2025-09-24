Beaudoin Massachusetts Statehouse Speeches May 2023 & September 2025

Share

A special thank you to Julie Booras and Health Rights MA for inviting me to speak.

I thought it might be good to play the speeches back to back in the same video.

Imagine how much more information I have now than nearly 2.5 years ago. The evidence is irrefutable. The death toll is massive. No where else in the world is there so much evidence that does not need research papers and studies.

Studies are supplemental to the facts that show people died caused by Covid vaccines.

Studies can show how the Covid vaccine kills at the cellular and molecular levels. And it is important to continue that work. But that is NOT the way to conduct public health investigation, whether there is an emergency or a need for historical review.

Science is never settled. Facts can be settled. You do not need a study to tell you that someone reacted in minutes and died in days from the same thing that 500 others reacted to in minutes or hours and died in hours or days all from the same manifestations in the body.

God bless you all

JOHN 14:6 TRUTH