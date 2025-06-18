Share

Introduction

Three years ago in 2022, I obtained official government data on deaths and produced unique and conclusive evidence of large-scale fraud in death certifications. Covid deaths are proven over-counted by at least 5X, likely more than 10X. Covid gene drug (“vaccine”) deaths are proven to be hidden and deleted. Often both frauds occur on the same death record where Covid disease is listed as the cause of death, though the decedent clearly and unequivocally died from a Covid “vaccine.”

The conclusive evidence was posted on the social media platform X (X). X algorithms suppressed the evidence from being seen by many. Frustration compelled me to write two books, two legislative bills, and file two lawsuits in 2022 and 2023. Since then, I was interviewed on over 100 podcasts including The HighWire Episode 355, Ask Dr Drew four times, and Viva Frei four times; and I wrote and published about 140 Substack articles.

Kevin McKernan often mentions on X that my content is the most suppressed, though Kevin’s content is surely of equal suppression. Regarding the suppression, I subscribe to advice someone gave me a couple years ago, “Quit complaining and find a way around it.” Notwithstanding the advice, the censorship is real, though not always obvious. Many news outlets thought to be conservative and front leaning actually thwart the promotion of leading edge truth and evidence.

An exchange happened a few weeks ago that caused me to reflect upon my news media experiences. Though it would be to my benefit to keep my experiences to myself, there also exists a duty to inform readers of how the “chill” works through not only overt suppression, but also latent curation of topics and authors.

Thesis

Even well-meaning journalists are bent by powerful forces to self-censor for fear of being blackballed, leading to loss of their group identity, loss of access to seats of power, unemployment, reduction of income, loss of career, incarceration, or even death.

Epoch Times

A friend invited me to the 2023 Florida Summit on Covid on November 11, 2023. A reporter was interviewing speakers as they walked off stage. He had a professional set-up of lights, cameras, seats, and microphones. I asked him what organization he was with. The reporter, Dan Skorbach, said, “Epoch Times.” So I told Dan to text Jan Jekielek and ask if he should interview me. Jan answered, “Yes.” I sat down and talked to Dan for 45 minutes. He was shocked at the level of facts delivered. He said he would work on releasing the video soon and asked me to email graphs to go along with the topics.

Months later, on January 27, 2024, Epoch TV released the first of two videos from that interview. The video went viral and became the No. 1 video for the week on Epoch TV and the No. 4 video for the month. The video now sits at 192.5K views on just their own Epoch TV platform. The second video was released on February 3, 2024 and garnered 88.8K views on just Epoch TV. For comparison, Jan Jekielek’s interview of Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on January 12, 2024 garnered 37.3K views, which is a good amount for Epoch TV, and on May 10, 2024, Jan’s interview with Dr. Robert Malone garnered 68.6K views. Epoch TV covers all news topics. For a Covid and vaccine related story, the “views” numbers were exceedingly high.

When I texted Dan to see if he wanted to do another segment, he said he had the same idea and asked to come to my home, set up cameras, and film several hours for a 3-part series. On March 3, 2024, Dan and his producer drove about 6 hours to my home, set up lights and cameras, and we recorded more than 5.5 hours of video interviews. My computer and screens were on my dining room table as I demonstrated my system that generates tables and graphs and optimizes investigation of individual death records. In the interview, we talked about law, ethics, Covid, vaccines, and other topics. Three segments were recorded. Dan and his producer then drove home 6 hours. It must have been a long day for them.

Given the 3 months that it took for the first videos to be produced, I was patient, though anxious to see the final productions. Having heard nothing by late May 2024, almost 3 months later, I texted Dan to ask when the videos would be produced. Neither Dan nor his producer have returned my text messages since then. Not one minute of the 5.5 hours of video into which we jointly invested time and effort has ever seen the light of day.

Contemporaneously, Jan Jekielek had invited me to be interviewed on his show, American Thought Leaders. They canceled 3 times for scheduling conflicts and then, in late May 2024, Jan also stopped responding to my texts.

Always seeking to understand, I looked into Epoch Times and found an AP article stating that Epoch’s CFO was arrested on June 3, 2024 for money laundering.

Arrested on Sunday, Weidong “Bill” Guan, 61, of Secaucus, New Jersey, appeared Monday before a federal judge in New York on charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and bank fraud. He pleaded not guilty.

The article finished by stating,

The Epoch Times has become politically conservative over the years and has embraced both former President Donald Trump and various conspiracy theories.

