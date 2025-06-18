The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC's avatar
John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC
6d

Someone posted the TWO Epoch videos on Rumble if you all don't have access to Epoch TV.

The two videos are compiled into one. The second video begins around 14:25

https://rumble.com/v4brc0w-covid-vaccine-deaths-where-they-are-hiding.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC and others
Jean Tobin's avatar
Jean Tobin
6d

John, You've made some great points in this post.

I noticed Epoch Times stopped its hard hitting reporting. Because of you and this post I now have some insight as to why! Thank you!

I always had that same feeling about Brownstone. I avidly keep up daily on "Health Freedom" posts on all platforms. I hardly ever read Brownstone's articles for the reasons you mention.

You have "the goods", even if you currently don't have "the buzz" or enough of "the buzz" that your "goods" certainly deserve. Just keep in mind all the mothers and father's that have been fighting for their vaccine injured children since at least the 1980's when practically NO ONE was listening. You are a vital part of a very special group of people. Keep on keeping on! Loved your recent interview on James Lyons Weiler's Monday night podcast. Great job! We need you. Keep on keeping on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC and others
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Summa Logica LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture