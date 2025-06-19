"The Last Boomer" Podcast Ep 003 Friday June 20, 2025 at 8PM EDT
Review of Notice to HHS and Self-Censorship; Dr Henry Ealy (Dr Henele) and Jeremiah Hosea dropping in for conversation at 8:45PM EDT
UPDATE on June 22, 2025
Video was edited down and reduced to its final production cut found here.
https://rumble.com/v6v6tq5-notice-to-hhs-self-censorship-dr-henele-jeremiah-hosea-ep-003-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
Hi All,
Episode 3 of “The Last Boomer” Podcast with John Beaudoin, Sr. airs on Friday June 20, 2025 at 8:00PM on Rumble. The link is provided in the prior sentence. But here it is again
https://rumble.com/v6uzy5x-notice-to-hhs-and-latent-curation-to-self-censor-live-wjohn-beaudoin-sr.html
Hope to see you there. Bring your questions ot the Rumble chat.
John 14:6 TRUTH
John Beaudoin, Sr.
aka, The Real CdC
aka, The Last Boomer
aka, Coquin de Chien
John Here is the link of the letter and signatures sent to Kennedy and. Makary on stop mRNA. Dr. Ealy name is on there. You probably have already seen but sending the link…https://americansforhealthfreedom.org/not-for-sale