The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Jul 17

I tried speaking to the doctors at the hospital I worked at , I tried to get grand rounds back …. All it got me was a knock on my call room and I was gone for having an at will contract and told my services were not needed anymore. To this day I still can’t believe how captured some of the healthcare providers are .

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jul 17

"anyone can be used by nefarious forces"

Sometimes it's the good intent of ignorant people who believe in lies that causes them to be nefarious by mistake.

I think most doctors want to do good, but to survive in a field that tells you what is good or bad you end up following orders and telling yourself that it's the good thing to do.

That's why doctors didn't use anesthesia on babies until the 80s. It's why people followed the group in the asch experiment even though their eyes saw that wasn't the largest line.

The tendency of humanity to believe their own bullshit enables corruption.

Once they come clean, the corruption fades.

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