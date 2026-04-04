The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
2d

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭6‬:‭12‬ ‭

Reply
Share
2 replies
erin's avatar
erin
2d

"The Covid Era was Behavioral, Not Biological" Can I exchange "was" for "is"? It is still going on as far as I can see.

Reply
Share
2 replies by John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC and others
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Summa Logica LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture