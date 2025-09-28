Share

Hi All,

This is more of a blog post message to my readers than an article.

I recorded a 3 hour and 30 minute interview with Kevin McCairn, PhD Thursday night September 25, 2025 fro around 8:00 PM EDT until around 11:30PM EDT. I have a Premium Account at Rumble that I pay for.

When posting a link to an upcoming podcast, one has to upload a placeholder video. I post a 30-second video that advertises the podcast name, date, episode number, and the subject matter to be reviewed. The placeholder runs in a loop until the livestream starts. Once the livestream starts, the link URL shifts over to the livestream automatically. Once the livestream stops, the link URL shifts over to the recording automatically.

Everything went normally on Thursday night except the link after the podcast. It reverts back to the 30-second placeholder video. This is a simple fix for someone at Rumble. The 3 hours and 30 minutes are likely still there on their servers. The length of video shows in the tile on Rumble. But when you click on it, it switches to 30 seconds and starts playing the tile video.

Here is the email from Rumble support. Notice the time and date.

I have heard nothing from Rumble since then. And I have sent 3 more emails asking the status.

Also, my first 6 episodes that were running fine for months are now not working properly. The skip forward and backward make it unusable. They do not load at all on my phone, only on my iMac.

Also, I cannot download my own videos like I used to.

All of this combine to show that Rumble is not a reliable platform and if you try to base a business or podcast on Rumble, you will be disappointed and suffer great losses because of that reliance.

Opinion

I never had a problem until I interviewed one of the two scientists I trust the most in all this Covid abuse. The two are Kevin McCairn, PhD and Kevin McKernan. These two are most aligned with my thinking, which is that nothing is off the table until proven otherwise, but some things are more plausible than other things.

McCairn and I talked about many things, but one of them was about the false paths and narratives seeded into the marketplace of ideas. We both talked about 5G and nanobots and graphene oxide narratives and how they are distractions from truth that we are trying to get out to the public.

Kevin and Kevin provide the lowest level of abstraction evidence in molecular and cellular biology that pertain to mechanism of action as people say. The Real CdC (me) provides higher levels of abstraction such as record-level evidence and quantification through statistical modeling, the former being far more important. All I mean by levels of abstraction is the amount of detail. The highest level is the least detail. All-Cause deaths analysis is about the highest level of abstraction. There are no other variables — just died or didn’t die. As you add variables, you get lower and lower in “abstraction.” First, gender is added. Then age, cause of death, place of death et al. Then individual records are investigated. The individual medical files are investigated and timelines are built for an individual. Then labwork and imaging are investigated. And when you get really really low to the most detail, that’s where cellular and genetic investigations are performed.

Abstract means fewer details or less detail. High abstraction is lower detail and vice versa.

So, because McCairn and I had a good conversation about Covid and the conversation uncovered many truths inconvenient to government and pHARMa, I believe this Rumble issue is being done on purpose. The coincidence is simply too … coincidental.

I will try to remain open-minded and hope that Rumble can save near 4 hours of my time and Kevin’s time along with preserving much of the Covid history and information about misfolding proteins. However, it has been days now and it seems to me to be a simple fix. And why did the rest of my account go haywire.

Thank you for reading. Sorry for typing errors. I’ll try to proofread later. I have to walk Cooper now.

The last thing I said to Kevin before ending the after podcast private conversation was, “You’ll never walk alone.” If you don’t know the reference, look up Anfield.

God bless you all.

JOHN 14:6