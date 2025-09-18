Share

After viewing some of the Senate hearing of the 29-Day former CDC Director Monarez yesterday, my social media feed was inundated with clips of her testimony and comment posts of outrage at the spectacle of her smarminess, disingenuousness, and brazenly prevaricative testimony.

Consumers of social media, podcasts, and media are driven from one story to another not realizing they are watching theatrical compilations also known as “psyops.”

Senator Bill Cassidy follows the directives of his handlers, many of whom are lobbyists from the pharmaceutical industry. Senator Cassidy called the hearing, some say, to embarrass and demean Secretary Kennedy and try to get him fired. Is it really that simple?

How were Covid and the Covid vaccine narratives and procedures deployed?

Which organization supported the narratives and legal requirements with research papers bought using grant funding money?

Which organization is the most prominent in the minds of the public (the forward facing most known in epidemiology, pandemic response, and other narrative building blocks)?

Answers

Covid and Covid vaccines would not have happened but for the financial incentives enacted through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The New COVID-19 Treatments Add-On Payment (NCTAP) incentive plan put a bounty on the head of anyone walking into a hospital and testing positive for Covid. NCTAP incentives are responsible for hundreds of thousands of American deaths since 2020, nearly all of which were erroneously purported to be Covid deaths. Those at the top, who put the plan together, knew the consequences of their written words in the plan, making this a crime of murder. All those solicited by money (exempli gratia, hospital administrators and pediatric practice general managers) are merely solicited dupes acting out crimes of manslaughter.

The legal hurdles required to deploy experimental products and procedures were satisfied through research papers grant funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). While holding stock, stock options, and royalty agreements in the pharmaceutical companies, NIH and some of its higher-up employees funded research papers to show safety and effectiveness of products from those very same pharmaceutical companies. The NIH created the covid treatment protocols, funded the remdesivir study in early 2020, and funded other studies as needed. Dr. Michael Klompas of Mass General Brigham (MGB) authored a paper in September 2020 stating that it is safe to go to hospitals because the staff does not give Covid to patients. Perhaps Klompas wrote that paper upon request because hospitals needed to quell the fear that significally hurt their revenue and income. The need was different in the next year, 2021. Klompas’ employer, MGB, needed the staff to be Covid vaccinated because CMS was holding large financial incentives over their heads. Klompas then claimed that the staff, if unvaccinated for Covid, was a “direct threat” to patients. It is interesting that such an “expert” can flip flop based on the financial needs of his employer, MGB.

The NIH money funds the papers that are used in lawsuits as evidence for the mandates; and the CMS money incentivizes the deployment of the drug products.

Lastly, what does CDC do? CDC funds relatively few papers, nothing close to what NIH funds. And CDC is the forward facing “recommender” of protocols and drugs (FDA is not forgotten, but is not part of this article). The CDC is the bug light to which media are drawn. The People, id est, the regular public, in yet another limited hangout, are shown the CDC as good or bad, depending on a person’s political persuasion and chosen narrative. The People are fed what they want to see … CDC good or CDC bad … and it does not matter which. What matters to the psyop plan authors is that The People are not looking at what NIH and CMS are doing because that’s where the real operations planning and execution is happening.

Budgets

As you can see, CDC is only 0.65% of the HHS operations budget for 2025. It was very difficult to find this information online. The reason is because nearly all the reports are of the discretionary budget. This is now the money is hidden and the people are confused by the budgets.

They have you posting and complaining and podcasting about CDC, while CMS and NIH continue their plans against The People.

To be fair, the 2025 HHS Discretionary spending budget is also presented below. It’s all sleight of hand using accounting tricks. These departments should not even exist. The states can manage the spending much more efficiently for their citizens than the leviathan of federal agency waste, fraud, and abuse.

Notice simply the relative difference between NIH and CDC. While the powers controlling your social media and podcast feeds feed you CDC CDC CDC CDC CDC, the entities that developed (NIH) and incentivized (CNS) the death protocols remain underscrutinized.

Don’t fall for it. Demand that the federal government return health, education, welfare, environmental protection, and other large expenditures to the states. The federal government will abuse The People using pandemics, climate change, gender panic, groomed mass shootings, and other fear-based narratives to keep you under their control as you point at the other side of an issue and blame the “others” rather than the government that caused it.

God Bless you all

JOHN 14: 6 TRUTH