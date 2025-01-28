1× 0:00 -14:19

The Senate confirmation hearing for the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to the position of Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) occurs this week on January 29, 2025.

Among other agencies, HHS comprises the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The fiscal 2025 budget for HHS is $1.8 Trillion.

The food issue, and the chaos agents promoting it, must take a backseat to the COVID and “vaccine” issue. Triage is a process of sorting by importance in an environment of scarce resources. If someone is bleeding out from a slashed wrist and is obese, you do not first review their diet. You first stop the bleeding. America is bleeding. More than 211,000 excess sudden kidney failure deaths, not from COVID, occurred in the United States in years 2021 through 2024. Excess deaths in the United States total more than 1.2 million in those years. Strong evidence shows that most of the excess deaths are not from COVID, contrary to what the U.S. Government purports.

Health is wealth — and U.S.A. is unhealthy and dying younger. Obviously money and power in the hands of politicians does not make Americans healthy. Americans’ health is under assault from policies and laws purporting to advance public health.

Notwithstanding the $1.8 Trillion budget, the omissions of duty under HHS are the greater evidence of why Americans are so unhealthy and dying younger. Despite U.S. Government propaganda boasting the success of mRNA “vaccines,” millions of “vaccine” injured live in misery, while hundreds of thousands of “vaccine” fatalities leave millions of family members bereaved for the rest of their lives.

THESIS

Omissions of duty at HHS are the root cause of U.S. public health decline.

Argument I

The mRNA type of COVID gene drugs, rebranded as “vaccines” to garner public acceptance, were trialed by Pfizer and Moderna in 2020. Missing are trials involving the delivery mechanism, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), empty of the mRNA payload. How can the LNPs be deemed safe without separate test subject groups who received such a “quasi-placebo” to control for this controversial and potentially dangerous delivery mechanism? The FDA, under HHS, which has a duty of care to ensure product safety, omitted what should have been a demand for such a “quasi-placebo” LNP-only test group. This easy and obvious omission by the FDA must be intentional or, at the very least, reckless.

Argument 2

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a vaccine vigilance system to alert HHS of any vaccine-related injuries or deaths. A search for CDC investigation of these VAERS reports yielded more misinformation by omission. On January 22, 2021, the CDC posted online a weekly report. They limited the report title to 1) involve the word “anaphylaxis,” 2) only the Moderna “vaccine,” and 3) the date range December 21, 2020 through January 10, 2021 (20 days). They stated there were no anaphylaxis deaths and only 10 cases of anphylaxis in 4 million doses given. In the first ten days of 2021, VAERS contained sixty-eight (68) reports involving deaths. Many of those 68 stated that decedents reacted to COVID “vaccines” in minutes and died in days or less. Why did the CDC omit invesigation and mention of these deaths?

Government agents are accused of coercing social media executives to suppress user profiles that mention these adverse events from VAERS. Mark Zuckerberg stated this openly on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

To add scope, I noted in a video that there were already 3,085 deaths from COVID “vaccines” reported to VAERS as of April 16, 2021. The video, created and published on YouTube in April 2021, entitled The Hand Formula; Economics of Torts; Importance of Torts; Vax tort immunity, can be found here.

VAERS now contains ~2.6 million reports of adverse events involving COVID “vaccines,” ~38,000 of which involved death. There is substantial evidence that fewer than 10% of adverse events, including death, are reported to VAERS. Thus, the number of U.S. deaths likely from COVID “vaccines” is in the several hundred thousand range. HHS’s omission of investigation of these many reports indicates purpose, knowledge, and recklessness by HHS agents operating the VAERS system.

