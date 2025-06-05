Share

Share The Real CdC’s Newsletter

LIVE Stream on Rumble tomorrow night June 6, 2025 Friday at 8PM.

I need to clear the air about what I really say about AKI versus myocarditis. So many misquotes out there.

Rumble link

https://rumble.com/v6ud233-friday-night-fights-aki-vs-myocarditis.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp