Thrombocytopenia - Not Forgotten
Update Incoming - More than 3.5 years have passed since raising the alarm on bleeding and clotting
Although I wrote, “VITT,” on the graph, there’s more than VITT in the “D69” category. D69 means, “Purpura and other hemorrhagic conditions.” The category is dominated by thrombocytopenia, but also represents purpura and some hemorrhaging issues.
Thrombocytopenia simply means low platelet count. Another name for platelets, which enable you to clot, is “thrombocytes.”
VITT means “Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia.” It may also be written as, “Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis.”
Do not forget the “Thrombotic” or the “Thrombosis.”
If you are not familiar with this condition, you must be confused. How can you have thromboses (clots) concomitantly with thrombocytopenia (low platelets that causes a hindrance of clotting)?
Like all my articles, the main focus should not be on the scientific hypotheses as to how VITT is occurring (mechanism of action), but rather on the shear volume of excess deaths (~15,000), which the state and federal governments are completely ignoring.
CONCLUSION
HHS (CDC, NIH, FDA, CMS et al) are purposely not investigating the largest signals of excess deaths in the history of man. Acute kidney injury (AKI), pulmonary embolism (PE), thrombocytopenia (ITP, VITT, HITT et al), immune mechanism, and lymphoma are blatantly obvious massive health issues that HHS agencies are ignoring. The American people are asleep, while the organizations with the mission of health are ignoring the greatest health collapse in the history of the human species.
Frustration
How are they getting away with it? The answer is in behavior modifications. They love it when a research paper comes out causing a clamor on social media for a few days until the next paper comes out and the next and the next. People are so busy with the research papers that they do nothing about the conclusive evidence of thrombocytopenia, for example. Solomon Kizitoh (60), Diane Dubois (62), Brianna McCarthy (30), Victor Simoes (34), Trista Martin (18), Eden Macdonald (17), Amaya McDonough-Rocha (12), and hundreds of thousands of others lost their lives to these “vaccines.” These people are not statistics in research papers. They have families who love them. Their deaths deserve investigation and admission that it was the vaccines that killed them. It would only take me a couple weeks with a state’s records to conclusively end all debate. It is that easy.
God bless you all
My husband was diagnosed with ITP after his first two (and only) Covid shots. He was having other health issues at the time, so we had regular bloodwork being done. His platelets were normal prior to the first shot. They dropped after his first shot, and dropped even lower after the second. Every doctor I pointed it out to just brushed it off at the time as not connected, but I knew it was. He now has cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).
You are doing important and necessary work, John; thank you.
Now we need the people to stand up, in sufficient numbers, to change the status quo - on Covid jabs, medicine in general, fiat (ponzi) debt-based money... in short, the whole shebang.
The (likely intentional) problem is we have never had such access to information and diagnoses of the system, with such limited concomitant action (e.g. through overload, algorithms, psychological and motivational warfare etc). We the people should in the streets, outraged and insistent; instead we post on social media (with some irony/hypocrisy noted)...