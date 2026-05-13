The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rtl's avatar
rtl
2d

Very interesting. I hadn't considered that ANY non-vaccinated staff were seen as a threat: employees who could spread vaccine hesitancy. Why didn't they 'stop' at 80% or even 90%? Now I understand the 99.7% they wanted.

I was a physician at a Brigham-associated major hospital (not MGH, and not BIDMC) in the Longwood area, and since ~2010 started refusing the flu shot. Then I needed an exemption (~2014), which I got from my PCP. Then in 2018 they got aggressive, and refused my medical exemption and I refused to give further documentation. They then refused new religious exemption, and in late 2019 they fired me for not taking the flu shot. A physician in good standing since 2006, fired in 2019. Later I realized it was just warm-up for them for covid. I didn't realize there were such high financial incentives for hospitals and executives for the flu shot uptake.

It was rather comical in HR with the nurses there. They wanted me to take the Flumist intranasal 'flu shot'. I knew recipients could spread infectious virus particles for 2-3 weeks after it, told them this, and asked them if I needed to wear a mask in elevators or hallways (I was research laboratory-based and had 0% patient contact). They said no. I asked them if they were concerned I would spread infectious agents to cancer patients in the elevators. They looked at me blankly. Obedience and uptake is what they wanted, or were told to achieve, from up on high.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Steve's avatar
Steve
2d

Thank you John. Non-profit? That's insane. The entire plan was evil from the start. $ are their god. Crimes against humanity. Have you left Massachusetts? I wish you all the best. May God bless you and continue to guide you in your work. Peace.

Reply
Share
5 replies by John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Summa Logica LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture