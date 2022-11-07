Thesis

Open-Border-Fentanyl (OB-Fentanyl) is thirty (30X) times the social cost of COVID-19 in Vermont.

Model Definition

What is OB-fentanyl?

Prior to the covid era, there was a known growth rate of supply and demand of fentanyl in most of the United States. That model was interrupted by covid when people were told to stay home and businesses were closed. Fentanyl users, who otherwise maintained employment and a schedule, had nothing to do all day. Many succumbed to the desire. In 2020, demand increased substantially, while supply had difficulty meeting the demand. Fentanyl overdoses were up, but not as high as in 2021 and 2022.

Once the border opened in January 2021, there was a flood of supply of fentanyl and the market reacted immediately and abruptly. The results are seen in the death certificate data of Vermont.

The term “OB-Fentanyl” simply represents the excess supply and demand beyond the growth model established before the covid era. OB-Fentanyl does not include the fentanyl use and deaths already expected based on the early 2020 model.

To be clear, OB-Fentanyl is ONLY the EXCESS fentanyl statistics occurring as a result of opening the border in January 2021.

The graph below is not accurate in any numerical way. It is merely a representation of the term “OB-Fentanyl.” Graphs at the end of this article will demonstrate the true Vermont “fentanyl” death certificate findings.

Introduction

Vermont literally means “green mountain” and is known as the “Green Mountain State.” For about five (5) months each year, Vermont is lush and green. However, when you go to their official state homepage found here, you do not find the beauty of Vermont or any tourism enticements.

The very first item found on the official Vermont homepage is, “Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster Shot.” The second item on the homepage is, “COVID-19 Information.”

Lower on the homepage are pictures of six (6) “Statewide Officials” including Lieutenant Governor, Molly Gray, the only one wearing a mask. Gray’s mask is black. Not that it matters for this article, but I chuckled when typing that.

Gray stands at a lectern with no one else in the picture. We know the mask does nothing to prevent COVID-19 because two (2) BILLION man-years of mask wearing around the globe prevented or slowed no coronavirus anywhere. If fools wish to argue this, refer to Professor Gregory Rutledge of MIT, whose extensive lab testing and e-mails to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health can be found here.

Why did I mention the V-mask (virtue-signaling mask) and the official homepage of Vermont?

While Vermont has a deadly and still rising epidemic of OB-Fentanyl overdose deaths, the state government is still focused on the covid pandemic that never was … in Vermont. Still, the state combats this faux-pandemic with a faux-vaccine that brought and brings significant excess respiratory, circulatory, and neoplasm deaths to Vermont, soon to be depicted in subsequent articles by Coquin de Chien (CdC) and by ashmedai.substack.com, who shared the Vermont death certificate data with CdC for analysis. Give ashmedai.substack.com a look and cheer him on toward truth for all.

While government officials and likely many citizens of Vermont feel moral in adhering to edicts from the church of government, there has arisen a true threat to children, parents, siblings, and friends in Vermont. Fentanyl was already on the rise before the Biden Administration opened the border. However, since the border opened, fentanyl trafficking increased an estimated 400% to 1,200% depending on the news source.

Overdoses are not happening only to “drug addicts.” Such a notion dehumanizes the victims and their families and is a rationalized convenience to those who know not a bereaved. Or perhaps, ignorance has a grip on those not privy to the grief of neighbors or friends of friends.

Neighborhood dealers have pill presses that they use to press a few tiny crystals of fentanyl into a counterfeit Xanax pill. They also mix crushed fentanyl into cocaine. Thus, teens and young adults think they are taking a recreational and safer, but illegal, benzodiazepine or cocaine, when that drug may be laced with deadly fentanyl.

OB-Fentanyl is thirty (30X) times the social cost of COVID-19 in Vermont. Why are people even talking about COVID-19, let alone jabbing immune-suppressing new RNA tech into their blood for a non-dangerous disease?

The Analysis

The political party fealty that exists in Massachusetts exists also in Vermont. People attach their personal identity to a political party and cannot fathom voting for the other party because a breach of that fealty equates to immorality in the minds of the feal.

Some Vermonters will read this article, know that their own children or the children of their neighbors or friends will be at risk of death from OB-Fentanyl, yet still hold true to their fealty. That is, they will vote in accordance with their fealty to a letter and a color rather than the safety of children. And they will feel moral upon voting.

