This is not an article. This is a question to readers — maybe more of a statement of intentions.

People can look back through 3 years of substack articles to learn that death record analysis has been 2 to 3 years ahead of research papers and still is.

Recently, in April 2025, a paper from Greece entitled Deaths “due to” COVID-19 and deaths “with” COVID-19 during the Omicron variant surge, among hospitalized patients in seven tertiary-care hospitals, Athens, Greece stated that “(45.28%) [of purported COVID-19 deaths] were reassessed as not directly attributable to COVID-19.”

My first book, The Real CdC, was written more than 2 years ago and documents the massive number of fraudulently certified Covid deaths in Massachusetts. Nearly 3 years ago, Exhibit F in Beaudoin v Baker et al (2022) also evinced fraudulently certified Covid deaths by death record share file numbers, medical examiner names and license numbers, and other proof of official records.

The TBM methodology and the ALPHA system created by Summa Logica LLC is a data visualization system and early warning system better than anything offered by the federal or state health departments. RFK Jr. stated that he wanted “radical data transparency.” I already have a system prototype and only need to hook up a couple federal databases. Soon I will release the most extensive AKI data study ever done. There is nothing like this system in the world.

I believe it’s important to reach more people beyond those who subscribe to this substack or follow me on X. A podcast can be chopped into 30 second clips and sent around more media like TikTok, YouTube, Rumble, and others. People need to know the truth about Covid and the vaccine and, most importantly, what the government is capable of doing and has done to The People.

So … given the absolute proof that death records lead science papers by years, do you think it would be worth it for me to get into the podcast game to deliver real time epidemiological findings not discovered by anyone else in the world (and other political commentary involving law, economics, sociology, morality, and more)?

