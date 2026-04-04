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I just wrote this on X. It seems like a good idea to post it here.

I was cautioned on writing some of the parts on the bottom because it paints me in a bad light if people do not understand how the whole system works and how someone with skills in manipulation can temper those skills with Christian values. But this is important and must be told. 99% or more of society has never encountered such psychological modeling and planning and cannot believe that Covid could be done so easily by government. Well, it wasn’t easy. But it was planned for a very long time. I’ll just let you read my post, unedited, probably full of spelling errors and autocorrects gone awry. People need to understand that government has a lot of resources and they used them against The People and murdered a MILLION Americans.

This is why I wrote the book. There are those who say that everyone can’t be in on it or evil or whatever. Those people do not understand “whole systems.” Only the few at the top knew the whole plan and even they were met with serendipitous results (their serendipity is our mass murder). In the “EBM and Dr Backer” chapter of my book, I explain the advent of “Evidence-Based Medicine.” EBM. In the mid 1960s Canadian healthcare reform act that poured money into schools, such as MacMaster University, where EBM was funded and born. Papers became popular, it was focused and then by 1992 ALL North American medical schools had standardized on EBM, which became the bastardized scientific method it is. They effectively created a cult of central authority and mantra of EBM where all doctors would bow to the CDC and NIH papers as the authority for anything new or controversial. The behavioral modifications of medical board certification (stick) and state licensing boards (stick) and insurance and government (CMS NCTAP) incentive plans (carrot) created behaviors among doctors, who, individually, were all different in their reasons for doing what they did during Covid, which was to kill people and then lie about what people died from. Some did it purposely (very few pathologicals out there - about 1 in 1,000 or fewer). Some did it knowingly (a substantial portion, but no where near 50% - these are people who just wanted to keep their jobs and not be attacked by the boards and by their hospital administrators). Some did it recklessly (they chose not to look into the details and just took the CDC recommendations at face value. Some purposely avoided knowing and some were just lazy in keeping up with actual evidence instead of curated CDC/NIH/FDA evidence). And some were simply negligent in not looking at or recognizing real evidence. The boards are all captured by pharma money and internally justify this by accepting whatever they are told by drug companies. The really evil people like Bill Cassidy KNOW. He’s a bad bad bad person. Once the path to unrighteousness is stepped upon, then it is one short step after another toward hell as your soul slips away. Cassidy is such a type. So ... for example ... you have 60% captured by recommendations and who believe they’re doing the right thing or don’t want to find out that they’re doing the wrong thing, then another 30% captured by coercion from cert and state licensing boards whom they know will suspend their license or investigate them. Then another 5% holdouts are captured by making public examples of Meryl Nass, Mark Trozzi, John Littell and some others. And the last 5% is easily dealt with by termination of employment, freeze out of hospital privileges, suppression of social media accounts, etc. Add to that the fact that Emergency Departments are a grind for younger and middle aged doctors. Why is that important? Because all the doctors from med schools before 1992 would not go along with the Covid nonsense as they were not indoctrinated into the cult of EBM. They ask questions. They learned the scientific method, not the bastardized version of EBM that turned it on its head. The “whole system” is behavioral at the core as are most. It is not biological. Covid was an intricate matrix of behavior modifications put in place from decades ago to just before Covid. They modeled societal and professional responses to certain stimuli and events. Those models fed to their overall strategic plan. And none of us had a chance against decades of planning and modeling actions and responses. They changed the definition of both vaccine and antivaxer in official dictionaries. They had papers ready to go. They had Mass General Brigham doctors ready to write papers with NIH grants to say that the staff was no threat to patients in 2020, then when the vax came out in 2021, the staff was a direct threat to patients if they were not vaxed. Same author, same funding source. Michael Klompas. Look him up. Where did ventilators come from on a protocol? No one seems to know. Well, look at MGB and who ran a 3-person panel that made the recommendation to CDC, while working under an NIH grant. And in March April 2020, ventilators became the protocol and no one ever went back to look at it since then. They murdered hundreds of thousands of people with ventilators because of one paper with scant cases in March/April 2020. When you gather all the facts and put together ALL the carrots and all the sticks for every issue, you will begin to understand that this was all orchestrated through behavioral modification techniques including propaganda, social media, classic media, RICO level med boards, FSMB, etc. No single view can see the full scape. It seems impossible to those who’ve not put together strategic plans to twist the minds of a group of executives and board members around a large contract. You have to use a different approach with a CFO than a CEO than a COO than a VP Mfg than a CTO than a Chief legal counsel. If you’re trying to win a big deal among stiff competition, you should know how to talk to each of these people differently. Know how to plug holes, set land mines for competition. Say the right things over a dinner or lunch or at a World Series game. Say the right things in front of his people with the exec at a meeting or not at a meeting. Know how to pit people against each other who work together 8 hours a day, 5 days a week while you are only there for monthly meetings. It all sounds nefarious and it is. Only very few people are trained in this type of war strategy. Very few in the military ever get into such elaborate plans involving psychology, politics, finance, marketing, sales, law and contracts, etc. Maybe I’ll just post this to an article. I’ve not written one in a while. Been busy. But it takes a certain type of personality, life experience, training, education, professional experience to step back, step up, and look at the ENTIRE system of humans to understand Covid. The scientists and physicians tend to be wrapped up in cells and molecules and such, when most of Covid was behavioral modifications set forth in policy and law. Enough for now. God bless everyone.

Happy Easter tomorrow.

Christ is risen!!! (tomorrow)

JOHN 14:6 TRUTH