Hi all,

Sorry about a lack of substack articles this summer. I’ve been working on a couple projects. Friday, once published, I will post the Amici Curiae brief here in substack. It should be a fair amount to digest and explains much of what is wrong with the US court systems and how that caused most of the civil unrest we now face.

One line from the brief is:

This is not a justice system, but rather a procedure system.

Another is:

Denial of access results in omissions of dispute resolution. As a result, a million Americans died from government orders, not from Covid. A grant of certiorari in the present case is an important step in healing the American judicial system.

Okay, one more, and this is the very end of it:

The facts set forth in this brief demonstrate the consequences of the past two decades of doctrinal dismissals. A million Americans were killed, yet no redress. Rampant state and federal agency fraud was committed against The People, yet no redress. A systemic shift in the litigation industry manifested in judicial economy tuned to dismissals by sacrificing justice and equity. We all know someone needlessly injured or killed by a Covid “vaccine.” Certifying Wilkins’ petition is a first step to solving so many inefficiencies in the courts.

God bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH