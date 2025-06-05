"The Last Boomer" Podcast with John Beaudoin Sr Episode 002 - Fri 6/6/2025 @8PM eastern USA time
Friday Night Fights - AKI vs Myocarditis
LIVE Stream on Rumble tomorrow night June 6, 2025 Friday at 8PM.
I need to clear the air about what I really say about AKI versus myocarditis. So many misquotes out there.
Rumble link
https://rumble.com/v6ud233-friday-night-fights-aki-vs-myocarditis.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Thank you for keeping the spotlight on these crimes against humanity.
Your link on Rumble is just a repeating set on intros.