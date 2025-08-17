Share

John Beaudoin, Sr. - Massachusetts

Summa Logica LLC - President & CEO

TheRealCdC.com

SummaLogicaLLC.com

TheRealCdC.Substack.com

Biography from my 2 books

John Paul Beaudoin, Sr. is a Christian and father of three sons. He spent his first 18 years in Windsor, Connecticut, obtained a BS in Systems Engineering, worked 30 years in the semiconductor research and design industry, and obtained an MBA in Management. In July 2018, John’s eldest son died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 20. The fraudulent Covid narrative gave John a purpose again, which is to save children from harm. He enrolled in law school at 56-years-old, attended for two semesters, and was unenrolled due to his Covid “vaccination status.” John now uses engineering, economics, morality, law, and philosophy to find evidence and bring TRUTH to The People.

Websites for the audience:

TheRealCdC.com for book purchases

TheRealCdC.Substack.com for articles

SummaLogicaLLC.com for Press Releases and some downloads

X: @JohnBeaudoinSr or https://x.com/JohnBeaudoinSr

Rumble: “The Last Boomer” Podcast with John Beaudoin Sr https://rumble.com/c/c-7703927

Past 4 years : authored 2 books, 2 bills, 3 lawsuits pro se, 1 still on appeal, 1.6 MILLION non-redacted death records obtained, groundbreaking epidemiological findings, Dismissal Doctrine analysis (Standing et al)

Why Covid Vaccine and Law (Standing) research? - My career is over, my eldest is dead, and I just want to save kids from getting killed

Findings from Investigations

Fraudulent misrepresentations — Accidental deaths (blunt trauma, fentanyl OD) labeled as “Covid” deaths

More Fraud — Covid vaccine-caused deaths labeled as “Covid” deaths, including children

Thousands of Covid vaccine-caused deaths per state

Discovered 2020 = excess respiratory; but ’21-‘23 = excess circulatory & blood deaths; a virus doesn’t change how it kills on a year boundary (when vaxes started)

Cancer deaths rose end of 2021 and increased thereafter, specifically, lymph, marrow most; pancreatic et al

Sudden kidney failure deaths rose 100% totaling ~250,000 excess kidney deaths in USA by June 2025; discovered TWO different causes

Government killed a MILLION Americans by Covid treatment protocols & Covid vaccines

Most causes of Covid vaccine deaths are traceable to blood formation dysregulation

Inferential statistical methods and models fail in epidemiology; engineering methods are much better in discovering signals, analyzing data, and producing useful information for human understanding

Processes & Tools Created or Proposed

Top-Down Investigation, Bottom-Up Quantification Methodology (TBM) Epidemiological Forensic Investigation Methodology Statement for public health analysis. Best in world early warning system and historical investigational tool . Better than anything created by 250,000 state and fed public health employees

Automated Learning in Public Health Analysis (ALPHA) New epidemiological methods using models such as Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) frequency domain analysis of daily deaths over many years. The higher the Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR), the greater the seasonality of deaths. More pneumonia deaths in winter than summer. More older people die in winter than summer. Seasons have no bearing on cancers or ages under about 60 years old. This new methodology will be able to untangle signals in the future and be an EARLY WARNING system as well as a FORENSIC INVESTIGATIONAL TOOL

Multiple paradoxes in death data discovered, then spreadsheet and SQL tools created and implemented to find the paradoxes: age group paradox, time-window paradox, Simpson’s paradox, Prevalence-of-Cause paradox.

New Hampshire StateHouse Testimonies

Jan 10, 2024 - 14m10s - SB 319 -

Jan 10, 2024 - 4m17s - SB319 edited down by Ann Forti - https://x.com/annmforti/status/1746226423008784881

Jan 25, 2024 - 31m32s - HB1661 -

April 12, 2024 - 2h2m - Special House Committee on Covid Response

April 12, 2024 - 9m06s CDC Fraud https://rumble.com/v4t92g9-part-1-4122024-new-hampshire-testimony-john-beaudoin-sr-cdc-fraud.html

April 12, 2024 - 10m40s RICO Crimes https://rumble.com/v4ttiux-part-2-4122024-nh-testimony-john-beaudoin-sr-medical-boards-rico-crimes.html

April 12, 2024 - 3m45s Massachusetts Center of Covid https://x.com/JohnBeaudoinSr/status/1804534012368548112

April 12, 2024 - 1m42s Pulmonary Embolism https://x.com/tompaine1984/status/1801642398730109045

April 12, 2024 - 1m12s Strokes https://x.com/tompaine1984/status/1801087578373841057

