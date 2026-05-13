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Covid era laws and policies operated adverse to freedom, health, safety, and truth. In this example, the laws and policies surrounding hospital staff vaccination rate are explored.

The government, under Operation Warp Speed (OWS), desired maximum vaccination rate for Covid vaccines. States received federal money for Covid. Hospitals received state and federal money for all matters related to Covid.

The easiest way to explain the strategy used on staff is by hypothetical example.

Given:

Hospital X staff comprises 50% pro-vaxers, 40% don’t care, 10% will not take a vaccine

Strategy “% Vaxed”

If a vaccine mandate incentive from the state to a hospital requires 80% hospital staff vaccination rate in order to earn the incentive funds, then 50% “pro-vaxers” and 30% “don’t care”s will take the vaccine, achieving 80% vaccination rate. That leaves 10% of the staff who are “don’t care”s and another 10% who are “will not take a vaccine”s. These 20% of the staff are a threat to any vaccine “safe and effective” narrative purported by government.

If the requirement is 90%, then only the “will not take a vaccine”s will forego vaccination. That still leaves 10% who may spread vaccine hesitancy. At 95%, the hospital has to terminate employment of 5% of the staff.

In the above examples, the vaccine exemption committee and policy will achieve what is put before them. Without incentive for more, it is human nature to stop when you’ve achieved your objective, especially when termination of employment or another significantly equivalent detriment is on the line.

Is there a strategy that would maximize vaccination rate and not leave anything on the table? That is, how can you incentivize the hospitals to lean on their respective vaccine exemption committees to not stop at any given percentage, but rather to maximize vaccination rate?

Strategy “Top 4 Contest”

If the state tells all hospitals that the top 4 highest staff percentage vaccinated hospitals will receive $500,000 each, then each hospital willing to compete will push past the 95%, likely to 99% or more. The objective will be to terminate anyone not complying with vaccination. The vaccine exemption committee will be ordered to deny as many exemptions as possible. Then, human behavior will resort to favoritism. Some human resources staff, who are friends with the exemption committee members, or friends of executives, or other “special - who you know”s will get exemptions. All others will be terminated in order to reach the highest percentage possible. The objective is not 80% or 90% or 95%. The objective is 100% and terminations will dominate the exemption applications.

Results?

The largest hospital corporation in Massachusetts achieved around 99.7% vaccination of their staff. They own at least 14 healthcare facilities, most of which are hospitals. Did they receive the $2 million? Who knows? Maybe a state public records request should be submitted to find out.

Effect

The most important aspect of such a strategy is that the remaining hospital staff in most hospitals will be comprised of those who are compliant with vaccine mandates. In fact, most will feel that if they had to take it, then you should have to take it. That’s how human behavior works. If you show up to their emergency room/department, or their ICU, or their imaging offices, then they will cringe to learn that you are unvaccinated. They will treat you as less of a human being than the vaccinated. Why? Because they work with a staff that is 99.7% vaccinated and to be unvaccinated, to them, is lunacy. They don’t know anyone not vaccinated and all the professionals they work with are vaccinated. Remember — all the doctors and nurses who refused it are gone — terminated.

The culture of all the hospitals were shaped around vaccine idolatry. When someone does die from a Covid vaccine (examples: 11yo Ian, 7yo Cassidy, 16yo Avery, 12yo Amaya, 17yo Eden, and tens of thousands of adults, all in Massachusetts alone), then the staff will look the other way, bury the information, and not mention vaccine as the cause. They cannot resolve their idolatry with reality.

Real Contract

“Amendment #3 to the Third Amended and Restated Primary Care Accountable Care Organization Contract for the Accountable Care Organization Program”

“Section 2.11 COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive” states, Section A. The Contractor [e.g. Massachusetts General Hospital] shall make best efforts to maximize vaccinations of their members in accordance with the Department of Public Health guidelines. . . .the Contractor shall receive a COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Payment …; and Section A. 2. b. The Contractor has one of the top four highest percentages of Enrollees fully vaccinated … Section 3. B. COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Payment For Contract Year 2021, if the Contractor achieves the vaccination target set forth in Section 2.11, EOHHS shall pay the Contractor a vaccination incentive payment of $500,000 …”

Images from the contract

The contract, AMENDMENT #3 TO THE THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED PRIMARY CARE ACCOUNTABLE CARE ORGANIZATION CONTRACT FOR THE ACCOUNTABLE CARE ORGANIZATION PROGRAM, can be found here.

Conclusion

This is but one small example of how federal and state statutes, codes, regulations, and laws modify behavior of large swaths of society in a very short period of time. They sell them as benefits for the sick, underprivileged, victims of disasters, or other class of person that elicits sympathy. You can be sure that all the money behind these programs do not get to those who are the purported beneficiaries of these programs.

In the case of Massachusetts, simply look at the $20 billion non-profit (laughing aloud) hospital network to see where all the money goes. While other hospital presidents did not receive their executive bonuses because the hospitals performed poorly by financial measures in the year of vaccine mandates, the president and CEO of the hospital network with the greatest vaccine mandate terminations received her full bonus, PLUS an unexpected $2 million. Where did that come from? Aren’t non-profits supposed to be barred from paying out extra cash to executives? That defeats the non-profits status, doesn’t it? Ask all the terminated doctors and nurses how they feel about the president and CEO making extreme bonuses. You cannot ask all the ones who reluctantly took the Covid vaccines because many are dead.

The hospital network is Mass General Brigham (MGB). The president and CEO is Dr. Anne Klibanski.

Klibanski received ~$8.4 million in fiscal 2024, ~$6.0 million in fiscal 2023, ~$5.9 million in fiscal 2022, ~$4.3 million in compensation in fiscal 2021

MGB is the largest grant funding recipient of the National Institutes of Health. They are tightly intertwined with Moderna, Harvard University, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). There is hardly a distinction as to where MGB begins and government ends. The more they vaccinate the world, the richer these people get. The economy of Massachusetts depends on vaccines.

JOHN 14:6 TRUTH

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