Ep 001 | TLBcast - Connecticut Covid TRUTH Refuting Sen. Blumenthal

In the first episode, I refute a bit of Senator Blumenthal’s masturbatory and fallacious (fixed it - LOL) statements regarding Covid and the Covid “vaccnine” by using official rcords from his own state of Connecticut.

Ep 002 | TLBcast - Friday Night Fights - AKI vs Mycarditis

In the second episode, I review my testimony before the Massachusetts Joint House and Senate Committee on religous exemptions from “vaccines” and other issues. Then I get into the acute kidney failure data.

Ep 003 | TLBcast - Notice to HHS; Self-Censorship; Dr Henele; Jeremiah Hosea

In the third episode, Jeremiah Hosea, Dr. Henry Ealy (Dr Henele), and I discuss the friendship circle changes throughout Covid and other issues, plus I add some discussion of graphs after they leave the podcast.