Massachusetts StateHouse Testimonies

Jun 8, 2023 - 4m15s - H 734 - https://rumble.com/v2uhck6-massachusetts-joint-committee-on-emergency-preparedness-and-management-john.html

Mid-2023 17-minute Summary re-recorded after event at StateHouse - https://rumble.com/v2tyuxe-coquin-de-chien-massachusetts-legislators-presentation-john-beaudoin.html

June 6, 2025 - start at 00:04:14 in this video https://rumble.com/v6ugq53-friday-night-fights-aki-vs-mycarditis-ep-002-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Supplemental Information

Books Published

Mar 2024 - The Real CdC - COVID FACTS for REGULAR PEOPLE

Apr 2024 - THE CDC MEMORANDUM - NOTICE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY

Articles Published

Coquin de Chien (named changed to “The Real CdC”) - 140 Articles published as of May 10, 2025 found at

Brownstone Institute - Just Who Is Girish Navani? published on September 24, 2024 Found at https://brownstone.org/articles/just-who-is-girish-navani/

Brownstone Institute - A Question of Standing published on October 30, 2024 Found at https://brownstone.org/articles/a-question-of-standing/

Bills Authored

HB1661 New Hampshire 2024 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/NH/text/HB1661/id/2864803

HF5131 Minnesota 2024 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/MN/text/HF5131/2023

HF2128 Minnesota 2025 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/MN/bill/HF2128/2025

THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES

Jul 2024 - Vol. I - NOTICE OF HOSPITAL HOMICIDE & ACUTE RENAL FAILURE DEATHS

Aug 2024 - Vol. II - COVID-19 “VACCINE”-CAUSED DEATHS & DEATHS FRAUDULENTLY LABELED “COVID-19” - served to the governor, health commissioner, and AG of Connecticut (both Vol. I & II). Whistleblower report filed with the Auditors of Public Accounts of Connecticut (Vol. II).

Published Firsts & Notables

Apr 12, 2022 - Clotting & Hemorrhaging Excess Deaths

C19 “vaccine” - the cause of causes John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC · April 13, 2022 This article is written for all readers, Year 9 students through elder adults. Methods and reasoning herein are pedestrian. Doctors and scientists may opt to skip to “BEGIN HERE TO VIEW DATA”. If you really want to cheat, skip to the bottom and look for yellow highlighted cells in spreadsheets. Understand what they represent. They represent signifi… Read full story

Apr 26, 2022 - Fraudulent covid over-counting

May 11, 2022 - SOLUTION to vaccine debate (Correlate Vax registry with death records)

May 16, 2022 - Sudden Kidney Failure Alert

May 27, 2022 - Turbo Cancer by the numbers (Marrow, Lymph)

Jun 19, 2022 - Circulatory system attacked

Circulatory attack continues John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC · June 19, 2022 The table below is built from the official Massachusetts Department of Public Health database of Death Certificates for years 2015 through March of 2022. The 2022 records still have “pending” for many causes of death. Thus, any given cause can only get worse, not better because total deaths (denominator) is correct, while the causes (numerators) are … Read full story

Jun 24, 2022 - Pulmonary embolism deaths

Pulmonary emboli effects John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC · June 24, 2022 Because the Massachusetts Death Certificate database is so large and the computer has become so slow, this article is not new information, but rather is a bunch of stuff you can spread around social media. Please lift graphic logos and slogan hashtags and sentences from this article to spread around social media. The computer will be triaged and treat… Read full story

Aug 2022 - Sued Governor in U.S. District Ct - FRAUD Covid over-counting & Hidden vaccine deaths

Dec 2023 - Summa Logica LLC founded

Feb 2024 - First Circuit Court of Appeals Brief filed - STANDING DOCTRINE systemic failure

… More Cancer, Circulatory System, Eosinophilia, Myocarditis, Clotting, Hemorrhaging, Thrombocytopenia, Stroke et al

Feb 2024 The Real CdC published by Summa Logica LLC

Feb 2024 THE CDC MEMORANDUM published by Summa Logica LLC

June 2024 - THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES Vol. I - Sudden Kidney Failure deaths

August 2024 - THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES Vol. II - Vaccine deaths

2023 - served the governors and other public officials of Vermont with THE VERMONT MEMORANDUM and officials of Minnesota with THE MINNESOTA MEMORANDUM

2024 - served the directors and 13 deputy directors of the FDA, CDC, and NIH with THE CDC MEMORANDUM - NOTICE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY

Sep 2024 - to be announced - publications regarding Dismissal Doctrines - the root core issue that facilitates all other issues festering in the United States: border, election, LGBT, Covid, Vaccines, Climate change

2024 - Thesis author and advisor on research paper to apply DFT and SNR analyses to death data streams of age groups and causes of death to determine the seasonality level of externalities

Law School

Aug 2020 - Entered at 56yo

Aug 2021 - Kicked out for refusing Covid vax

Mask Mandate Lawsuit vs Governor of MA

May 2020 - Sued Governor in U.S. District Court

Nov 2020 - Governor changed mandate for the entire state to get around the legal theory in my lawsuit. Neither I nor anyone speaking to me had to wear a mask as a result of the exception in the new mandate Covid Order No. 55 ¶ 2b. The change took my injury away and the case was dismissed on standing.

