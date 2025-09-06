Share

There is much ignorance and misinformation regarding ICD-10 codes; and it pervades the lowest to the highest levels of medicine and government.

ICD-10 stands for “The International Classification of Diseases - Version 10.” ICD-10 codes are created and managed by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adopts a subset of ICD-10 codes to apply to Vital Records such as death records. Other business entities adopt or use different subsets or the entire set of ICD-10 codes.

Unfortunately, people on both sides of the COVID vaccine issue continue to misinform the public as to the availability of ICD-10 codes for COVID vaccine injury and death. In doing so, they obscure the very obvious and real signal and the fraud in the actual codes that are used for COVID vaccine injury and death.

At the COVID Litigators Conference March 25 and 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia, one lawyer presented to a room of 200 to 250 lawyers and stated that we should demand ICD-10 codes for COVID vaccine harms. She said that the government purposely avoided creating such codes and this is why we cannot track COVID vaccine harms.

On January 25, 2024, I testified before a New Hampshire House Committee on House Bill 1661. The bill, of made into law, provides data transparency to The People. The People would be able to see the trends of various causes of ailments and death in the State of New Hampshire and any anomalous changes that occur over time.

Interestingly, the state chief of bureau of statistics for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) followed my testimony and opposed HB1661. She egregiously misinformed the committee on many aspects including ICD-10 codes. She began by stating that, in preparation for the meeting, she had her staff look up how many COVID vaccine deaths occurred in New Hampshire by looking for ICD-10 code “U12.9,” which means, “COVID-19 vaccines causing adverse effects in therapeutic use.” She said where were zero instances in New Hampshire. As the leading data analyst in the State of New Hampshire, she did not know that U12.9 was not adopted by the CDC and that the correct code to use in looking for COVID vaccine deaths is mainly “Y59.0” meaning “Viral vaccine.” As a note, T88.1 and others may also be used. Consider that the entire state relies on her for accurate data. U12.9 is not even available in a “CDC Wonder” website search.

Even as late as August 31, 2025, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Surgeon General of Florida, stated in a podcast that there are no ICD-10 codes for myocarditis from COVID vaccines. He chastised the American Medical Association (AMA) for not having such codes. Apparently, he believes the AMA has something to do with creating or maintaining ICD-10 codes. The AMA does not create ICD-10 codes and it remains in question whether they even request the WHO to do so. Perhaps he meant the CDC, which has some influence over the WHO in creating and maintaining the ICD-10 codes.

Dr. Ladapo, as the chief health leader in the Florida government, made several erroneous statements in the podcast and led the audience to believe the exact opposite of the truth. Myocarditis would be coded with one of a few codes: I51.4 “Myocarditis, unspecified” or I40.x “Acute myocarditis” or I41.x “Myocarditis in diseases classified elsewhere.” If the death record prose stated that the decedent died with Cause A “Myocarditis” from Cause B “COVID-19 vaccination,” then the ICD-10 codes applied would be I51.4 and Y59.0 with Y59.0 being listed as the UCoD, or underlying cause of death. The UCod is effectively the root cause of death that began the causal chain of events.

On June 26, 2025, at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Dr. Sarah Meyer of the CDC stated that the only COVID vaccine deaths the CDC knows about are six (6) “TTS death” due to the Janssen vaccine. TTS means Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome.

At the time Dr. Meyer testified that the CDC only knew about six (6) COVID vaccine deaths, there were the following quantities of Y59.0 (death from Viral vaccine) in CDC Wonder:

2018 0

2019 0

2020 0

2021 195

2022 47

2023 12

2024 18

If the year of COVID vaccination (2021) is not a signal, then nothing is a signal. Dr. Sarah Meyer misinformed the ACIP committee, and as she is the Director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, we should all be very scared at the options to characterize her testimony: extreme and reckless incompetence with depraved indifference for life, or purposeful deceit and fraud. Of course, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) had over 30,000 reported COVID vaccine related deaths at the time of her testimony. She testified that the CDC monitors VAERS and investigates the reports of serious adverse events. Clearly that was not true either.

The Solution is Simple

In Top-Down Investigation, Bottom-Up Quantification Method (TBM) lies the solution to all COVID vaccine debate.[6] First, find anomalous excess deaths by causes and age groups. Second, select 100 records of otherwise young and health people who died from clot and hemorrhage issues. Third, assign the medical examiner staff to review the entire medical records, tissue samples, and blood lab results of the 100 decedents under test to determine the presence of spike protein, phospholipids, or other antigens that would cause clotting and bleeding. In two weeks, results would show if COVID vaccines were involved in the deaths. If the number was a very high percentage, then all the excess deaths from those causes can be ascribed to the COVID vaccine.

The detailed steps in TBM were described by Dr. Sarah Meyer as what CDC purports to do in investigation of COVID vaccine deaths and injuries. Her statement cannot be true. If the CDC performed even a cursory investigation, then they would find all the deaths that I have found by correlating official state death records to VAERS reports and to Medicare and Medicaid records.

Comments on Dr. Ladapo

While Dr. Ladapo claims that there is no data to track and that there are no ICD-10 codes for COVID vaccine deaths, he was told the truth by me in October 2024 and received proposals since then. Dr. Ladapo stated to me in a one-on-one conversation that, “I am not convinced of your methodology.” He then gave me the email of his assistant and asked that I forward to him the TBM methodology. I did so. Dr. Ladapo had his epidemiologist talk to me for a few minutes and she suggested that I contact Tracy Beth Hoeg. I did all that and there was no interest. Please remember that the TBM methodology is almost exactly as Dr. Sarah Meyer described CDC’s methodology of investigation in her ACIP testimony.

You may ask, “Why do people in the positions of Dr. Ladapo or Dr. Meyer not simply have their staff spend a man-week or two of time to investigate the data that is sitting on the servers at the CDC and in every state health department?”

The answer is simple. Dr. Ladapo tells us why the records are not being looked at and it has nothing to do with not enough data or lack of ICD-10 codes. He and others do not want to lose their jobs. That’s it. That’s why. Listen to people when they elaborate their reasoning in candid moments. Dr. Ladapo said, “things that seem to be the right way to go may lead to you getting guillotined.” “… the next thing you do may be something that leads you down the path that ends your career and your ability to influence.” “… the battlefield, it is sadly littered with the bodies of people … who, unfortunately, turned left when they should have turned right, or ducked when they should have jumped … they paid a price for it and it’s completely unfair … that is the shape of the landscape.”

Conclusion

Do not idolize men. All men (and I mean women, too, as the language custom is to use the masculine plural for both genders) are flawed. Dr. Ladapo seems like a nice guy. He wants to keep his job like most people these days. But do not buy into the prevarication that we do not have enough data or that there are no codes. The government has 1,000 times more data than any Pfizer or Moderna trial. The public was the trial and they have the results on their (our) servers.

While I am disappointed that, for three years, I have not been able to access any state or the federal immunization registries, I know that sometime, somewhere, someone in government will sanction a study using TBM. And we will then know for sure that our government murdered a million Americans and tried to cover it up. That time may be after I die, but it will happen.

God Bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH

