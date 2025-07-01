The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Rob (c137)
Rob (c137)
1d

I think the reason we are quite dysfunctional is because we accepted narcissistic and sociopathic leaders aka "parents".

A lot of the technology we have today was built with slave and child labor. 😢

Hopefully humanity will shift towards paying attention to reality than "words". Contracts with corporations are given power because we believe in it despite the lopsided interpretations!

https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar

"I believe humanity's foray into fiction began with the breakdown of the bicameral mind, and the insertion of meaningless symbols in between the subject and the seer. In short, back when people used pictographic alphabets, we were limited to discussing things we could actually see in the real world. The invention of phonemic alphabets like this one, which are comprised not of representative pictures but of meaningless letters, provides the opportunity to invent an endless stream of non-sense, the greatest of these being spelled with just a single capital letter."

Alphabet vs the goddess lecture by Leonard Shlain

https://robc137.substack.com/p/alphabet-vs-the-goddess

https://youtu.be/2QQuD62RxrU

E. Grogan
1d

I was a therapist for many years and had to diagnose every single one of my clients. I got pretty good at understanding what psychopaths and sociopaths were. Sociopaths are simply out for fun and like to engage in dangerous, risky behaviors while not caring one whit what might happen to others people. Psychopaths on the other hand, enjoy hurting other people and that includes murdering them. Psychopaths love to think they are the smartest person in the world but they aren't, they actually dumber than the rest of us. It's just that they run on a huge amount of hubris. Many are good at hiding that they are psychopaths but if you know what one is, it's not that difficult to identify them. They have no problem hurting other people, have no compassion for anyone and enjoy destroying, harming and murdering others. Not all are murderers but they do enjoy destroying and harming others. They have no compassion for others, including animals. They can be very charming but they are also cold-hearted.

Psychopaths also think that 3 things are of utmost importance:

1) control over everything

2) money - they want to have lots of money

3) power over everyone and everything

It has long been understood that 4 out of every 100 people is a psychopath. That is 1 in every 25 people. This should help us all understand what we are up against. Hope this helps.

