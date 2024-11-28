Summa Logica LLC offers to officials the Top-Down Investigation, Bottom-Up Quantification (TInBUQ) methodology — a public health project plan to investigate and quantify health issues that enter society

WINCHESTER, NH – November 27, 2024 – On October 19, 2024, at the Back to Basics Conference in Waltham, Massachusetts, John Beaudoin, Sr., President and CEO of Summa Logica LLC, briefly spoke with Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General. Beaudoin asked to audit the Florida state health data onsite within Florida state offices and under NDA to ensure privacy of records. Ladapo requested, as a first step, that Beaudoin send a methodology statement.

On November 26, 2024, Beaudoin sent via e-mail to Ladapo the TInBUQ methodology statement. The statement package will also be sent to Governor DeSantis, Attorney General Moody, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Beaudoin explained, “The past five years showed the world that there is a disconnect between the real time needs of public health and the slow pace of science, especially evidence based medicine (EBM) and epidemiology. Currently, their modeling is narrow and the hierarchy is unconnected. Public health should be a project plan of action and not a series of tactical science experiments without a cohesive objective or mission. ‘Science’ alone fails when results are demanded. The methodology put forth by Summa borrows from engineering workflow methods. Using TInBUQ, in one man-week, the vaccine safety and effectiveness debate can be ended using data already available on government servers. Why the data is not used to answer these questions plaguing society is a mystery.”

Beaudoin agreed to soon publish TInBUQ for the world to see and invites all state health departments and government officials to review and question the methodology. If U.S. states will not engage, Beaudoin will try Viktor Orbán, Robert Fico, and others.

For more information about Summa Logica LLC, Top-Down Investigation, Bottom-Up Quantification, and the unique and groundbreaking findings and methods in epidemiology, please visit SummaLogicaLLC.com. For information about other published research, visit TheRealCdC.com.

The e-mail, cover letter, and methodology statement to Dr. Ladapo will be released next week.

