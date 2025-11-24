Share

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Winchester, NH — November 24, 2025 — On November 24, 2025, the Supreme Court of the United States docketed (25-600) a Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Petitioner John Beaudoin, Sr., President and CEO of Summa Logica LLC.[1]

The Petition’s arguments derive from a management systems analysis, also authored by Beaudoin, Habitual Dismissals of Meritorious Cases Are Tearing America Apart — Overwhelming Workload in 2020 Accelerated Habitual Dismissal Behavior in U.S. Courts. (Nov 2025).[2]

The analysis proves that 2020, the first year of COVID-19 executive orders, brought ten times more excess civil litigation cases than any other year in the preceding quarter century. In 1997, there was an excess of 5.7%. In 2020, excess civil case filings increased 62.2%, totaling greater than 180,000 more cases than expected.

Coincident with the overwhelming workload event, two cases, used almost exclusively in motions to dismiss at the beginning of a case, became the most cited cases in the history of the United States by a large margin.

Beaudoin argues that organizational behavior models explain how this happened. Overwhelming workload causes avoidance behaviors that become habitual. Dismissals of meritorious cases had to have occurred in 2020 for the U.S. District Courts to survive.

Beaudoin offers a simple solution, which is to treat civil procedure and evidence rules as equitable decisions by employing “balance of harms” and “public interest” tests to each decision. The foundational due process rights of The People to access the courts for dispute resolution should not be cast aside by the subjective whims of courts to dismiss inconvenient cases.

For more information about Summa Logica LLC, please visit SummaLogicaLLC.com. For information about publications commercially available from Summa, visit TheRealCdC.com.

[1] The Petition can be found under Docket Number 25-600 at www.supremecourt.gov.

[2] Beaudoin, J. (2025 Nov). Habitual Dismissals of Meritorious Cases Are Tearing America Apart. The Real CdC Newsletter on Substack. Found at https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/habitual-dismissals-of-meritorious?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false