The Senate confirmation hearing for the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to the position of Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) occurs this week on January 29, 2025.
Among other agencies, HHS comprises the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The fiscal 2025 budget for HHS is $1.8 Trillion.1
The food issue, and the chaos agents promoting it, must take a backseat to the COVID and “vaccine” issue. Triage is a process of sorting by importance in an environment of scarce resources. If someone is bleeding out from a slashed wrist and is obese, you do not first review their diet. You first stop the bleeding. America is bleeding. More than 211,000 excess sudden kidney failure deaths, not from COVID, occurred in the United States in years 2021 through 2024. Excess deaths in the United States total more than 1.2 million in those years.2 Strong evidence shows that most of the excess deaths are not from COVID, contrary to what the U.S. Government purports.
Health is wealth — and U.S.A. is unhealthy and dying younger. Obviously money and power in the hands of politicians does not make Americans healthy. Americans’ health is under assault from policies and laws purporting to advance public health.
Notwithstanding the $1.8 Trillion budget, the omissions of duty under HHS are the greater evidence of why Americans are so unhealthy and dying younger. Despite U.S. Government propaganda boasting the success of mRNA “vaccines,” millions of “vaccine” injured live in misery, while hundreds of thousands of “vaccine” fatalities leave millions of family members bereaved for the rest of their lives.
THESIS
Omissions of duty at HHS are the root cause of U.S. public health decline.
Argument I
The mRNA type of COVID gene drugs, rebranded as “vaccines” to garner public acceptance, were trialed by Pfizer and Moderna in 2020. Missing are trials involving the delivery mechanism, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), empty of the mRNA payload. How can the LNPs be deemed safe without separate test subject groups who received such a “quasi-placebo” to control for this controversial and potentially dangerous delivery mechanism? The FDA, under HHS, which has a duty of care to ensure product safety, omitted what should have been a demand for such a “quasi-placebo” LNP-only test group. This easy and obvious omission by the FDA must be intentional or, at the very least, reckless.
Argument 2
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a vaccine vigilance system to alert HHS of any vaccine-related injuries or deaths. A search for CDC investigation of these VAERS reports yielded more misinformation by omission. On January 22, 2021, the CDC posted online a weekly report.3 They limited the report title to 1) involve the word “anaphylaxis,” 2) only the Moderna “vaccine,” and 3) the date range December 21, 2020 through January 10, 2021 (20 days). They stated there were no anaphylaxis deaths and only 10 cases of anphylaxis in 4 million doses given. In the first ten days of 2021, VAERS contained sixty-eight (68) reports involving deaths. Many of those 68 stated that decedents reacted to COVID “vaccines” in minutes and died in days or less. Why did the CDC omit invesigation and mention of these deaths?
Government agents are accused of coercing social media executives to suppress user profiles that mention these adverse events from VAERS. Mark Zuckerberg stated this openly on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
To add scope, I noted in a video that there were already 3,085 deaths from COVID “vaccines” reported to VAERS as of April 16, 2021. The video, created and published on YouTube in April 2021, entitled The Hand Formula; Economics of Torts; Importance of Torts; Vax tort immunity, can be found here.
VAERS now contains ~2.6 million reports of adverse events involving COVID “vaccines,” ~38,000 of which involved death. There is substantial evidence that fewer than 10% of adverse events, including death, are reported to VAERS. Thus, the number of U.S. deaths likely from COVID “vaccines” is in the several hundred thousand range. HHS’s omission of investigation of these many reports indicates purpose, knowledge, and recklessness by HHS agents operating the VAERS system.
Argument 3
Allegations of criminal fraud were made against agents of Pfizer in the performance of COVID “vaccine” trials. Relator Brook Jackson brought a False Claims Act lawsuit on behalf of the United States against Pfizer and others in 2021. Details are found on Jackson’s website here. In such a case, the U.S. Government has an option to take over the case from Jackson. In her complaint, Jackson provided evidence of fraud in the Pfizer trials of COVID “vaccines.” The U.S. Government initially opted not to take over the case, but when it looked like Jackson was going to have her day in court, the government took the case from Jackson, then asked the court to dismiss the case, thus depriving the American people of knowing what Pfizer and the FDA did or did not do relative to safety trials of COVID “vaccines.” In other words, the Biden administration ensured that the public does not learn the omissions of requisite conduct by the FDA and Pfizer. The omission of effective trial oversight by HHS is stark and dangerous.
Argument 4
While many people are focused on Pfizer trial data for the COVID “vaccines,” there is an omission of much greater consequence and evidence.
A little more than 43,000 people were involved in Pfizer’s Phase III clinical trials for the COVID gene drugs rebranded as “vaccines.”4 That data is now ~4.5 years old and is slowly being released to the public over years of time.
