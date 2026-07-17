War strategies and behavior modifications in the information age
How Covid was done to us via selection, promotion, and suppression on social media
Hello readers,
First, I must take the time to thank you so much for all the support throughout the years. I never intended to be a writer or investigator or “whole systems analyst.” I just wanted to live out my life quietly and perhaps alone. Covid changed all that. God delivered a message to me … then another … then another. He gave me a purpose in life again. And you see that manifest in what I have done in the past few years.
The video linked below is going to be difficult for some people. Many have come to hero-worship some of the doctors and scientists. In this video, I candidly discuss how anyone can be used by nefarious forces. I think this is an important video for people to watch.
There are no heroes. There is only truth. Humility is a virtue. The pandemic is of hubris, not virus.
Please take the time to watch and understand this. If you think I am insulting someone, then listen more carefully. And if you still think I am insulting someone in the video, then ask me about it in the comments here or on Rumble.
https://rumble.com/v7cmjjs-war-strategies-and-behavior-modifications-in-the-information-age.html
God Bless You All
JOHN 14:6 TRUTH
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I tried speaking to the doctors at the hospital I worked at , I tried to get grand rounds back …. All it got me was a knock on my call room and I was gone for having an at will contract and told my services were not needed anymore. To this day I still can’t believe how captured some of the healthcare providers are .
"anyone can be used by nefarious forces"
Sometimes it's the good intent of ignorant people who believe in lies that causes them to be nefarious by mistake.
I think most doctors want to do good, but to survive in a field that tells you what is good or bad you end up following orders and telling yourself that it's the good thing to do.
That's why doctors didn't use anesthesia on babies until the 80s. It's why people followed the group in the asch experiment even though their eyes saw that wasn't the largest line.
The tendency of humanity to believe their own bullshit enables corruption.
Once they come clean, the corruption fades.