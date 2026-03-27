VSRF Live #220: When The System Breaks: The Cost Is Truth & Justice
Link to VSRF Rumble video
Steve Kirsch interviewed John Beaudoin Sr about the United States Court system and why it is failing The People.
Here it is:
https://rumble.com/v77jb5o-vsrf-live-220-when-the-system-breaks-the-cost-is-truth-and-justice.html
God Bless you all
john brilliant interview, your points were clear, well stated, and frank. I only wish Steve had not interrupted you the times he did when you were on conclusions, but you were good to steer back to the points. I do not think he took seriously your claim data analysis is a major distraction, when the truth of death records is so abundantly clear. I was disappointed he did not run with that point and make it a focus of his own investigations...The death of the person, the citizen, the son, the daughter, the mother father , grandparent with a Name, a home, a life destroyed by medicine...that is the most riveting and important fact: so compelling one almost cannot stand the pain of its revelation. This was a 'home run' .keep at it.