Meanwhile, the U.S. and state governments are sitting on data from a trial 6,000 times greater than the Pfizer trials. The “experimental”5 use of these mRNA “vaccines” in the United States comprises more than 270 million people injected with at least one dose, more than 230 million injected with two doses, and more than 110 million injected with at least 3 doses.6
Most of the COVID “vaccine” injections are recorded in HHS’s Immunization Information System (IIS) including name, type, lot number, location, time, and date. The IIS is an aggregation of the states’ immunization registry systems. The U.S. Government and state governments use these databases to verify and track down the vaccination status of people they want vaccinated. The U.S. and state governments omit investigation of these databases to determine outcomes from the “vaccines.” In fact, state health departments and HHS work to prevent analyses of these databases.
More than 600 million doses of COVID “vaccines” were administered since late in 2020. HHS has not performed a full study of those injected. The omission of such an easy and obvious study is an egregious breach of duty. HHS never compared deaths and adverse events to the IIS. Why not?
In one man-week, given access to the IIS and vital records under CDC, and Medicare and Medicaid databases under CMS, a competent data analyst can definitively answer the question of safety of COVID “vaccines.” It is that easy. Boths “sides” should want this analysis performed as soon as possible. This omission of investigation is the single greatest crime of failure to perform a legal duty in the history of the United States.
Notable arguments not detailed
The omission of CDC, FDA, and NIH investigation of COVID deaths detailed in THE CDC MEMORANDUM delivered by certified mail, return receipt. The mail receipts are found here.
The omission of FDA oversight regarding manufacturing Process 1 versus manufacturing Process 2. Process 1 was used in the trials. Process 2, which produces a different product by definition, was then shipped to the public. This is a criminal omission of legal duty by the FDA. See Guetzkow and Levi (2023) found here.
The omission of parts of a genetic map of what is in the Pfizer COVID “vaccines.” There is a likely a purposeful omission of documentation that cancer causing gene fragments are in the Pfizer COVID “vaccines.” See McKernan et al (2023) found here and follow McKernan’s substack here.
Conclusion
Americans have been harmed. The excess deaths in the past 5 years total more than those from any other event or cause in United States history. The causes of these excess deaths are debated by people who cannot know the answers because HHS refuses to perform basic investigation of the evidence in their possession. The TRUTH remains obscured and the public debate continues due to the intentional omissions of dutiful conduct by HHS.
Kennedy is an attorney, a veteran of political family success, tragedy, and conflict, and not one to be duped or controlled by the District of Columbia (DC) machine that spends $1.8 Trillion, while purposely omitting acts beneficial to
the public health.
Kennedy is well-suited to bring TRUTH to The People. Given access to databases in HHS possession, a good analyst can solve all “vaccine” debate in one man-week, or 2.5 months in Washington D.C. time. Debates over drugs can be solved using the system outlined in the method sent to Dr. Joseph Ladapo and published here. The Top-Down Investigation, Bottom-Up Quantification Method (TBM) should have been in place in HHS decades ago. Hopefully, Kennedy will be confirmed and TBM will be employed.
God Bless you all.
John 14:6 TRUTH
References
(August 21, 2024). HHS FY 2025 Budget in Brief. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Found at https://www.hhs.gov/about/budget/fy2025/index.html on 2025 January 27.
Beaudoin, J. as Coquin de Chien. (Jan 14, 2025). Sudden Kidney Failure Began with COVID Treatment Protocols & “Vaccines”, not COVID. The Real CdC Newsletter. Substack.com. Found at https://therealcdc.substack.com/p/sudden-kidney-failure-began-with on 2025 January 27.
(January 29, 2021). Allergic Reactions Including Anaphylaxis After Receipt of the First Dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine — United States, December 21, 2020–January 10, 2021. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Found at https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7004e1.htm?s_cid=mm7004e1_e on 2025 January 27.
(November 18, 2020). Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary Efficacy Endpoints. Pfizer.com. Found at https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-conclude-phase-3-study-covid-19-vaccine on 2025 January 27.
(August 23, 2021). FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine. FDA News Release. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Found at https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine on 2025 January 27.
(May 10, 2023). US Coronavirus vaccine tracker. US Facts. Found at https://usafacts.org/visualizations/covid-vaccine-tracker-states/ on 2025 January 27.
They'll reject RFK.
If you have faith, please pray. It could only be a miracle for RFK to overcome the billions the Vaccine Industrial Complex and BigAg is funneling candidates and political parties. The level of corruption is unbelievable!
If RFK is rejected:
a) Trump could create something like DOGE but for revealing the problems with the health system and FDA approvals, let's call it MAHA committee: the recommendation could end with shutting down whole FDA departments, creating a new co-approval process/agency, etc. The head of the HHS would be commanded by Trump to obey MAHA recommendations by Executive Order.
This could give Bobby even more authority than being the head of the HHS, while circumventing the Senate, because the authority would be in fact Trump’s authority.