To summarize, the Epoch Times CFO was arrested by federal authorities, executive management was changed, and traditional media derogated Epoch as fringe conspiracy theorists. Epoch quickly backed off all leading edge Covid “vaccine” stories and evidence, though hardly anyone noticed.

In Jan’s and Dan’s defense, they acted as most people would act in their situation. The threat of federal prison for the CFO was a clear message to Epoch Times employees, “Bury all leading edge Covid ‘vaccine’ stories.” Jan and Dan would likely have been fired in a moment if they continued aggressive reporting on Covid “vaccines.” Please do not think badly of those who put family before journalistic ethics. I know Dan is a good guy, having spent hours talking about family, faith, and the old country. I respect his decision to disengage — God and family, first and second.

To the date of this article, no progress or resolution in the criminal proceedings of the CFO were found. The matter disappeared from the press after the arrest. Epoch complied with burying leading edge Covid “vaccine” stories and the arrest seems to have gone away, unless I simply did not search hard enough to find the case’s final resolution.

The Epoch Times clearly and unequivocally censored leading edge Covid vaccine stories for the past year without much of a mention from anyone. There has been some content about Covid vaccines on Epoch and you will have to decide how threatening such contact was to the government narrative.

Brownstone Institute

A few friends suggested that I submit some of my substack articles to the Brownstone Institute and Jeffrey Tucker for republishing. After 2 or 3 rejections, I asked other authors for tips. Three Brownstone authors told me that I have to tone down the content of my articles for Tucker to consider publishing my work in Brownstone. My readers and those who know me would cringe at such a notion of softening the unique and irrefutable evidence my articles bring to the public.

Recently, I told an MIT alumnus who authored and edited books that I no longer have any affiliation with Brownstone. With nothing more said at that point, he stated, “Every time I read a Brownstone article, I feel like it’s been castrated.” That was his unsolicited feeling about Brownstone articles, on which I cannot comment because I’ve only ever read maybe two Brownstone articles at most. And he continued, “It’s worse than defanged. ‘Castrated’ is the right word.”

This characterization may disappoint many people I consider friends, but how could I call myself an ethical journalist if I engaged in the very self-censorship this article is about because I feared being black-balled by Tucker and Brownstone? That’s not in my nature to castrate my own articles.

Tucker invited me to speak at Brownstone Supper Club about my take on “standing doctrine” in civil litigation. He fostered that area of my writing interest, yet never fostered any of my Covid findings, which are unique and world leading as irrefutable evidence.

A few weeks ago, Tucker summarily removed me from the Brownstone list. I still do not know why though I guess that it has something to do with the content I pursue and my statements about “the experts.” Tucker and I hardly spoke over the past year or two. The conversations were sterile and not worth reviewing. Verbal conversation rehash would be one-sided and not provable anyway. So I’ll simply post our last written interchange, which is basically all our communication in the past 6 months.

Tucker runs the conversation on his Wednesday authors calls and on the private Brownstone Direct Messaging group on X. In my observation, debate is frowned upon because you cannot disagree with him, else you will fall out of favor.

Here is my second to last group chat post that apparently got me removed from Brownstone:

I don’t know who is responding to whom. I can’t follow the thread or interwoven threads. But here is the simple truth. Focused protection never was a good strategy. It was only ever a less bad strategy. The heys [They’d] kill just the old and infirm rather than everyone. The he [strike “he”] assumption that the weak need the vx to be safe makes no sense at all. The vx never worked to keep anyone safe. I showed THREE YEARS ago the immune mechanism was out of whack. Research papers are coming out this year stating what death records showed 3 years ago. Death records not only show which causes decreased and increased, but also when they changed, at what rate, whether seasonal or linear in change shape over time, and when high age groups died when. People don’t have time to wait for scientists to figure out what’s plain as day in waveform analyses not used by epidemiologists. How frustrating this is to know results and watch scientists fumble around in the dark for years. I don’t write much here. This is why.

Tucker responded with a short post that I no longer have access to. He stated something like, “Yes. We all know that.” And added something in an attempt to change the subject. He clearly did not want me stating facts about Covid. Every time I did so on that list, he quickly changed the subject.

I responded to his short response:

I’ve tried. Maybe it’s my approach. I’ll accept responsibility for that. But, no, people here do not know what was uncovered and proven in death records for years. I’ve decided to put out much of it all at once. Look for something within a week or two.

