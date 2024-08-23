Summa Logica LLC files whistleblower complaint with Connecticut Auditors of Public Accounts asking them to verify evidence of public health forgery, then refer the matter to Attorney General Tong for criminal investigation

WINCHESTER, NH – August 23, 2024 – Inspection of death records from Connecticut and vaccine death reports from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) uncovered hidden Covid vaccine-caused deaths and grossly over-counted Covid-caused deaths. Immediate and earnest investigation is required by law.

On August 20, 2024, under Connecticut whistleblower law § 4-61dd, Windsor native John Beaudoin Sr., President and CEO of Summa Logica LLC, filed a complaint with the Auditors of Public Accounts. § 4-61dd states, “Any person having knowledge of … any matter involving corruption, violation of state or federal laws … or danger to the public safety …, may transmit all facts and information… to the Auditors of Public Accounts. The Auditors of Public Accounts shall review such matter and report their findings and any recommendations to the Attorney General.”

The complaint is accompanied by a 249-page memorandum, published by Summa Logica LLC, entitled, THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES - Vol. II (“CT Memo Vol. II”), which was sent to the Commissioner of Public Health Manisha Juthani, Governor Ned Lamont, Attorney General William Tong, and Inspector General Robert Devlin on August 23, 2024. The Auditors of Public Accounts, John Geragosian and Craig Miner, received the document on August 21, 2024 via e-mail attachment.

Beaudoin explained, “The Auditors have a legal duty to verify the falsities on official state documents, hundreds of which are uncovered in the CT Memo Vol. II, then refer the matter to the Attorney General. The Attorney General has a legal duty to investigate strong evidence of § 53a-139 Forgery and § 53a-56 Manslaughter resulting from acts by death certifiers and CDC agents. Given the grand scale of likely corruption, Attorney General Tong is morally and legally compelled to make application to the court under § 54-47b & 47c to impanel an investigational grand jury in the interest of public safety. In the meantime, the covid vaccines should be immediately halted.”

For more information about Summa Logica LLC, THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES and the vital records data, please visit SummaLogicaLLC.com. For information about other published research, visit TheRealCdC.com.