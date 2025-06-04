Share

Hello Readers,

Thank you for the support over the past few years.

Someone sent me a message asking if I was going to post another article soon. It was an appropriate nudge. I apologize for neglecting this substack for about a month. Sometimes I get involved in a big project and drop everything else.

Soon, I will announce what is already put up for sale as a book bundle on my retail web site. “Bonanza Bundle” will be the product name. The evidence therein can be used in court cases, state and federal legislative testimonies, and media blurbs and memes.

The Bonanza Bundle will include ePub files of both my books, plus another 1,200 pages of graphs, documented Covid “vaccine” deaths, and the methodology of public health vigilance in pdf form. I am sending the Bonanza Bundle to various government entities.

If Palantir intends to enter the market of public health, then they will struggle for a while unless they adopt what I have already created and prototyped these past three years. The intellectual property most valuable in such a deployment is not the statistical analyses, but rather the understanding of the inaccuracies of data due to behavior at local levels. In order to decipher the data, you need to understand the customs and practices. That is why they will fail unless they use the methods in my head.

In addition to the Bonanza Bundle, I am almost done with an article on censorship occurring via group-think among the truth movement or the health movement or the purportedly enlightened good side of the scientific and philosophical community. I don’t know what to call these people and groups. All I know is that I will not self-censor any longer in the hope that they might use their power and reach to promote the findings in my books and articles. Like many, I was told to play nice and soften the message in order to be in the “popular” club. It’s like middle school really, or some smaller high schools. There’s bullying, a popular pecking order, a desire to be invited to the cool parties, and self-censorship required to “fit in.” It never worked for me before. Why would I shut up and sit in the corner now?

Hero worship is a failing of our people. There are no heroes. Many purported heroes are self-serving. They’re playing roles in a drama. Money is the root of all evil and power corrupts.

On the lighter side, the TRUTH cannot be stopped or hidden or corrupted. The TRUTH always finds a way.

Just so this isn’t a totally worthless article of my thoughts in a moment, I will post some graphs from the new work. If you were on X last night, you saw a bunch of states individually depicted in sudden kidney failure. Here are more.

God Bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH

22,721 excess sudden kidney failure in California. That’s the most of any state, but not on a per capita basis. Still, that’s huge. How can any health department or CDC miss this once-in-a-century mass homicide?

Now look below at Florida and notice the TWO separate signals of death. Signal 1 is hospital covid protocol homicides via drugs and ventilators. Signal 2 (in blue) is the covid vaccine uptake.

Below are ages 15-44 in Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The excess sudden kidney failure involved deaths are 94, 134, and 77, respectively. These are very young people. This should not be happening. I include these tables so that people can see how I am calculating excess.

Below you can see N17 sudden kidney failure deaths over 9 years. The black line is N17 where Covid U07.1 is NOT involved. The gray dashed line depicts total N17 deaths whether covid was involved or not. In other words, the black line is N17 with covid subtracted from it. There is a 100% increase in N17 kidney failure since covid, but not with covid involved in a big way EXCEPT in the winter of 2021/2022. Lagrevio (molnupiravir) and Paxlovid (ritonavir with nirmatrelvir) were incentivized heavily in the end of 2021. Gee, I wonder if that’s why so many people were in kidney failure.

Below you see a big difference in the first wave between Minnesota in the Midwest and Massachusetts and Connecticut in the Northeast. Why is that first wave missing from Minnesota? Did they not have a remdesivir trial in their hospitals? Did they not get the memo to go hard on ventilators as of March 2020? How does a virus selectively change causes of death and timing of death by location? Oh, it’s only correlated to the policies that occur exactly on those dates. It’s not causation. Just because a hospital gets $200K to run a drug through someone’s veins based on a positive PCR test doesn’t mean they’re going to do it. But they did.

The idealized graphs below show you theoretical signals of what the addition of two signals would look like. After these idealized graphs, there are posted the actual graphs from the three states.

Below you will see why I say there are two signal. It’s obvious when pointed out to you. I remember someone yelling at me that they’re all remdesivir deaths. LOL. No. I’m not going to listen to someone with a bad attitude yelling at me in an X space. I will follow the TRUTH and deliver facts. Here you go. And I can separate them and say that the hospital homicides and protocol kidney kills were surpassed by the covid “vaccine” kidney kills in 2024.

Sorry I’ve been lax about posting on substack. I’ll try to get this other article out soon.