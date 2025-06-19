Share

Share The Real CdC’s Newsletter

UPDATE on June 22, 2025

Video was edited down and reduced to its final production cut found here.

https://rumble.com/v6v6tq5-notice-to-hhs-self-censorship-dr-henele-jeremiah-hosea-ep-003-tlbcast.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Hi All,

Episode 3 of “The Last Boomer” Podcast with John Beaudoin, Sr. airs on Friday June 20, 2025 at 8:00PM on Rumble. The link is provided in the prior sentence. But here it is again

https://rumble.com/v6uzy5x-notice-to-hhs-and-latent-curation-to-self-censor-live-wjohn-beaudoin-sr.html

Hope to see you there. Bring your questions ot the Rumble chat.

John 14:6 TRUTH

John Beaudoin, Sr.

aka, The Real CdC

aka, The Last Boomer

aka, Coquin de Chien