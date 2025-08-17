Covid Curriculum Vitae of John Beaudoin Sr
John Beaudoin, Sr. - Massachusetts
Summa Logica LLC - President & CEO
Biography from my 2 books
John Paul Beaudoin, Sr. is a Christian and father of three sons. He spent his first 18 years in Windsor, Connecticut, obtained a BS in Systems Engineering, worked 30 years in the semiconductor research and design industry, and obtained an MBA in Management. In July 2018, John’s eldest son died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 20. The fraudulent Covid narrative gave John a purpose again, which is to save children from harm. He enrolled in law school at 56-years-old, attended for two semesters, and was unenrolled due to his Covid “vaccination status.” John now uses engineering, economics, morality, law, and philosophy to find evidence and bring TRUTH to The People.
Websites for the audience:
TheRealCdC.com for book purchases
TheRealCdC.Substack.com for articles
SummaLogicaLLC.com for Press Releases and some downloads
X: @JohnBeaudoinSr or https://x.com/JohnBeaudoinSr
Rumble: “The Last Boomer” Podcast with John Beaudoin Sr https://rumble.com/c/c-7703927
Past 4 years: authored 2 books, 2 bills, 3 lawsuits pro se, 1 still on appeal, 1.6 MILLION non-redacted death records obtained, groundbreaking epidemiological findings, Dismissal Doctrine analysis (Standing et al)
Why Covid Vaccine and Law (Standing) research? - My career is over, my eldest is dead, and I just want to save kids from getting killed
Findings from Investigations
Fraudulent misrepresentations — Accidental deaths (blunt trauma, fentanyl OD) labeled as “Covid” deaths
More Fraud — Covid vaccine-caused deaths labeled as “Covid” deaths, including children
Thousands of Covid vaccine-caused deaths per state
Discovered 2020 = excess respiratory; but ’21-‘23 = excess circulatory & blood deaths; a virus doesn’t change how it kills on a year boundary (when vaxes started)
Cancer deaths rose end of 2021 and increased thereafter, specifically, lymph, marrow most; pancreatic et al
Sudden kidney failure deaths rose 100% totaling ~250,000 excess kidney deaths in USA by June 2025; discovered TWO different causes
Government killed a MILLION Americans by Covid treatment protocols & Covid vaccines
Most causes of Covid vaccine deaths are traceable to blood formation dysregulation
Inferential statistical methods and models fail in epidemiology; engineering methods are much better in discovering signals, analyzing data, and producing useful information for human understanding
Processes & Tools Created or Proposed
Top-Down Investigation, Bottom-Up Quantification Methodology (TBM) Epidemiological Forensic Investigation Methodology Statement for public health analysis. Best in world early warning system and historical investigational tool. Better than anything created by 250,000 state and fed public health employees
Automated Learning in Public Health Analysis (ALPHA) New epidemiological methods using models such as Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) frequency domain analysis of daily deaths over many years. The higher the Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR), the greater the seasonality of deaths. More pneumonia deaths in winter than summer. More older people die in winter than summer. Seasons have no bearing on cancers or ages under about 60 years old. This new methodology will be able to untangle signals in the future and be an EARLY WARNING system as well as a FORENSIC INVESTIGATIONAL TOOL
Multiple paradoxes in death data discovered, then spreadsheet and SQL tools created and implemented to find the paradoxes: age group paradox, time-window paradox, Simpson’s paradox, Prevalence-of-Cause paradox.
