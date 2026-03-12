The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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VSRF's avatar
VSRF
2d

Great work, John. Thank you for all that you do.

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Andrea's avatar
Andrea
2dEdited

Thank you, John, for everything you've done to help. You told the story in a new way that couldn't be answered with (?preplanned) excuses and denials. Brilliant work.

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