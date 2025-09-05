Share

The U. S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been in the news quite a bit lately. Today, HHS Secretary Kennedy testified before the Senate Finance Committee. After listening to his answers, my conclusions are that Kennedy is doing the best he can, HHS agency employees are captured by industry, and the senators from both parties are captured by industry.

The questions in the hearing demonstrate only two possible scenarios: 1) the senators from both parties are intentionally misinforming The People through their statements that masquerade as questions, or 2) the senators have no grasp of the stark truth regarding Operation Warp Speed (OWS), Covid disease, SARS-CoV-2 virus, Covid “vaccines,” Covid treatment protocols, and all the federal and state financing involved. The mostly likely answer is that both “1)” and “2)” are true.

Today’s hearing and other recent headline news seem to evade significant truths inconvenient for governments and the pharmaceutical industry. The senators dwelt upon these “look over here” headlines rather than much bigger issues of budget, death, and maim. Why?

Look Over Here

On August 6, 2025, it was announced that HHS Secretary Kennedy cut $500,000,000.00 in funding, earmarked for vaccine development, from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

On August 27, 2025, it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez was sacked, triggering other CDC leaders to resign.

On September 3, 2025, ABC News and others announced that more than 1,000 current and former HHS employees signed a letter calling on Secretary Kennedy to resign.

On September 4, 2025, senators from the Senate Finance Committee publicly sparred with Secretary Kennedy. Democrats engaged in a verbal melee with Kennedy. Republicans issued Kennedy soft warnings to get his house (HHS) in order. The hearing was a spectacle that drew attention across all media and will provide news for a week.

These headline topics are mere window dressing meant to distract Americans from the greater issues of deaths and injuries due to governments’ Covid response. Let the curtains be drawn so that we can see what lies behind the windows.

Not Over There

While $500 million seems like a large number to the the average person, it is only 1.04% of NIH’s annual budget, which is $48 billion for 2025.

For further context, consider one hospital network in Massachusetts. Mass General Brigham’s (MGB) consolidated financial statement states $1.55 billion in “NIH et al fed” funding. Thus, the cuts to the entire department are less than a third of Mass General Brigham’s take. This slide is taken from a recent presentation given to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International.[5]

In order to disambiguate the “and others” (“et al”) from NIH, another slide breaks down NIH awards by institution. Notice that the MGB total is clearly $1.12 billion, greater than twice that of the $500 million budget cut by Secretary Kennedy. Even Johns Hopkins’ $858M take is much greater than the budget cut by Kennedy.

Given these figures, why are they making such a big deal out of a $500 million cut? This is reminiscent of a common scene at American supermarkets. A toddler demands a candy bar or toy in the check-out line. The parent says no at first. The toddler demands. The parent asserts, “No.” The toddler then breaks into a fit of rage, crying and screaming. The embarrassed parent then gives him the toy or candy to end the drama for all around.

Captured senators, congressmen, and HHS personnel are the toddlers having a tantrum over a mere $500M. Do they really care about the $500M? No, of course they do not. However, they know that if do not engage in tantrums and draw attention to the small budget cut, then people might find out where the real money is and where they should be paying attention.

The CDC is another example of drawing attention to something that is rather unimportant. The CDC makes public recommendations. However, did CDC fund the studies and research papers for Covid “vaccines?” No, NIH did. Did the CDC fund the studies and research papers for Covid treatment protocols? No, NIH did. Did the CDC fund the studies and research papers for other vaccines? No, NIH did.

What resulted from these Covid treatment protocols recommended by CDC and authored by NIH? The improper use of ventilators killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, thus driving up the Covid death count. The improper use of remdesivir, baricitinib, Paxlovid, and Lagrevio killed more hundreds of thousands of Americans, again driving up the purported Covid death count. One day Americans will know the truth of the unconscionable acts committed by doctors in hospitals during the Covid era.

If the CDC was completely cut tomorrow, few in society would notice anything good or bad. However, if NIH were to be cut, the economy of Massachusetts would fail inside of a year. The tens of billions of dollars in revenue each year to Massachusetts pharmaceutical companies comprise the economy of Massachusetts. The People of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts were enriched on the deaths of millions of people worldwide.

The graphs reflect the relative budget totals of these organizations.

Notice the relative difference between the CDC budget in blue and NIH budget in gray. In fiscal 2025, the CDC budget is $9.7 billion, while NIH’s budget is $48.0 billion.

Those numbers are demonstrative of the thesis, but the analysis really begins here. While the relative difference between CDC and NIH budgets is extreme, and while it seems like we should be paying attention to the NIH more, there is another “look … not over there” entity that requires most of our attention. This is not to say that all the corruption resulting in CDC recommendations and NIH research papers should be ignored. Such corruption that stems from solicitation using pay to play career promotions, royalty agreements, and stock options should be criminally prosecuted to thwart the behavior. We know that papers favor drugs that are highly profitable and derogate off-patent drugs that have low profit margins. These “research” papers are bought using “grants” from government and from people like Bill Gates through “non-profit” foundations. “Grants” are solicitations, or payola, which would be a crime if one were to conduct such business over FM radio. If someone wants a favorable review of a vaccine that will kill millions of people worldwide, it’s just business as usual.

The graph that includes the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), NIH, CDC, and FDA is where the analysis begins and ends. The hearings and the news headlines demand your attention on social media and traditional media. However, it is CMS that manifested the socialization of health care in the United States. And it happened under both Republican and Democrat administrations. Both parties’ politicians let The People down. The Affordable Care Act was the nail in the coffin of American health care excellence. The Obama administration can be blamed for that. However, in Trump’s first administration, it was the Republicans who failed to take that rotting fish off the table. Paul Ryan and John McCain, Republicans, made sure that the United States now has a socialized healthcare system.

Without further ado, presented to you in context of 2025 dollars, HHS agencies are depicted. Enjoy the angry dark red of the CMS annual budget.

Notice the tiny gray NIH bars between the dark read bars. If you look very closely, you can even see a sliver of CDC blue. My 61-year-old eyes cannot see the FDA green. Maybe you can.

The 2025 CMS budget is $1,690,000,000,000.00, or $1.69 trillion. The CDC budget is only 0.57% compared to the CMS budget. The NIH budget is only 2.8% compared to the CMS budget.

Conclusion

They want you focused on $500 million, which comparatively is 0.03% of the CMS budget. They want you focused on CDC as the culprit behind malfeasance and corruption that led to the deaths of more than one million Americans iatrogenically and not from Covid.

CMS makes sense when you realize how badly CMS solicited the criminal behavior of hospital administrators and doctors. The NCTAP program alone killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. others. Covid treatment protocols came from NIH, but they want you talking about CDC. The NIH protocols make sense when you learn about the royalties and stock options from vaccine companies to certain researchers and hospital administration staff involved in the trials.

If you are focused on what they want you to focus on ($500 million NIH cuts and the CDC), you missed the complete government takeover of health care in the United States. Centralization always leaves losses at the margins of normalcy. That means a lot of dead people. Social media is rife with large profiles and influencers who are just part of an algorithm to bend your will to click and like what they want you to see, not what is in your best interest for your health.

Don’t look at what they’re showing you. Look at what they’re obfuscating and ignoring.