New Hampshire StateHouse Testimonies
Jan 10, 2024 - 14m10s - SB 319 -
Jan 10, 2024 - 4m17s - SB319 edited down by Ann Forti -
Jan 25, 2024 - 31m32s - HB1661 -
April 12, 2024 - 2h2m - Special House Committee on Covid Response
April 12, 2024 - 9m06s CDC Fraud
https://rumble.com/v4t92g9-part-1-4122024-new-hampshire-testimony-john-beaudoin-sr-cdc-fraud.html
April 12, 2024 - 10m40s RICO Crimes
https://rumble.com/v4ttiux-part-2-4122024-nh-testimony-john-beaudoin-sr-medical-boards-rico-crimes.html
April 12, 2024 - 3m45s Massachusetts Center of Covid
April 12, 2024 - 1m42s Pulmonary Embolism
April 12, 2024 - 1m12s Strokes
Massachusetts StateHouse Testimonies
Jun 8, 2023 - 4m15s - H 734 -
https://rumble.com/v2uhck6-massachusetts-joint-committee-on-emergency-preparedness-and-management-john.html
Mid-2023 17-minute Summary re-recorded after event at StateHouse -
https://rumble.com/v2tyuxe-coquin-de-chien-massachusetts-legislators-presentation-john-beaudoin.html
June 6, 2025 - start at 00:04:14 in this video
https://rumble.com/v6ugq53-friday-night-fights-aki-vs-mycarditis-ep-002-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
Supplemental Information
Books Published
Mar 2024 - The Real CdC - COVID FACTS for REGULAR PEOPLE
Apr 2024 - THE CDC MEMORANDUM - NOTICE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY
Articles Published
Coquin de Chien (named changed to “The Real CdC”) - 140 Articles published as of May 10, 2025 found at
Brownstone Institute - Just Who Is Girish Navani? published on September 24, 2024 Found at https://brownstone.org/articles/just-who-is-girish-navani/
Brownstone Institute - A Question of Standing published on October 30, 2024 Found at https://brownstone.org/articles/a-question-of-standing/
Bills Authored
HB1661 New Hampshire 2024 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/NH/text/HB1661/id/2864803
HF5131 Minnesota 2024 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/MN/text/HF5131/2023
HF2128 Minnesota 2025 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/MN/bill/HF2128/2025
THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES
Jul 2024 - Vol. I - NOTICE OF HOSPITAL HOMICIDE & ACUTE RENAL FAILURE DEATHS
Aug 2024 - Vol. II - COVID-19 “VACCINE”-CAUSED DEATHS & DEATHS FRAUDULENTLY LABELED “COVID-19” - served to the governor, health commissioner, and AG of Connecticut (both Vol. I & II). Whistleblower report filed with the Auditors of Public Accounts of Connecticut (Vol. II).
Published Firsts & Notables
Apr 12, 2022 - Clotting & Hemorrhaging Excess Deaths
Apr 26, 2022 - Fraudulent covid over-counting
May 11, 2022 - SOLUTION to vaccine debate (Correlate Vax registry with death records)
May 16, 2022 - Sudden Kidney Failure Alert
May 27, 2022 - Turbo Cancer by the numbers (Marrow, Lymph)
Jun 19, 2022 - Circulatory system attacked
Jun 24, 2022 - Pulmonary embolism deaths
Aug 2022 - Sued Governor in U.S. District Ct - FRAUD Covid over-counting & Hidden vaccine deaths
Dec 2023 - Summa Logica LLC founded
Feb 2024 - First Circuit Court of Appeals Brief filed - STANDING DOCTRINE systemic failure
… More Cancer, Circulatory System, Eosinophilia, Myocarditis, Clotting, Hemorrhaging, Thrombocytopenia, Stroke et al
Feb 2024 The Real CdC published by Summa Logica LLC
Feb 2024 THE CDC MEMORANDUM published by Summa Logica LLC
June 2024 - THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES Vol. I - Sudden Kidney Failure deaths
August 2024 - THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES Vol. II - Vaccine deaths
2023 - served the governors and other public officials of Vermont with THE VERMONT MEMORANDUM and officials of Minnesota with THE MINNESOTA MEMORANDUM
2024 - served the directors and 13 deputy directors of the FDA, CDC, and NIH with THE CDC MEMORANDUM - NOTICE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY
Sep 2024 - to be announced - publications regarding Dismissal Doctrines - the root core issue that facilitates all other issues festering in the United States: border, election, LGBT, Covid, Vaccines, Climate change
2024 - Thesis author and advisor on research paper to apply DFT and SNR analyses to death data streams of age groups and causes of death to determine the seasonality level of externalities
Law School
Aug 2020 - Entered at 56yo
Aug 2021 - Kicked out for refusing Covid vax
Mask Mandate Lawsuit vs Governor of MA
May 2020 - Sued Governor in U.S. District Court
Nov 2020 - Governor changed mandate for the entire state to get around the legal theory in my lawsuit. Neither I nor anyone speaking to me had to wear a mask as a result of the exception in the new mandate Covid Order No. 55 ¶ 2b. The change took my injury away and the case was dismissed on standing.