Argument 3

Allegations of criminal fraud were made against agents of Pfizer in the performance of COVID “vaccine” trials. Relator Brook Jackson brought a False Claims Act lawsuit on behalf of the United States against Pfizer and others in 2021. Details are found on Jackson’s website here. In such a case, the U.S. Government has an option to take over the case from Jackson. In her complaint, Jackson provided evidence of fraud in the Pfizer trials of COVID “vaccines.” The U.S. Government initially opted not to take over the case, but when it looked like Jackson was going to have her day in court, the government took the case from Jackson, then asked the court to dismiss the case, thus depriving the American people of knowing what Pfizer and the FDA did or did not do relative to safety trials of COVID “vaccines.” In other words, the Biden administration ensured that the public does not learn the omissions of requisite conduct by the FDA and Pfizer. The omission of effective trial oversight by HHS is stark and dangerous.

Argument 4

While many people are focused on Pfizer trial data for the COVID “vaccines,” there is an omission of much greater consequence and evidence.

A little more than 43,000 people were involved in Pfizer’s Phase III clinical trials for the COVID gene drugs rebranded as “vaccines.” That data is now ~4.5 years old and is slowly being released to the public over years of time.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and state governments are sitting on data from a trial 6,000 times greater than the Pfizer trials. The “experimental” use of these mRNA “vaccines” in the United States comprises more than 270 million people injected with at least one dose, more than 230 million injected with two doses, and more than 110 million injected with at least 3 doses.

Most of the COVID “vaccine” injections are recorded in HHS’s Immunization Information System (IIS) including name, type, lot number, location, time, and date. The IIS is an aggregation of the states’ immunization registry systems. The U.S. Government and state governments use these databases to verify and track down the vaccination status of people they want vaccinated. The U.S. and state governments omit investigation of these databases to determine outcomes from the “vaccines.” In fact, state health departments and HHS work to prevent analyses of these databases.

More than 600 million doses of COVID “vaccines” were administered since late in 2020. HHS has not performed a full study of those injected. The omission of such an easy and obvious study is an egregious breach of duty. HHS never compared deaths and adverse events to the IIS. Why not?

In one man-week, given access to the IIS and vital records under CDC, and Medicare and Medicaid databases under CMS, a competent data analyst can definitively answer the question of safety of COVID “vaccines.” It is that easy. Boths “sides” should want this analysis performed as soon as possible. This omission of investigation is the single greatest crime of failure to perform a legal duty in the history of the United States.

Notable arguments not detailed

The omission of CDC, FDA, and NIH investigation of COVID deaths detailed in THE CDC MEMORANDUM delivered by certified mail, return receipt. The mail receipts are found here.

The omission of FDA oversight regarding manufacturing Process 1 versus manufacturing Process 2. Process 1 was used in the trials. Process 2, which produces a different product by definition, was then shipped to the public. This is a criminal omission of legal duty by the FDA. See Guetzkow and Levi (2023) found here.

The omission of parts of a genetic map of what is in the Pfizer COVID “vaccines.” There is a likely a purposeful omission of documentation that cancer causing gene fragments are in the Pfizer COVID “vaccines.” See McKernan et al (2023) found here and follow McKernan’s substack here.

Conclusion

Americans have been harmed. The excess deaths in the past 5 years total more than those from any other event or cause in United States history. The causes of these excess deaths are debated by people who cannot know the answers because HHS refuses to perform basic investigation of the evidence in their possession. The TRUTH remains obscured and the public debate continues due to the intentional omissions of dutiful conduct by HHS.

Kennedy is an attorney, a veteran of political family success, tragedy, and conflict, and not one to be duped or controlled by the District of Columbia (DC) machine that spends $1.8 Trillion, while purposely omitting acts beneficial to

the public health.

Kennedy is well-suited to bring TRUTH to The People. Given access to databases in HHS possession, a good analyst can solve all “vaccine” debate in one man-week, or 2.5 months in Washington D.C. time. Debates over drugs can be solved using the system outlined in the method sent to Dr. Joseph Ladapo and published here. The Top-Down Investigation, Bottom-Up Quantification Method (TBM) should have been in place in HHS decades ago. Hopefully, Kennedy will be confirmed and TBM will be employed.

God Bless you all.

John 14:6 TRUTH

