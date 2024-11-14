Share

Here is a link to the oral arguments from Beaudoin v Bhasin, Coyne, and Massachusetts School of Law.

It should begin at the right point, but if it does not, then please go to 1:58:30 to begin.

Be sure to listen to both sides of the argument. First, the plaintiff, John Beaudoin, Sr. (I am he), speaks. Then Attorney Malaguti speaks for the defendants.

I will not write anymore here. Feel free to comment or vote as to the likely outcome, the just outcome, or whatever you want to wrote.

I generally don’t have time to read all the comments on my substack articles. I get to some, but not all. I promise to read all of these.

God bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH