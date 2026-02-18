The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Beth Clifton
6d

My husband was diagnosed with ITP after his first two (and only) Covid shots. He was having other health issues at the time, so we had regular bloodwork being done. His platelets were normal prior to the first shot. They dropped after his first shot, and dropped even lower after the second. Every doctor I pointed it out to just brushed it off at the time as not connected, but I knew it was. He now has cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

JakeUrlus
6d

You are doing important and necessary work, John; thank you.

Now we need the people to stand up, in sufficient numbers, to change the status quo - on Covid jabs, medicine in general, fiat (ponzi) debt-based money... in short, the whole shebang.

The (likely intentional) problem is we have never had such access to information and diagnoses of the system, with such limited concomitant action (e.g. through overload, algorithms, psychological and motivational warfare etc). We the people should in the streets, outraged and insistent; instead we post on social media (with some irony/hypocrisy noted)...

