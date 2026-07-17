Share

Share The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Hello readers,

First, I must take the time to thank you so much for all the support throughout the years. I never intended to be a writer or investigator or “whole systems analyst.” I just wanted to live out my life quietly and perhaps alone. Covid changed all that. God delivered a message to me … then another … then another. He gave me a purpose in life again. And you see that manifest in what I have done in the past few years.

The video linked below is going to be difficult for some people. Many have come to hero-worship some of the doctors and scientists. In this video, I candidly discuss how anyone can be used by nefarious forces. I think this is an important video for people to watch.

There are no heroes. There is only truth. Humility is a virtue. The pandemic is of hubris, not virus.

Please take the time to watch and understand this. If you think I am insulting someone, then listen more carefully. And if you still think I am insulting someone in the video, then ask me about it in the comments here or on Rumble.

https://rumble.com/v7cmjjs-war-strategies-and-behavior-modifications-in-the-information-age.html

God Bless You All

JOHN 14:6 TRUTH