Covid and Vaccine Deaths Fraud Lawsuit vs Governor et al of MA

August 2022 - Sued state over massive numbers of fraudulent records that appear to substantially increase Covid death reporting and to hide Covid vaccine death reporting. Dismissed. Appealed to the First Circuit — pending.

Breach of Contract Lawsuit vs Massachusetts School of Law

August 2022 - Sued Massachusetts School of Law for breach of contract and unfair and deceptive acts. Appealed to Massachusetts Court of Appeals — pending.

November 14, 2024 - recording time period 1:58:30 to 2:34:00. Oral Arguments, November 14, 2024, Englander, Hershfang, Brennan, JJ., presiding. Massachusetts Appeals Court Oral Arguments. Found at on November 14, 2024.

Other Written Works for Courts

Amicus Curiae Brief (Treatise on Standing Doctrine) in the Supreme Court of the United States in Johnson v Kotek No. 24-173 dated September 2024; found at

https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-173/326017/20240916110703931_Amicus%20Brief-Beaudoin.pdf

and an article on Substack about it found at

Another Amicus Curiae Brief (on Mootness Doctrine) not submitted to the Supreme Court of the United States as it was too late and no attorney was available to submit it. Dated October 2024.

Amici Curiae Brief (further Treatise on Dismissal Doctrines) in the Supreme Court of the United States in Wilkins v Herron No. 25-9 dated August 1, 2025; found at

https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/25/25-9/368712/20250801193157030_BeaudoinWilkins%20MAIN%20EFile%20Aug%201%2025.pdf

Other Appearances

3m50s Video on X with Dr. Randy Bock https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1807177969292755084

Aug 7, 2024 - Ask Dr. Drew - https://rumble.com/v5a2lkh-dr.-kelly-victory-john-beaudoin-says-data-shows-biggest-story-everyone-is-m.html

May 21, 2024 - Ask Dr. Drew - https://rumble.com/v4wl1qu-how-the-cdc-is-hiding-mrna-deaths-behind-y59.0-w-john-beaudoin-sr.-and-nick.html

Jun 27, 2023 - Ask Dr. Drew - https://rumble.com/v2wo5g0-john-beaudoin-sr-death-certificates-fraudulently-omitted-mrna-vaccine-react.html

2023 - War Room - https://rumble.com/v2yctm2-aaron-hertzberg-and-john-paul-beaudoin-sr.-explain-how-the-cdc-lied-about-v.html

Jan 2024 - The HighWire - https://rumble.com/v4819zl-new-data-reveals-tsunami-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths.html

Nov 2023 - Epoch Times - https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/unexploded-bomb-where-the-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-are-really-hiding-john-beaudoin-5579458?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy

Nov 2023 - Epoch Times - https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/evidence-how-cdc-buried-vaccine-death-data-5575113?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy

Sep 2024 - Rumble Channel johnbeaudoinsr - CT Memo Vol. I - Kidney Failure Epidemic https://rumble.com/v5el1yy-kidney-failure-epidemic-by-john-beaudoin-sr..html

Mar 10, 2024 - Health Rights Massachusetts - onsite in Shrewsbury MA - https://rumble.com/v4k31c3-lessons-learned-from-covid-deaths-in-massachusetts-with-john-beaudoin-sr..html?start=455

Jul 16, 2024 - Shannon Joy Show - https://rumble.com/v57f48k-covid-kill-protocols-exposed-new-government-data-proves-hospital-homicide.-.html

2023 - Coffee and a Mike episode #642 - https://rumble.com/v2zk5yk-coffee-and-a-mike-episode-642-with-john-beaudoin-sr-cdc-lying-about-vaccine.html

2023 - Rumble Channel johnbeaudoinsr - Review of Individual Death Records and Causes https://rumble.com/v270hww-vexine-veritas-vid-2-faud-explained-in-a-longer-form-john-beaudoin.html

Sep 4, 2024 - Redacted News - https://rumble.com/v5dwc6l-500000-americans-have-been-killed-by-the-covid-vaccine-and-the-cdc-is-hidin.html