One of those MAHA recommended Executive Orders could be opening up all HHS databases (anonimized if necessary) and to clarify that vaccine manufactures have no immunity if their approval was based on fraud, negligence, not using a real placebo, not comparing with the unvaxxed, not following the exposure of the vaxxed to the wild pathogen, no open-science, no longterm post-market follow up, burden of proof on behalf of the manufacturer that the vaccine did not cause said side-effect, facilitating class actions in case of failing to comply with that, etc.
In parallel, Congress should be forced to debate such bills.
b) Trump could offer him another non-health position with Senate confirmation, which could indirectly impact on health or on national intelligence or law
c) Trump could offer a position not requiring Senate confirmation, which would still be impactful (especially if reaching media)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_positions_filled_by_presidential_appointment_with_Senate_confirmation
If nothing like this happens, then we'd know how compromised Trump is.
What did Bill Gates promised Trump in his last visit? Why would Trump even talk to the person murdering, maiming or infertilizing hundreds of millions, just for the sake of depopulation?
PRAY!
It's not just about the Pharmafia corruption but slo-murdering the population:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
Weaponization of Justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
Please share, not the articles, but the information! I'm expendable. Saving the free world, is not!
Circumcision also contributes to autism.
Any highly traumatic mutilation, "surgery", pain/injury that the baby's nervous system detects makes fight/flight/freeze to off like crazy, pumping cortisol into the babies body from the adrenals and DISRUPTING THE BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER....
This disruption makes boys that are preyed upon by kid cutting circumcisers particularly vulnerable to vaccines because their blood brain barrier (BBB) is already compromised - this makes the vaccines, the heavy metals and adjuvants more easily able to cross the already compromised BBB.
This is probably why you see more autism in boys than girls.
Imagine living in a country where they say you have liberty and freedom, but you don't even own your own private parts then get thrown into the selective service system at age 18 to be cannon fodder for those that mutilated and violently sexually abused you.
Fauci and Bill Gates spent millions of dollars through and with the WHO to mutilate the genitals of as many African baby boys, adolescents, and adults as they could!
Fauci and Bill Gates call circumcision a surgical vaccine, yet Europe has far lower STDs and teenage pregnancy than the USA does - double digit percentages lower.
There are lower divorce rates and lower domestic violence rates when you comparing circumcising cultures to Europe. Source: Circumcision: The Hidden Trauma by Dr. Ronald Goldman. Turns out sexual trauma can lead to relationship issues...who would have thought?
Why don't I hear any health freedom COVID jab whistle blowers speak out against the face and disgusting sexual abuse that is circumcision? Americans really do treat their boys and men like pond scum.
More:
Circumcision and any culture that practices it - is inherently immoral and vile.
Let's not forget about the circumcision violent male genital mutilation child sexual abuse solely perpetrated upon boys for a hundred years in the so called land of "freedom and liberty" USA, so much freedom yet men don't own their own cocks.
Not to mention all of the disgusting and debased cruel jokes about circumcision and the shaming of foreskin in crappy Hollywood garbage films and banal sitcoms.
Men don't have basic genital integrity and body autonomy for a century in a land where people see themselves as world leaders and the most moral and ethical! Such evil misandrist hypocrisy.
Women talk about my body my choice, and society is blind to the routine sexual mutilation and fight flight freeze trauma that is perpetrated upon baby boys.
Also, women have optional motherhood, but fatherhood is forced and at the mercy of the woman and the state. Men don't have reproductive rights either.
Then there's the male only draft, but I digress.
Circumcision is violent blade rape.
Europe, Japan, the majority of the world - knows better.
That's actual rape culture.
Foregen is a biotech company raising money for the final phase 3 of 3 human trials on GoFundMe.
They are regenerating foreskins through regenerative medicine to reverse circumcision mutilation.
They've already had successful phase 2 animal trials and have received millions on donations.
They're almost ready to be public.
Over 6500+ species of mammals have foreskins, it is not a mistake.
It has the majority of nerve endings and sensitivity of the penis. More pleasure, lubrication, less excessive friction WHICH ACTUALLY REDUCES DISEASE TRANSMISSION! YES, YOU HEARD THAT RIGHT. CIRCUMCISION=MORE FRICTION=MORE MICRO CUTS AND ABRASIONS=MORE HIV TRANSMISSION AND STDs - look it up.
European medical associations know how disgusting and crippling circumcision is.
Iceland almost banned circumcision but the selfish ADL and the USA pressured them not to. They will vote in a few years again to try to ban it again.
I hope they do.
Any culture that circumcises is not ethical or modern, but they are child sexual abusers and traumatizers.
No argument about it.
Also, they sell baby boy foreskin cells online as HFF, neonatal human foreskin fibroblasts, for $500 a vial in Sigma Aldrich and other biotech firms.
Circumcision and foreskin is a billion dollar industry.
Cosmetic companies can test their product on foreskin fibroblasts and then say they are CRUELTY FREE on their packaging! Why! Because they didn't test on the precious animals! Animals that are cared for more than human baby boys.
If you care about boys, say something.