Covid and Vaccine Deaths Fraud Lawsuit vs Governor et al of MA
August 2022 - Sued state over massive numbers of fraudulent records that appear to substantially increase Covid death reporting and to hide Covid vaccine death reporting. Dismissed. Appealed to the First Circuit — pending.
Breach of Contract Lawsuit vs Massachusetts School of Law
August 2022 - Sued Massachusetts School of Law for breach of contract and unfair and deceptive acts. Appealed to Massachusetts Court of Appeals — pending.
November 14, 2024 - recording time period 1:58:30 to 2:34:00. Oral Arguments, November 14, 2024, Englander, Hershfang, Brennan, JJ., presiding. Massachusetts Appeals Court Oral Arguments. Found at
on November 14, 2024.
Other Written Works for Courts
Amicus Curiae Brief (Treatise on Standing Doctrine) in the Supreme Court of the United States in Johnson v Kotek No. 24-173 dated September 2024; found at
https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-173/326017/20240916110703931_Amicus%20Brief-Beaudoin.pdf
and an article on Substack about it found at
Another Amicus Curiae Brief (on Mootness Doctrine) not submitted to the Supreme Court of the United States as it was too late and no attorney was available to submit it. Dated October 2024.
Amici Curiae Brief (further Treatise on Dismissal Doctrines) in the Supreme Court of the United States in Wilkins v Herron No. 25-9 dated August 1, 2025; found at
https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/25/25-9/368712/20250801193157030_BeaudoinWilkins%20MAIN%20EFile%20Aug%201%2025.pdf
Other Appearances
3m50s Video on X with Dr. Randy Bock
Aug 7, 2024 - Ask Dr. Drew -
https://rumble.com/v5a2lkh-dr.-kelly-victory-john-beaudoin-says-data-shows-biggest-story-everyone-is-m.html
May 21, 2024 - Ask Dr. Drew -
https://rumble.com/v4wl1qu-how-the-cdc-is-hiding-mrna-deaths-behind-y59.0-w-john-beaudoin-sr.-and-nick.html
Jun 27, 2023 - Ask Dr. Drew -
https://rumble.com/v2wo5g0-john-beaudoin-sr-death-certificates-fraudulently-omitted-mrna-vaccine-react.html
2023 - War Room -
https://rumble.com/v2yctm2-aaron-hertzberg-and-john-paul-beaudoin-sr.-explain-how-the-cdc-lied-about-v.html
Jan 2024 - The HighWire -
https://rumble.com/v4819zl-new-data-reveals-tsunami-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths.html
Nov 2023 - Epoch Times -
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/unexploded-bomb-where-the-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-are-really-hiding-john-beaudoin-5579458?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy
Nov 2023 - Epoch Times -
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/evidence-how-cdc-buried-vaccine-death-data-5575113?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy
Sep 2024 - Rumble Channel johnbeaudoinsr - CT Memo Vol. I - Kidney Failure Epidemic
https://rumble.com/v5el1yy-kidney-failure-epidemic-by-john-beaudoin-sr..html
Mar 10, 2024 - Health Rights Massachusetts - onsite in Shrewsbury MA -
https://rumble.com/v4k31c3-lessons-learned-from-covid-deaths-in-massachusetts-with-john-beaudoin-sr..html?start=455
Jul 16, 2024 - Shannon Joy Show -
https://rumble.com/v57f48k-covid-kill-protocols-exposed-new-government-data-proves-hospital-homicide.-.html
2023 - Coffee and a Mike episode #642 -
https://rumble.com/v2zk5yk-coffee-and-a-mike-episode-642-with-john-beaudoin-sr-cdc-lying-about-vaccine.html
2023 - Rumble Channel johnbeaudoinsr - Review of Individual Death Records and Causes
https://rumble.com/v270hww-vexine-veritas-vid-2-faud-explained-in-a-longer-form-john-beaudoin.html
Sep 4, 2024 - Redacted News -
https://rumble.com/v5dwc6l-500000-americans-have-been-killed-by-the-covid-vaccine-and-the-cdc-is-hidin.html
