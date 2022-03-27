The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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Jenny Joy's avatar
Jenny Joy
Mar 27, 2022

I knew from day one masks had nothing at all to do with protecting people from covid. all I have is a lowly undergraduate degree, but I worked for several years doing bench work (lowest level basic lab work) for one of the Big Pharmas, and yes we wore N95's which were fit tested to each of us. It was clear as day the whole and only point of masks was to remind everyone THERE'S A HORRIBLE PANDEMIC HAPPENING BE AFRAID HAIR ON FIRE HAIR ON FIRE. Creating this level of fear primed everyone to get vaccinated. Mission accomplished. Most people got their jabs.

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The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
Mar 27, 2022

I am of the firm opinion that masks are nothing about "safety" or any other reasonable thing. They are about, at best, visible compliance; at second best, a very prominent and pervasive means of keeping fear in the very visible mainstream of public awareness; and third, a deliberate means of harm. If there are those of us who are still trying to explain what is going on from a standpoint of "health and safety," then there is a serious issue of denial. This is a planned, rehearsed, and utterly evil depopulation agenda. It doesn't work as well to just start killing off 8 billion people, so they are doing it by stealth. Sounds crazy, I know. It IS crazy. Utterly insane. That doesn't mean it isn't true.

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