For a few years the word “shedding” has been prominent and people engage in debate and conversation on just the word alone. They tell their opinion of “shedding” without hearing any more than just the word.

Before getting into vehicles and vaccines, here is what I’ve said about shedding for a few years. Before engaging in any opinion or debate, define what you mean by shedding. First, separate fluid or topical spread from aerosol spread. Do I think shedding occurs from breast milk to babies or from semen to women? Yes, absolutely. Second, what is it that is shedding? — “The virus” or “the vaccine” or “the spike protein” or something else?

I am neither doctor nor biologist, yet here is my opinion on shedding as an example to display the importance of defining words prior to debate.

Yes, the LNPs injected into a mother and the spike protein that a mother’s cells produces can shed through breast milk to the baby. The same is true for a man to a woman through semen. Also, because a baby in utero is a person not of the mother, “shedding” should be the word to describe traversing the placenta and uterine wall, which does happen with LNPs and spike from these Covid vaccines.

Now for the aerosol conversation, which is much more difficult and nuanced. I don’t have the answers, but I have opinions. Yours may differ and you can try to change my mind, but without evidence, it’s difficult to know for certain.

Assuming that exosomes are breathed out as aerosols and they can also have “stuff” in them, let’s break down the possible shedding caused by the Covid vaccine. What is being shed? — LNPs (the Covid vaccine itself), spike protein (made by your cells after transfection by LNPs), Covid virus itself, or another virus?

While I do not believe that probability of LNPs make it through your system into aerosols and are stable all the way to another’s lungs and then get across their mucosa and into their body to be very low, I will hold open the possibility of some type of unknown vector I’ve not considered.

I do believe that spike protein from a Covid vaccinated host can easily get into aerosols and make it into another person. However, the minimum effective dose to cause any substantial harm is likely orders of magnitude higher than the dose you would receive in a few aerosols from another. However again, some people may be hypersensitive and react to just a few proteins causing an immune response cascade or, dare I mention, misfolding proteins. I believe the odds of negative effects are low in this vector, but I am open to the possibility that spike protein aerosol shedding might affect another adversely.

Lastly, let’s review Covid or RSV or shingles or any other virus shed as a result of Covid vaccination. This remains highly likely and plausible for the simple reason that we know a person’s neutrophils and leukocytes crash after Covid vaccination. Also, immune dysregulation has become common in people who are Covid vaccinated. They produce the wrong amounts and types of white cells needed for a stable immune system in a person. Thus, while immune dysregulated, a Covid vaccinated person may shed herpes zoster types of viruses or influenza viruses or coronaviruses or RSV or others via aerosols. The other will feel horrible and may just think they were shed on by the Covid vaccine and make the wrong attribution.

So, “shedding” is not a word to simply debate as a “yes” or “no” to whether it is happening as a result of Covid vaccination. People are welcome to try to correct anything I’ve written here. My opinions are not cast in stone. I’m open to evidence. If someone was recently Covid vaccinated, please stay away from me for a few weeks at least. Shedding was simply an example of a word that causes debates to grow into quarrels because of a lack of scope definition in conversation.

Now for the topic that matches the title of this article.

I am still shocked that people use, and allow to be used, the word “vaccine” as a general meaning in conversation when discussing all these different products. Some are sterilizing; some are not. Some are live attenuated; some are dead. Some are adjuvanted like a house decorated for Christmas to compete with his neighbors; and some are adjuvant-naked.

Cargo ships and skateboards are both vehicles. Cargo ships are likely not fun to ride and skateboards are definitely not useful in moving shipping containers, though I have used them to move couches and other furniture when alone and no one to help me.

So if I were to talk about how vehicles are good for moving heavy cargo like shipping containers, and you were to say that is silly because you have a skateboard that cannot be used for transporting shipping containers, that would be a silly argument. They are both vehicles, but they have different utility.

The word “vehicle” is overly broad to consider discussion of finer points of utility of each type of vehicle.

Vaccines are a broad category of disparate products. To say that vaccines are good or vaccines are bad is also silly. Some vaccines are horribly deadly and cause much maim. Other vaccines are only mildy detrimental and should not be confused with the more deadly ones. (That’s about as good as I’m going to get in writing about vaccines. I cannot think of a good one, though I’m sure there is one somewhere, maybe.)

