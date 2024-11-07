Share

Thank you all for the support since I began writing articles related to Covid and Law in early 2022 in order to bring TRUTH to The People.

My case against a law school for breach of contract was dismissed on September 29, 2023, more than a year ago. My original complaint is dated August 29, 2022, more than 2 years ago.

The complaint was dismissed by the court based on the Massachusetts Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 12(b)(6) “failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

Thus far, this case is an argument over standing, which I’ve written and spoken about extensively for a few years.

If anyone is in the Boston area and would like to attend, the information follows. Please come and see how the system works. We will eventually win. God is with us.

At the end of this post, please find a picture of what I encountered on my way into the courtroom for oral argument in the superior court. You will see Salem, Massachusetts represented as the residents wish you to know it; and you will understand why Massachusetts is the most pro-war, pro-fentanyl overdose, pro-vaccine death, pro-fraud in Covid data, pro-death by hospital protocols and acute renal failure, pro-child trafficking, pro-rape and murder state in the United States. One merely needs to look at voting propensities and compare to the rest of the nation.

COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS

APPEALS COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

RE: No. 2023-P-1464

Lower Court No. 2277CV00825

JOHN P BEAUDOIN vs. ROHIT BHASIN & others

NOTICE OF ORAL ARGUMENT

The above case is scheduled for oral argument as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: See below "Staggered Appearances and Arguments"

Panel: Englander, Hershfang, Brennan, JJ.

Place: John Adams Courthouse, Allan M. Hale (Rm Four)

Pemberton Square, Boston, MA 02108

Live Video Link https://www.youtube.com/@massappealsct/featured

Oral argument is limited to FIFTEEN (15) minutes for each side. Please note:

Staggered Appearances and Arguments: The Appeals Court has instituted staggered appearance times at oral argument based upon the order the case appears on the Court's Calendar. Attorneys or parties presenting argument in this case shall appear 15 minutes prior to the following:

9:30 a.m. for cases #1, 2, and 3;

10:30 a.m. for cases #4 and 5;

11:00 a.m. for cases #6 and any #7.

Case Sequence Subject to Change: Please note that the sequence in which cases will be heard is subject to change. Please check the Court's Calendar 48 hours prior to the date of argument to confirm the final order of cases.

As I drove into Salem, Massachusetts for the oral arguments at the trial court level in 2023, I was wondering how the case would go. When I drove through the intersection 100 yards from the courthouse, I glanced at the nice little garden in the road in the center of town. My answer as to how the judge would receive me and my case was foreshadowed on the sign that the City of Salem, Massachusetts so proudly displays for all to see.

This is Massachusetts —

If you cannot read the sign, it says,

CITY WIDE CITY PRIDE Sponsored by The Satanic Temple Salem

I admit that I was quite disheartened to see the sign. So I was not surprised at all to hear how the judge changed her demeanor when my lawyer began speaking (I had representation for the lower court proceedings, but not for the appeal — I am now pro se). The judge’s words were harsh, snide, and shrill. The case would be dismissed no matter the evidence or complaint because it did not fit the official government narrative.

I am sorry to bring this information (picture) to all my readers. Please be grateful if you live in locations where people praise Jesus Christ and want to pray for you on street corners or at the bank or the mall. Be grateful if you live in a place where Christians are many and civil society and happiness are bountiful.

Regards to all,

John Beaudoin, Sr.

John 14:6 TRUTH