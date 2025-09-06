The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Deanna Kline's avatar
Deanna Kline
2d

This easy confusion and hasty misassigning has been decades in the making as complexity and new coding characteristics are constantly added. It continues extremely common, as we know attn to detail is severely lacking among educated professionals. I was coming out of over a decade in cardiac critical care and ER when I learned coding, and I can say for certain most docs and providers code to generally, they type a search term they want and pick a general or first code appearing. Many codes have lengthy paragraphs explaining their proper use and cross referencing of more accurate or additional codes needed to follow and these are frequently neglected. I was a certified diagnosis coder for 8 years. When I tested, only 4 of us passed in a cohort of 30. A few years later as a PCP NP who wrote a book written in layman’s terms so all people could connect jab harms and deaths to what they experienced and saw in others around the world (sold in 15 nations) wrote in near real time of jab harms in my ppl; I searched in ‘21-22 and found no code for covid vax AE so I used T50.Z95x where the x changes based on first encounter, subsequent encounter, and then sequelae. I still use this code at times. Also, although it is sure possible you would find data using the code you discuss here, there are likely tens to hundreds of thousands uncaptured as large corporate medical systems discouraged and likely coerced the neglect of coding these harms. As you found the renal failures, baseline to escalated diagnoses matching those on slide 16 of the Oct 2020 FDA CBER meeting which listed the known AEs of special interest would glean much more data. I used to frequently read ER and hospital discharges, and never once did I see the T50 code or the one you are hoping to find. Considering the tiny fraction of us honest medical professionals who code this compared to those who don’t, I am not sure you would find accurate data there at all. You are so right, they are all trying to keep their jobs and gloss over the details we need to have the full truth.

Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.'s avatar
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
2d

It may be more than just their jobs they are in fear of losing.

