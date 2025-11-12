The Real CdC’s Newsletter

John, this is good stuff.

By posting your work up until this point, it will be assumed that you are open to suggestions regarding possible edits. I have been looking with interest at published science for a while now. I have easily read thousands (plural) of abstracts by now. I have a suggestion regarding the last sentence of the Background section:

"... methodically analyzed in the context of inflections in the first derivative in time."

My suggestion is to change out the phrase "first derivative" -- a phrase which, in a time series, is the slope (the rate and direction of change) in a recorded value over time. If leaving such a technical phrase inside of a Background section, then I suggest tagging it with a explanation (such as with a phrase more commonly understood).

Also, in "Excess AKI-involved deaths across all U.S. states in 2022 in ages 15-44 increased 163% totaling 3,340 excess over expected ..." the straight interpretation of an increase in an excess is that there was a baseline excess in death (during years 2015-2019), and from that baseline of excess death, the excess deaths increased.

Excess death is an increase in death beyond what was expected, so the words, as you have them, cite an increase in that increase, but I am not sure if you meant that.

In the Conclusion section, I suggest likening the cited figure for excess AKI death for 2023 (56,468) to the ~58,000 American lives lost during the 10 years of fighting in the Vietnam War.

On an end note, it is really cool that you are doing this!

The death dart didn’t pass over one organ 🤬

