For some reason, I haven’t been able to write lately. It’s a difficult time of year for some people. Instead of writing something new, below is another paradox from the Top-Down Investigation, Bottom-Up Verification Method (TBM).

Time-Window Paradox seems almost like magic. There will be no signal in various mathematical and or visual representations of data sets. However, if you aggregate the totals into larger periods such as a year, and shift the start time of a period, then the signal appears. The easiest way to explain this is to depict it. Here is “D69.5” “Secondary thrombocytopenia,” a known issue from Covid vaccines documented many times over. Figure 4 demonstrates this paradox well.

Figure 4 left side clearly shows that there is no anomaly to the trend when looking at a calendar year representation of “D69.5” “Secondary Thrombocytopenia” data from Minnesota. While Massachusetts (not pictured here) showed a strong signal in the raw data visualization in a calendar year annual bar graph, Minnesota shows no major signal except that 2019 is a little lower than one would expect given a linear positive slope trend. However, the fiscal year graph on the right, each bar beginning July 1 and representing a whole 365 days of data, clearly shows that the second half of 2021 and first half of 2022 experienced a significant 50% increase year over year. This Time-Window Paradox hides signals in standard methods that are not robust in descriptive statistics visualization methodology. The raw data numbers are too low to see a signal well on a daily or weekly graph even with curve smoothing. Figure 5 depicts significant excess with all three (3) states combined and using 51-day curve smoothing. Though combining three (3) states that are 1,300 miles apart can create its own data paradoxes, the graph still tells the story of negative externality of death involving thrombocytopenia.

That is the original prose. It will be rewritten to be more easily understood.

The graph in Figure 5 surely shows significant excess over the winter of 2021/2022 and in early 2023. Thrombocytopenia is a sure result of Covid-19 “vaccines.”

God Bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH