Share

Share The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Last week was a long week for me. I don’t travel well due to many broken bones (spine, hip, pelvis - not legs or arms) in the past from car accidents, mountain biking, body surfing, and slipped shoveling snow (LOL). Today I rest. But I’m bored. So, I’ll just type some stuff here and throw it out there to the world.

On Wednesday, I spoke at the Brownstone Supper Club. Thank you, Jeffrey Tucker, for the invitation. It was a strange presentation for me because I haven’t been back to Connecticut much except to visit my sister. I grew up there. In fact, I was born down the street from the dinner and grew up two towns away. It was especially difficult speaking this time because I’m really tired of talking about death all the time, particularly children. But I got through it despite the allergies and the titanium plate in my neck (3 vertebrae fused) that makes me clear my throat all the time. People have complained about my interviews online. I just can’t help it. I constantly clear my throat since the surgery more than a decade ago. Here is the audio of that event https://rumble.com/v5jcd5p-brownstone-supper-club-october-2024-john-paul-beaudoin-sr..html.

When I start working again tomorrow, I’ll write more about the topics per Jeffrey’s request. “Standing Doctrine,” I’ve determined, is the root cause of much of the downfall of U.S. civility and society. Our society is bifurcated in many ways now: climate, trans, race, border, covid response, elections. All of it festers as the courts refuse cases based on “Standing” and other Dismissal Doctrines. More to come on this topic.

On Saturday, I spoke at the Back to Basics Conference in Waltham, Massachusetts. I’ve been to a few of these and I’ve seen many online. I’m obviously biased because I spoke at the event. Here’s my assessment anyway. Every podcast and event that I do, I feel like I’ve not said all that I wanted to say. Aside from my self-critique, I really believe this was one of the best conferences I’ve seen. I watched all but 3 speakers. All the ones I heard were very informative, fun, not boring, not overlapping, and generally just good to listen to. I don’t know how to describe it rather than a good experience and well worth the day’s time.

A big thank you to the organizers and workers of the conference. They may feel like a bride at a wedding and see the tiny defects in schedule as it goes on. But no one else saw any flaws at all. Great line-up. And the audience questions in the end were pretty good, too. I hope they do it annually for people to learn from it.

Yesterday, I was at the Passport to Health and Wellness Expo in Bristol, Connecticut. I was tired and sore already and was just trying to complete the week’s trifecta of in-person speaking engagements. And one older Polish guy made it worth my while. When he first came to my table with his wife and looked at my books, he was very skeptical. I was irritated and wanted to be smarmy with him because I was tired. But I just remained calm and engaging and kept telling myself that it takes awhile to convert someone, often months or years. He’d had more than 3 Covid shots and was about to get his annual flu and Covid shots this week. After all, nothing happened to him before.

During the debate, he kept saying, “They say …” I repeated to him, “They” are the government or media operatives and not the scientists. “They” purport to speak for scientists and research papers, but they rarely have the real scientists on the shows. And when they actually do have them on TV, the scientists are compromised by government or pharma. They are rarely independent. And most of the TV scientists have never seen the true information that the government is keeping from them.

The conversation is too long to get into here. It was nearly an hour of back and forth. I answered everything with facts. I opened my books and showed him irrefutable evidence that does not need a doctor or scientist to explain it to him. His wife would look at him with daggers every time I made a point of fact to dispel his mainstream media propaganda. He visibly winced several times and would also shake his head when I made statements of summary facts. I did it on purpose because then I could open the book and show him the facts that supported my seemingly provocative statements. He could not refute them. One by one I knocked down all objections. He walked away after an hour rather shaken and worried about his vaxes. He and his wife then came to my keynote speech at 1PM in the atrium next to the exhibitors. He seemed to be listening differently. I scanned the audience and I could tell that I was getting through to him. He heard the stories of kids dying and the states of MA and CT and MN lying on the death records.

After the speech and before the expo ended, he came up and bought a book with his wife. He didn’t want to spend the $25, but she made him do it. LOL.

And here’s the coup de grâce of the whole week. Before turning and leaving, I asked him if he’s going to get another vax. He said no way. He’s done. I actually got through to someone and converted him from getting it this week to never getting them again. And his wife said she’s now happy because she has real information to send back to her family in Poland. They get all the vaccines in Poland she said. And now she has good information to send them. She was very happy.

Many good things happened last week. The best thing is that I got through to one person who was pro-vax and changed him to be pro-TRUTH.

God bless you all

John 14: 6 TRUTH