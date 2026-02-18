Share

Although I wrote, “VITT,” on the graph, there’s more than VITT in the “D69” category. D69 means, “Purpura and other hemorrhagic conditions.” The category is dominated by thrombocytopenia, but also represents purpura and some hemorrhaging issues.

Thrombocytopenia simply means low platelet count. Another name for platelets, which enable you to clot, is “thrombocytes.”

VITT means “Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia.” It may also be written as, “Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis.”

Do not forget the “Thrombotic” or the “Thrombosis.”

If you are not familiar with this condition, you must be confused. How can you have thromboses (clots) concomitantly with thrombocytopenia (low platelets that causes a hindrance of clotting)?

Like all my articles, the main focus should not be on the scientific hypotheses as to how VITT is occurring (mechanism of action), but rather on the shear volume of excess deaths (~15,000), which the state and federal governments are completely ignoring.

CONCLUSION

HHS (CDC, NIH, FDA, CMS et al) are purposely not investigating the largest signals of excess deaths in the history of man. Acute kidney injury (AKI), pulmonary embolism (PE), thrombocytopenia (ITP, VITT, HITT et al), immune mechanism, and lymphoma are blatantly obvious massive health issues that HHS agencies are ignoring. The American people are asleep, while the organizations with the mission of health are ignoring the greatest health collapse in the history of the human species.

Frustration

How are they getting away with it? The answer is in behavior modifications. They love it when a research paper comes out causing a clamor on social media for a few days until the next paper comes out and the next and the next. People are so busy with the research papers that they do nothing about the conclusive evidence of thrombocytopenia, for example. Solomon Kizitoh (60), Diane Dubois (62), Brianna McCarthy (30), Victor Simoes (34), Trista Martin (18), Eden Macdonald (17), Amaya McDonough-Rocha (12), and hundreds of thousands of others lost their lives to these “vaccines.” These people are not statistics in research papers. They have families who love them. Their deaths deserve investigation and admission that it was the vaccines that killed them. It would only take me a couple weeks with a state’s records to conclusively end all debate. It is that easy.

God bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH