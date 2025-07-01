The Production Versions of the First 3 Episodes of "The Last Boomer" Podcast with John Beaudoin Sr
Rumble Links to Shorter Versions
Ep 001 | TLBcast - Connecticut Covid TRUTH Refuting Sen. Blumenthal
In the first episode, I refute a bit of Senator Blumenthal’s masturbatory and fallacious (fixed it - LOL) statements regarding Covid and the Covid “vaccnine” by using official rcords from his own state of Connecticut.
Ep 002 | TLBcast - Friday Night Fights - AKI vs Mycarditis
In the second episode, I review my testimony before the Massachusetts Joint House and Senate Committee on religous exemptions from “vaccines” and other issues. Then I get into the acute kidney failure data.
Ep 003 | TLBcast - Notice to HHS; Self-Censorship; Dr Henele; Jeremiah Hosea
In the third episode, Jeremiah Hosea, Dr. Henry Ealy (Dr Henele), and I discuss the friendship circle changes throughout Covid and other issues, plus I add some discussion of graphs after they leave the podcast.
God bless you all
Keep the holy holy holy work going my righteous brother. I bless you with an impartation of discernment of separating light https://turbocancer.org from darkness 🐈⬛️ Kevin Mckeren
Perhaps Blumenthal is felacious anyway.