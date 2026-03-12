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Hello All,

THE ACIP MEMORANDUM is complete and has been submitted online via the government portal.

Personal Note before posting my comment:

Although it only took me 2 weeks to compile and edit, the work reflects 4 years of investigations. Whereas I have not marketed myself or my work in these 6 Covid years, I find myself facing economic uncertainty without income for these many years. This has been a full-time job for me and if you ask my former coworkers, they would tell you that can’t believe I worked this many hours. Engineering sales was easy for me. This was the hardest work I’ve ever done except for picking tobacco in Windsor, Connecticut at 14 and 15 years old. That was physical. This is emotional and mental.

If you wish to donate, I would greatly appreciate it. You can either buy an eBook on my website TheRealCdC.com or you can donate through subscription or one-time here on Substack. I have around 13K subscribers here on SubStack and some have been paying; and it really helps very much. Thank you to those paying subscribers. I don’t get around to the thank you’s often. I’m bad with that sort of thing. And thank you to all other supporters, who repost and bring attention to my work.

Below in the comment is a link to download THE ACIP MEMORANDUM and EXHIBITS. I provide this for the benefit of society. The CDC is proven in this document to be hiding vaccine deaths and purposely not investigating highly likely and near certain vaccine deaths. They do not want to learn the certainty that we know will come from such investigations. Again, if you think I provided value to society, to you, your family, friends by documenting these deaths to prove the government agencies are complicit in mass murder of the citizens, then please donate as you see fit.

Agency: CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC)

Document Type: Notice

Title: Published FRN

Document ID: CDC-2026-0199-0001



Comment:

See attached file(s) THE ACIP MEMORANDUM is attached to this submission. EXHIBITS FOR THE ACIP MEMORANDUM EXHIBITS may be obtained at the following ling for the next 30 days.

https://we.tl/t-UhO6NlyDRV

Main document 500KB 41 pages

Exhibits 103MB 180 pages

This memorandum provides evidence regarding purposeful omission of investigation of vaccine safety by the CDC, other HHS agencies, and state health departments. In this package, there are many documented vaccine-caused deaths, many of which were labeled as covid deaths without any mention of vaccines as the cause of death. The certifiers, in many proven cases, knew that Covid vaccines killed decedents by stroke, pulmonary embolism, sudden heart failure, or longer term by Guillain Barré or Glioblastoma, but did not mention it on the records.

There are many certified blunt trauma and fentanyl overdose deaths where they had a positive covid test on file or tested the dead body for covid and counted it as a covid death. This is felony fraud. 18 USC § 1035, 1040, 1343 ACIP has a legal duty to review these facts and refer this to the DoJ and HHS for verification and investigation of the 221 pages and hundreds of documented vaccine deaths.

If this document is not investigated, then breach of duty may be a criminal offense. At the very least, the public is going to get this document and know truth.

There is no amount of peer reviewed research papers that can stand up to the facts in THE ACIP MEMORANDUM. Statistics based on corrupted data cannot be relied upon. Peer review and journals are inherently corrupt and we all know it now.

Only forensic investigation of individual case files can determine causality. These documents show you where to start looking. CDC can easily perform these investigations in weeks. Why have they not done so already.

These documents prove the complete failure of the CDC, even if they want to deny vaccine caused these deaths. The proof is that they refuse to even look and do their jobs.

God bless you.

John Beaudoin, Sr.



Uploaded File(s):

2026-03-18 THE ACIP MEMORANDUM Main document by BEAUDOIN.pdf

John 14:6 TRUTH