Tucker then sent me an email on May 31, 2025:

John, I've really done my best to have collegial relations with you. I don't know how to account for your sharp engagements on the X list but your postings, which are oddly hostile, have already driven about 6 people to leave. My only job is to protect Brownstone and its culture and community. Would it not be better for you to leave the list rather than show up variously to insult people?

At the time he wrote that, no one had left the group chat. X announces when someone leaves. Hours later, Tucker removed my access to the list.

My final response June 1, 2025, in our interaction is as follows:

Hi Jeffrey, Rather than respond quickly to accusations, I seek first to understand à la Covey and 7 Habits. I also usually run an issue by friends to get a view from outside a situation. My friends are also in the dark about what was hostile in the prose of my posts on the Brownstone list. If you or someone else took something personally, then it was likely based on a mistaken interpretation. My comment was clearly about scientists, in general, fumbling around in the dark for years. It was not directed at anyone in particular, certainly not anyone on the Brownstone list. If it was something else I wrote, then please let me know what you found oddly hostile. I'd like to know. Given your sharp and swift reaction, I presume the issue was actually something entirely different than such a benign post. Your first sentence betrays "collegial" in that it indicates you've had an issue with me for a while without my knowing it. And that's fine. There are many different personalities that clash. That doesn't make either of us a bad person. It's how we deal with it that matters. When I asked Simon to rename the old Brownstone list because people were confused and still thought the other list was the Brownstone, you made negative comments that painted me in a bad light. I expected you to thank me, but I received some negative comments instead. That was not cool at all. No good deed goes unpunished I suppose. I really have no idea what was bad about my posts. And I don't have the time or inclination to chase down back channel rumor or accusations. My life and career have been executed with honor and I plan to keep it that way. Regardless of how it ended, thank you for including me on the list for as long as it lasted. There are many good people included. You have compiled something that can benefit society if people are allowed the freedom to debate and disagree with each other. Good luck in the future, John Beaudoin, Sr.

Conclusion

The overt suppression of Kevin McKernan and myself on X is obvious. Why is it greater than others in the movement? We can only speculate. Both Kevin and I bring hard facts that can be used in the court of public opinion or in a court of law. History used to be written by the victors. The modern era of electronic storage invalidated that adage. The facts uncovered by McKernan and by me are on record forever. These facts will be recorded in history long after we are gone.

The latent curation method of soft censorship is far more insidious. The U.S. Department of Justice seems successful in coercing a major leading news outlet, Epoch Times, to self-censor on the topic of Covid “vaccine” harm and death. By doing so, irrefutable and factual information of Covid “vaccine” harm and death has been kept from reaching Epoch’s demographic groups outside the health freedom bubble for about a year.

Regarding Brownstone and Tucker, I still don’t understand how my comments were inflammatory. It seems more likely to me that certain topics are off-the-table with Tucker and I will not be silenced on those topics. Regardless of Tucker’s intent, at least three authors believe they must soften their stories to be published in Brownstone. They admittedly self-censor in order to appease Tucker’s unspoken, yet real and implied, editorial constraints.

The inescapable conclusion is that Brownstone articles are philosophical opinion pieces rather than leading edge, fact-based news stories. And this is the market difference between readers wanting to be offered what their opinions should be rather than receiving facts to enable discernment and formation of their own opinions. These are two different markets for literature. It’s my mistake for trying to write in the wrong market.

Imagine gathering several tens of authors and thought leaders and getting them to self-censor for years in order to be part of the a club. It doesn’t happen all at once in a single conversation. The curation of authors to self-censor takes time to evolve into a club of those who wish to be near power and influence.

I’m a blue collar author and truth-teller. I will not self-censor. My agitation is for the American public, who do not have access to important facts necessary for their own safety. They continue to believe certain news outlets are “conservative” and leading edge. The public remains asleep. We need leading edge truth brought forth fully and without curation.

God Bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH

Author’s Note

As I compiled information for this article, reviewed Epoch TV stories and views, and thought about Brownstone and Tucker’s behavior, a cold wave of futility came over me (but only for a few hours — y’all know I don’t give up). The change in depth of stories on Epoch TV is palpable when you go through them. The soft censorship and curation happen so obliquely, nearly opaquely. The simple fact that my January and February 2024 interviews on Epoch TV blew away all Covid and “vaccine” stories is the evidence that something is very wrong at Epoch as of June 2024. A news outlet that survives on views, clicks, subscriptions, and ratings, spiked the follow-on interviews to the most popular interviews they had at the time. And they never explained why.

