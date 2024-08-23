Why Were Covid Vaccine Deaths Hidden and Covid Deaths Grossly Over-Counted on Official Death Records in Connecticut and Other States?
Press Release August 23, 2024 - Summa Logica LLC
Summa Logica LLC files whistleblower complaint with Connecticut Auditors of Public Accounts asking them to verify evidence of public health forgery, then refer the matter to Attorney General Tong for criminal investigation
WINCHESTER, NH – August 23, 2024 – Inspection of death records from Connecticut and vaccine death reports from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) uncovered hidden Covid vaccine-caused deaths and grossly over-counted Covid-caused deaths. Immediate and earnest investigation is required by law.
On August 20, 2024, under Connecticut whistleblower law § 4-61dd, Windsor native John Beaudoin Sr., President and CEO of Summa Logica LLC, filed a complaint with the Auditors of Public Accounts. § 4-61dd states, “Any person having knowledge of … any matter involving corruption, violation of state or federal laws … or danger to the public safety …, may transmit all facts and information… to the Auditors of Public Accounts. The Auditors of Public Accounts shall review such matter and report their findings and any recommendations to the Attorney General.”
The complaint is accompanied by a 249-page memorandum, published by Summa Logica LLC, entitled, THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES - Vol. II (“CT Memo Vol. II”), which was sent to the Commissioner of Public Health Manisha Juthani, Governor Ned Lamont, Attorney General William Tong, and Inspector General Robert Devlin on August 23, 2024. The Auditors of Public Accounts, John Geragosian and Craig Miner, received the document on August 21, 2024 via e-mail attachment.
Beaudoin explained, “The Auditors have a legal duty to verify the falsities on official state documents, hundreds of which are uncovered in the CT Memo Vol. II, then refer the matter to the Attorney General. The Attorney General has a legal duty to investigate strong evidence of § 53a-139 Forgery and § 53a-56 Manslaughter resulting from acts by death certifiers and CDC agents. Given the grand scale of likely corruption, Attorney General Tong is morally and legally compelled to make application to the court under § 54-47b & 47c to impanel an investigational grand jury in the interest of public safety. In the meantime, the covid vaccines should be immediately halted.”
For more information about Summa Logica LLC, THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES and the vital records data, please visit SummaLogicaLLC.com. For information about other published research, visit TheRealCdC.com.
“They” don’t want the truth to come out. This entire scam or call it a psyop was perpetrated to get Trump out of office & a perk for these globalist monsters was a worldwide genocide. It will take great courage & persistence for the real Truth of covid to be revealed.
All you need to know:
https://www.facebook.com/NoMoreLockdowns.org/videos/811405466379620 - CTV News, Break down: 10,947 Covid deaths, with 910,781 (OVER 98%!) of those in Long Term Care Facilities in Quebec & Ontario - ask yourself: WHO was dying and WHERE?
also:
https://www.facebook.com/NoMoreLockdowns.org/videos/714993519153177 - the number of dead from/with Covid: 587, ALL (!!!)... but 2, were residents in Long Term Care Homes across BC, (same question as above!)
and finally:
Here’s Pfizer’s OWN safety data that Pfizer DEMANDED to keep SECRET for 75 years: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Look at Table 1, under Fatalities, and then check out Table 6 under Pregnancies & children ... then go to The Appendix...
In case you believe the FDA did not know about what to expect... check out: http://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download and look at Page 16 (it was a slide, during the original presentation) and it shows that on October 22, 2020 they were already aware, and so should the "Public" health professionals in the US, and by extension the world.
Also: https://www.fda.gov/media/152176/download Page 22 (as of Sept 17, 2021, FDA knew people who got injected with the mRNA “vaccines” were 2x as likely to get infected with Covid)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.0035421.pdf - 2012!
as a result... at 1% reporting (https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf Page 6, paragraph 3), here's data for the US: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data - Open VAERS data.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sj6-QDVYbv8 - one of the "experts"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNc9PqIZ31M - Bill Gates says: “SADLY” Omicron is a type of a vaccine
At this point, ONLY Nuremberg 2.0 will suffice. Military style Justice! No Legalistic delays! I believe the punishment for breaching the Nuremberg Code has NOT changed since it was established.
also:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ0_VAEniVM - there was “NO compulsory” vaccinations, NZ
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1706676593261785178 - Musk’s OWN on X, re: “highly effective”
https://rumble.com/v3mcvyu-no-one-is-safe-covid-19-montage-by-matt-orfalea.html - “no one is safe”
PS. In case you’re unable to see the Safety Data, Google: “5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021” and you WILL find it that way…
and there's more... much... much more...
blessings!