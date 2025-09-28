Share

Of all that I have done, I think the most conclusive evidence is in re-identifying those who died from vaccines, but for whom there is no official expression of vaccine death on their death records.

These records were found last night September 28, 2025. While I do not know if these records are the same person, there are no other records of babies in Massachusetts dying at the same age to the number of days, same date of death, and same gender.

One might complain that the VAERS record could be a hoax after someone learned of the baby’s death. If so, then why would HHS not have investigated and removed the VAERS record? Do they even investigate these deaths? Where are the histopathology lab results (brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, et al)? Notice below that there is an autopsy apparently available.

The thesis of this article is, again, that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MA DPH) omit investigation of the most significant and obvious deaths that should be investigated per the “protect vaccines at all costs” narrative sewn into HHS, MA DPH, and politicians by pharmaceutical lobby money and threats.

What kind of society are we if we allow Savannah’s death to go without investigation?

I want to know. Did a vaccine kill this baby ONE DAY after vaccination?

Rest in Peace Savannah Skye Jepson

Massachusetts Share File Number 10618 in year 2024

VAERS report 2750538

How many more years will we allow our government and medical crime syndicate to kill children and babies, elderly and infirm, and just regular middle age parents and others of all ages?

God bless you all. Act or be complicit. Run for your town health board, school board, state rep, or senate. Do NOT expect that you will influence a politician. They sought that job for other reasons. Do it yourself. Run for office.

