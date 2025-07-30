Solving Civil Unrest - Border, Covid, Elections et al |Ep 005| John Beaudoin Sr Aug 1 @ 8PM EDT
Link to Friday podcast - I will review our Amici Curiae brief for Wilkins v Herron at SCOTUS
Link to Rumble podcast for
“The Last Boomer” Podcast with John Beaudoin Sr
Episode 005
https://x.com/JohnBeaudoinSr/status/1950640291603779892
The Real CdC’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi all,
Sorry about a lack of substack articles this summer. I’ve been working on a couple projects. Friday, once published, I will post the Amici Curiae brief here in substack. It should be a fair amount to digest and explains much of what is wrong with the US court systems and how that caused most of the civil unrest we now face.
One line from the brief is:
This is not a justice system, but rather a procedure system.
Another is:
Denial of access results in omissions of dispute resolution. As a result, a million Americans died from government orders, not from Covid.
A grant of certiorari in the present case is an important step in healing the American judicial system.
Okay, one more, and this is the very end of it:
The facts set forth in this brief demonstrate the consequences of the past two decades of doctrinal dismissals. A million Americans were killed, yet no redress. Rampant state and federal agency fraud was committed against The People, yet no redress.
A systemic shift in the litigation industry manifested in judicial economy tuned to dismissals by sacrificing justice and equity.
We all know someone needlessly injured or killed by a Covid “vaccine.”
Certifying Wilkins’ petition is a first step to solving so many inefficiencies in the courts.
God bless you all
"This is not a justice system, but rather a procedure system."
Via the idiotic language called legalese, logic slips away and it becomes a game.
We get hoodwinked by words and intricacies but are noticing actions which contradict their own stated goals.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/alphabet-vs-the-goddess
https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar
"This is not a justice system, but rather a procedure system." I have discovered that the regulatory system is also a procedure system, after an illegitemate clawback by Paypal from my bank account for a transaction they had allowed. Vermont Department of Financial regulation does nothing but send consumer complaint and receive the corporate reply. INsurance regulation is worse, due to National LIfe of Vermont being such a big employer. The regulatory body for that industry is blatantly a corporate tool rather than a neutral and inactive (no advice given or history of other complaints and redress) paper passer. Covid just made us realize the life had gone out of the (social and representative governance ) body and for decades we just didn't notice. I hope you manage to breathe a bit of life back into it! Thank you and wishing you every success.