Jul 15, 2024 - 2 mins - itscommonsense2020 - CT Governor, AG, PH Commissioner delivery of CT Memo Vol. I - https://rumble.com/v56cuyi-john-paul-beaudoin-sr.-delivering-notice-to-ct-governor-attorney-general-an.html

Feb 2024 - What the Nurses Saw - Good 8-minute video - https://rumble.com/v4gunc9-ken-mccarthy-and-john-beaudoin-discuss-remdesivir-and-excess-deaths-from-ki.html

Sep 23, 2024 - Viva Frei - Live with John Beaudoin: The Updated Covid States are SHOCKING https://rumble.com/v5g3kfx-live-with-john-beaudoin-the-updated-covid-stats-are-shocking-viva-frei.html

Sep 06, 2024 - React19 with Ann Forti - John Beaudoin | Exposing the Alarming Data on Covid 19 Protocols and Vaccine Deaths - https://rumble.com/v5inrjp-john-beaudoin-exposing-the-alarming-data-on-covid-19-protocols-and-vaccine-.html and on https://the-react19-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/john-beaudoin-exposing-the-data-on-covid-19-protocols-and-vaccine-deaths and on https://react19.org/videos-and-podcasts/john-beaudoin-exposing-the-alarming-data-on-covid-19-protocols-and-vaccine-deaths-2

Sep 2024 Amicus Curiae Brief filed in Johnson v Kotek found at https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-173/326017/20240916110703931_Amicus%20Brief-Beaudoin.pdf

Nov 26, 2024 - Viva Frei - Interview with Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski - Rumble & Bitcoin? Shocking Stats From Florida & MORE! found at https://rumble.com/v5tbs6q-interview-with-rumble-ceo-chris-pavlovski-rumble-and-bitcoin-shocking-stats.html

Apr 30, 2025 - The Shannon Joy Show - Self-Amplifying mRNA Shots! With Special Guests John Beaudoin Sr. & Jessica Rose found beginning 00:31:15 at https://rumble.com/v6srwiz-100-day-shocker-trump-is-deporting-fewer-illegal-immigrants-than-biden.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m

May 7, 2025 - The Shannon Joy Show - Gain Of Function MASS Deception - Weaponized ‘Viruses’ Aren’t Killing People, Our Government Protocols Are! With Special Guest John Beaudoin Sr. found at https://rumble.com/v6t2ysh--weaponized-viruses-arent-killing-people-our-government-protocols-are.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m

Jun 6, 2025 - The Tenpenny Podcasts This Week with Dr.T, with special guest, John Beaudoin found at https://rumble.com/v6u61ln-this-week-with-dr.t-with-special-guest-john-beaudoin.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Jul 11, 2025 - Nurse Michele Talks Podcast - #6 Uncovering the Hidden Death Toll: John Beaudoin Exposes the COVID-19 Cover-Up found at https://rumble.com/v6wbna6-6-uncovering-the-hidden-death-toll-john-beaudoin-exposes-the-covid-19-cover.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

“The Last Boomer” Podcast with John Beaudoin Sr

https://rumble.com/c/c-7703927

May 22, 2025 - 01:32:37 Ep 001 | TLBcast - Connecticut Covid TRUTH Refuting Sen. Blumenthal found at https://rumble.com/v6ttt1p-connecticut-covid-truth-refuting-sen.-blumenthal-ep-1-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Jun 6, 2025 - 01:17:48 Ep 002 | TLBcast - Friday Night Fights - AKI vs Mycarditis found at https://rumble.com/v6ugq53-friday-night-fights-aki-vs-mycarditis-ep-002-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Jun 20, 2025 - 00:59:40 Ep 003 | TLBcast - Notice to HHS; Self-Censorship; Dr Henele; Jeremiah Hosea found at https://rumble.com/v6v6tq5-notice-to-hhs-self-censorship-dr-henele-jeremiah-hosea-ep-003-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

July 11, 2025 - 02:15:30 Ep 004 | TLBcast - Review of Dr. Sarah Meyer’s ACIP Testimony w John Davidson & Jeremiah Hosea found at https://rumble.com/v6waw6a-ep-004-tlbcast-review-of-dr.-sarah-meyers-acip-testimony-w-john-davidson-an.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

Aug 1, 2025 - 01:39:37 Ep 005 | TLBcast - Solving Civil Unrest - Review of Amicus Brief Wilkins v Herron found at https://rumble.com/v6x73ay-ep-005-tlbcast-solving-civil-unrest-review-of-amicus-brief-wilkins-v-herron.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

CONCLUSIONS to CT Memo Vol. II