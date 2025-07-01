Share

Hi All,

The Thrive in ‘25 conference in West Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend was a good opportunity to meet and talk with health freedom proponents from around the world. I am honored to have been a part of it and I thank C.C. Blakeman for including me among so many notable truth warriors.

One question oft asked of us by readers and viewers is, “How can such a conspiracy possibly be true when it would require so many people be in on it?” Another such question, or challenge, is, “Surely, you don’t believe that people are so inherently evil as to kill the number of people you are talking about, do you?”

The answers to those questions are not comforting. First, there don’t need to be many “in on it” to accomplish a mission such as murdering a million people in the United States. Only those planning the strategy need to know the mission. The “leader,” such as a president or military general or acclaimed doctor, does not need to know the mission. Each “leader” in the Covid Plandemic was given an objective to advance the mission. Actors such as hospital administrators, physicians, and nurses were solicited via financial incentive, coerced via threat of loss of board certification or their license to practice, or they were shown examples of the punishments set upon the non-compliant. Second, people have been inherently evil since Adam and Eve took the first bites from the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil. The hubris in pursuit of such knowledge led to the expulsion of man from the Garden of Eden. It’s interesting how the hubris in pursuit of the knowledge of gene-hacking injections is now also leading to the fall of man. Imagine believing that our immune systems, created by God, need more than mere medicinal supplements. Imagine believing you need a change to the basic code that makes you you.

To summarize, here is an example that I just watched in the airport waiting 7 hours to board the plane that they finally found a pilot for.

Sidebar

I’ve never heard of so many flights being several hours late. It happened to Jeremiah, Kelley, me, and others flying all over the U.S. in the span of two days. Why? My friend Maria is probably right. She said that so many pilots are dead and injured from the Covid “vaccines” that they are often short of pilots to meet such an optimized schedule of flights.

At the airport, I began watching The Big Valley TV series from the 1960s. I’ve already completed Rawhide, Bonanza, The Rifleman, The Texan, 12 O’Clock High, and Combat! in the past two years. I also watch Idiocracy every year since Covid. It’s become a documentary to me. Look around at the grocery store or on social media and then look at the characters in Idiocracy.

In watching the old shows and movies from more than 60 years ago, you can gain much insight into what is happening in current events including Covid. “How can people be so evil?” is the question. Consider the mining camp in one of the early episodes of The Big Valley. Those trading stock in the mine and managing the mine knew that people would die or be maimed due to their profit optimization objectives. The miners wanted safe working conditions and wages fair enough to have meat on the table once a week among the potatoes they ate every meal. The management went so far as to stage a confrontation between workers and scabs in which management knew people would die; and they did.

This is a fictional television show from the 1960s. However, art imitates life and there are plenty of examples of such false flags, lives lost, and management or politicians callously sacrificing the lives of the workers and The People for personal gain of power or money.

One real life example is the need for child labor laws. If we are such a caring species, then why are the laws needed? The truth is that children worked more than 12 hours a day in factories in this nation only a century ago. Children died, lost limbs, and were disfigured from factory work at ages younger than 10 years old.

If oligarchs were willing to sacrifice safety, including the deaths and maim of children under the age of 10, because it would cut into profits back in the early 20th century, then why would you expect corporations and the oligarchs who really run them to care about children, parents, siblings, and other human beings now? Profits have ruled over safety since the beginning of man. Compliance with labor laws is effectuated through penalties criminal and civil.

Given the opportunity to be a top 0.01% wealth achiever in America by sending to the stream of commerce a defective and dangerous product that has liability protection, an oligarch nearly always opts for the profit even when the result is death (to others). The death effects are removed from the profit achievers. They don’t see them. The unfortunate decedents, bereaved, and maimed are not in the social circles, eye-shot, or ear-shot of the profit achievers.

It has happened all through human history and will continue to happen in each situation until people stand up to the oligarchs and threaten the oligarchs’ base needs as stated by Maslow just like the profit achievers and oligarchs have threatened the base needs of The People and our progeny.

God Bless you

John 14:6 TRUTH