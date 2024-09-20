Share

Someone from a Massachusetts health freedom group asked me if I’d seen anything in the data that pertained to “rhabdomyolysis.” So, I looked up the ICD-10 code and found that the suggested code is “M62.8,” which is listed as “Other specified disorders of muscle.” It’s strange that it does not have its own code.

Figure 1

Figure 1 shows that there is a substantial signal across all three states, especially shown in the fiscal year graphs on the right side.

Given my interest in how words relate to ICD-10 codes, I performed such a semi-manual search. I spent an hour compiling the number of times the word, “rhabdomyolysis” was used in Part I or Part II of Massachusetts records.

Figure 2

Figure 2 shows that rhabdomyolysis is actually far worse than the ICD-10 codes would indicate.

These numbers are outrageously in excess. Why have I not heard about this in the past few years? Thank you to the anonymous people from Massachusetts for bringing this to my attention so that I can get it out to the world.

“Rhabdo” as it is called is summarized on the Cleveland Clinic website as

“Rhabdomyolysis is a rare muscle injury where your muscles break down. This is a life-threatening condition that can happen after an injury or excessive exercise without rest. If you notice symptoms like weak and sore muscles and color changes in your pee, contact your healthcare provider.”

This also raises an issue that I have on the schedule for a couple months from now. That is, the entire ICD-10 coding system has many major bugs that result from the behavior of death certifiers. Each region has custom and practice of word usage that is disparate from other regions.

I’ll keep this short by not copying too much from the website. Please click on the link in the footnote to see the symptoms, causes, treatments, and data related to rhabdo.