Much like people voted to convict the defendants in 1692 Salem, people today will abdicate their discernment and thinking to a color and a letter. They will sacrifice their honor, virtue, and soul in allowing OB-Fentanyl to kill their own children, or their neighbors’ children, or the parents of the children next door.

The 30X social cost is a comparison of the social impact of OB-Fentanyl loss versus covid loss.

The calculation includes two main factors: 1) the number of years of life lost by a decedent from either covid or fentanyl, and 2) the number of people left behind affected in depression or pathologies by the loss of a loved one from either covid or fentanyl.

Life-years-lost factor

Instead of using the complicated “life expectancy” formula to project how long a person might live given his or her current age and future medical technology, I used the current average age of all-cause death from 2015-2019, which is ~75.5 years of age.

Since the average age of covid deaths is above the average age of all-cause deaths, I used a factor of one (1) to arrive at life-years-lost for covid deaths.

The average age of fentanyl deaths in 2021 and 2022 is 41.3 years. The difference between 41.3 and 75.5 is 34.2, which is what I used as a factor to determine the life-years-lost from OB-Fentanyl overdose deaths.

Social cost factor

To determine further effect of social cost such as losing a loved one, I subjectively added a factor that some may challenge. Before you do, please understand that this comes from the experience of seeing my 20-year-old son lying dead in a hospital bed with tubes coming out of his mouth and arms after a motorcycle accident.

Additionally, in a group of fathers who lost children that I attended for a year, I listened to fathers describe finding their son or daughter overdosed from fentanyl lying dead in bed or on the couch. The common thing among us is that we will never forget seeing our children lying dead. Some will not forget performing CPR on their dead child waiting for the EMT’s to arrive. The images will not go away.

However, it neither begins nor ends with that image. The worst part is that every Christmas, every Easter, every birthday, every future wedding of our other children, every birth of grandchildren and much more will be reminders that our lost child is not with us. Every joyful moment is also filled with grief for us who live this life.

How many lives are diminished by a young death? What is the social cost factor?

I chose the number four (4). That is my cost factor for how many lives are diminished forever through the loss of a younger person. Young people usually have two parents still alive, maybe a best friend or two, one or more siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and others. You can use whatever number you want. I’m going with four (4).

For covid deaths, I use a factor of (1) because those near 80yo are prepared for death and those around them are prepared for their death. There is sadness when you lose an 80yo parent when you are 45yo to 55yo or thereabout. However, it is nothing like losing a child. Life goes on for most. This may seem cold and perhaps it’s only my personal experience losing my parents at 68yo and 74yo decades ago. Use your own factor if you want. Try to be honest in comparing to the death of a child.

Calculations

The total covid deaths over the past 3 years in Vermont is 737.

The life-years-lost factor is one (1) and the social cost factor is one (1), making the total social cost years loss 737.

The total OB-Fentanyl deaths (excess more than expected) from January 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022 (much shorter period than the covid calculation), is 163.

The life-years-lost factor is 34.2 and the social cost factor is four (4), making the total social cost years loss 22,298. (163 * 34.2 * 4 = 22,298)

OB-Fentanyl social cost years loss to COVID social cost years loss: 22,798 ÷ 737 = 30.3

Thus, the OB-Fentanyl social cost is ~30X that of COVID social cost.

Conclusion

There is more personal information included herein than I wanted to reveal, but I will not delete it because this is important for the people of Vermont and the United States to understand. The Biden administration, or Obama’s third term, is allowing a real genocidal pandemic to occur to our young people because of politics and while pretending that COVID-19 is a pandemic in Vermont.

To the people of Vermont, you have to decide which is greater: 1) your fealty to a color and a letter, or 2) your moral duty to protect the innocent lives of your children or your neighbor’s children.

You can debate the numbers herein, but you cannot debate that this is happening. You can keep your fealty to party and vote accordingly, do your moral duty to protect children and vote accordingly, or recognize your internal moral conflict and abstain from voting.

If you will not change your vote relative to an open border and OB-Fentanyl, will you at least demand that your chosen politician stop this madness? Make a phone call. Close the border.

Below is the data from official Vermont Death Certificates that was used as the basis of this article. This is really happening. It is happening on purpose. And you can effect change to stop it.