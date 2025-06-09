The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

David O'Halloran
David O'Halloran
David O'Halloran
5d

Thanks for this. Why do they not engage? What needs explaining here is not the causes of harm - we know the vaccines are causing harm - but their unwillingness to investigate. They say they know that vaccines are not causing harm but do not say how they know. How can they know if they do not investigate? This looks increasingly like a conspiracy not to investigate. If that is so why is it so?

Rob (c137)
Rob (c137)
5dEdited

They're not about the truth.

Kennedy could stop the emergency as HHS secretary and he still hasn't done it.

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/not-for-sale-an-open-letter-to-hhs

Makary is promoting using models instead of animal testing.

Mind you Makary and Bhattacharya both promoted the shots.

It makes you think about whether they are just slow or deliberately pretending to not know about the issues.

Also, your work is a nail in the coffin of the narrative but even without your work, it's so clear that these shots and interventions were injuring many.

If they're still pretending like we need more data they're stringing us along!

