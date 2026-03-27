The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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Peter W Allen's avatar
Peter W Allen
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john brilliant interview, your points were clear, well stated, and frank. I only wish Steve had not interrupted you the times he did when you were on conclusions, but you were good to steer back to the points. I do not think he took seriously your claim data analysis is a major distraction, when the truth of death records is so abundantly clear. I was disappointed he did not run with that point and make it a focus of his own investigations...The death of the person, the citizen, the son, the daughter, the mother father , grandparent with a Name, a home, a life destroyed by medicine...that is the most riveting and important fact: so compelling one almost cannot stand the pain of its revelation. This was a 'home run' .keep at it.

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