Jul 15, 2024 - 2 mins - itscommonsense2020 - CT Governor, AG, PH Commissioner delivery of CT Memo Vol. I -
https://rumble.com/v56cuyi-john-paul-beaudoin-sr.-delivering-notice-to-ct-governor-attorney-general-an.html
Feb 2024 - What the Nurses Saw - Good 8-minute video -
https://rumble.com/v4gunc9-ken-mccarthy-and-john-beaudoin-discuss-remdesivir-and-excess-deaths-from-ki.html
Sep 23, 2024 - Viva Frei - Live with John Beaudoin: The Updated Covid States are SHOCKING
https://rumble.com/v5g3kfx-live-with-john-beaudoin-the-updated-covid-stats-are-shocking-viva-frei.html
Sep 06, 2024 - React19 with Ann Forti - John Beaudoin | Exposing the Alarming Data on Covid 19 Protocols and Vaccine Deaths -
https://rumble.com/v5inrjp-john-beaudoin-exposing-the-alarming-data-on-covid-19-protocols-and-vaccine-.html
and on
https://the-react19-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/john-beaudoin-exposing-the-data-on-covid-19-protocols-and-vaccine-deaths
and on
https://react19.org/videos-and-podcasts/john-beaudoin-exposing-the-alarming-data-on-covid-19-protocols-and-vaccine-deaths-2
Sep 2024 Amicus Curiae Brief filed in Johnson v Kotek found at
https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-173/326017/20240916110703931_Amicus%20Brief-Beaudoin.pdf
Nov 26, 2024 - Viva Frei - Interview with Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski - Rumble & Bitcoin? Shocking Stats From Florida & MORE! found at
https://rumble.com/v5tbs6q-interview-with-rumble-ceo-chris-pavlovski-rumble-and-bitcoin-shocking-stats.html
Apr 30, 2025 - The Shannon Joy Show - Self-Amplifying mRNA Shots! With Special Guests John Beaudoin Sr. & Jessica Rose found beginning 00:31:15 at
https://rumble.com/v6srwiz-100-day-shocker-trump-is-deporting-fewer-illegal-immigrants-than-biden.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
May 7, 2025 - The Shannon Joy Show - Gain Of Function MASS Deception - Weaponized ‘Viruses’ Aren’t Killing People, Our Government Protocols Are! With Special Guest John Beaudoin Sr. found at
https://rumble.com/v6t2ysh--weaponized-viruses-arent-killing-people-our-government-protocols-are.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m
Jun 6, 2025 - The Tenpenny Podcasts This Week with Dr.T, with special guest, John Beaudoin found at
https://rumble.com/v6u61ln-this-week-with-dr.t-with-special-guest-john-beaudoin.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
Jul 11, 2025 - Nurse Michele Talks Podcast - #6 Uncovering the Hidden Death Toll: John Beaudoin Exposes the COVID-19 Cover-Up found at
https://rumble.com/v6wbna6-6-uncovering-the-hidden-death-toll-john-beaudoin-exposes-the-covid-19-cover.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
“The Last Boomer” Podcast with John Beaudoin Sr
https://rumble.com/c/c-7703927
May 22, 2025 - 01:32:37 Ep 001 | TLBcast - Connecticut Covid TRUTH Refuting Sen. Blumenthal found at
https://rumble.com/v6ttt1p-connecticut-covid-truth-refuting-sen.-blumenthal-ep-1-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
Jun 6, 2025 - 01:17:48 Ep 002 | TLBcast - Friday Night Fights - AKI vs Mycarditis found at
https://rumble.com/v6ugq53-friday-night-fights-aki-vs-mycarditis-ep-002-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
Jun 20, 2025 - 00:59:40 Ep 003 | TLBcast - Notice to HHS; Self-Censorship; Dr Henele; Jeremiah Hosea found at
https://rumble.com/v6v6tq5-notice-to-hhs-self-censorship-dr-henele-jeremiah-hosea-ep-003-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
July 11, 2025 - 02:15:30 Ep 004 | TLBcast - Review of Dr. Sarah Meyer’s ACIP Testimony w John Davidson & Jeremiah Hosea found at
https://rumble.com/v6waw6a-ep-004-tlbcast-review-of-dr.-sarah-meyers-acip-testimony-w-john-davidson-an.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
Aug 1, 2025 - 01:39:37 Ep 005 | TLBcast - Solving Civil Unrest - Review of Amicus Brief Wilkins v Herron found at
https://rumble.com/v6x73ay-ep-005-tlbcast-solving-civil-unrest-review-of-amicus-brief-wilkins-v-herron.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
CONCLUSIONS to CT Memo Vol. II
The CDC committed felony fraud, forgery, and homicide through knowing omissions of required conduct. The CDC omitted Y59.0 “Viral vaccines” from death records that expressly state covid vaccines caused or contributed to death. When made aware of this, the CDC spokesperson refused to correct the records and provided false representations of covid vaccine safety in stating that only the Janssen vaccine killed nine (9) people.
Connecticut death certifiers made hundreds to thousands of false representations on official documents (death records). These may be deemed mistakes until a reasonable time after receipt of this memorandum. At that time, these false representations are no longer mistakes. They become criminal forgery and the criminals are the recipients of this memorandum who do not act to correct the records.
Twenty-three (23) records (4 in CT, 10 in MA, 9 in MN) expressly state covid vaccines caused deaths. CT, MA, and MN comprise 4.9% of the United States population. Yet CDC stated that only nine (9) Janssen death victims exist. That’s further fraud on The People.
At least one hundred (100) VAERS reports correlated to death records (36 in CT, 43 in MA, and at least 21 in MN) clearly show that covid vaccines caused death, while Y59.0 is omitted from most of those death records. If other U.S. states are consistent with CT, MA, and MN, then at least 2,040 covid vaccine-caused deaths occurred in the U.S.A. based solely on the reported VAERS deaths. And VAERS is known to be under-reported by some large number such as ~100X, which would mean 200K covid vaccine deaths occurred.
At least 3,035 people died within thirty (30) days of covid vaccination in CT, equating to a minimum excess of 222 people. Given that the data source is only a subset of CT deaths, the real total is likely far greater. Past vaccines were shut down for fifty (50) deaths across the entire United States.
Thirty-three (33) suspected covid vaccine deaths in young adults ages 18 through 22 in CT must be investigated. It would take less than five (< 5) minutes per decedent to look up their covid vaccination dates in CIRTS, the Connecticut vaccine registry, and determine if they were covid vaccinated.
Prior to this legal notice, the recipients of this brief were in a reckless state of mind in which they should have known the harms to Connecticut citizens caused by government-recommended covid treatment protocols and covid vaccines. The recipients took an oath, accepted a duty, and have shirked that duty for 3.5 years or as long as they have been in their individual positions. The recipients should have known the information provided herein, which was compiled by one humble man on one home computer.
Omission of investigation, post-receipt of this brief and the EXHIBITs, constitutes the requisite mens rea and actus reus for criminal prosecution under federal and state felony statutes. Omission of required conduct followed by a reasonable time after this notice puts the recipients in a purposeful state of mind. Id est, deliberation and premeditation would then be proven.
Homicide felonies generally have no statutes of limitations.
Qualified and sovereign immunity do not apply to criminal matters.