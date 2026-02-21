Share

Share The Real CdC’s Newsletter

After posting a beautiful blue waveform graph on X, I was confronted by posts suggesting that a code shift change was responsible for most of the excess acute kidney injury (AKI) involved deaths. It was stated that ICD-10 code N28.8 “Other specified disorders of kidney and ureter” decreased almost as much as N17 “Acute renal failure” increased. Signal 2 is the code shift artifact excess.

Those who posted about N28.8 attribute the remaining balance of excess (Signal 1) to Covid disease per se. Whereas, I propose that Signal 1 might be from Covid treatment protocols as a majority of Signal 1 excess with Covid per se as a minority of Signal 1, though I do not commit to anything. Only forensic investigation of individual files can answer that question.

For a refresher, Figure 1 is one of the many slides I have used for explanations of Signal 1 and Signal 2. You will see in subsequent graphs that Signal 2 is indeed the result of the coding shift.

Figure 1

Before reviewing the highlights of yesterday’s revelations, Figures 2 and 3 are the two pertinent posts on X. They depict the difference between N17 on its own and N17 combined with N28.8, the latter of which accounts for the code shift.

Figure 2 (Original Post)

Figure 3 (Adjustment for code shift N28.8 to N17)

Highlights of Revelation

Disambiguation of signals, Signal 1 and Signal 2 , is a good methodology that works. The field of epidemiology should adopt this method.

Signal 2 is almost entirely due to a code shift from N28.8 to N17

Excess deaths involving N17 is > 280K. Excess deaths involving code shift (N17 or N28.8) is >137K. Thus, the excess sudden kidney involved deaths are cut in half, but is still the largest single cause of excess.

I cannot say how relieved I am that I no longer have to worry about making an error. I felt like a pitcher in the bottom of the ninth inning, facing a batter with 2 outs, no walks, and no hits. For the Europeans, try to remember when Manchester City was playing Queens Park Rangers in extra time in the last game of the season. Kün Aguero scored the game winning goal deep into extra time to wrest the English Premier League Championship from Manchester United, who were watching the City v. Rangers match immediately after their own match that started at the same time.

I am happy. Why?

The monkey is off my back. After 6 years, I’m not perfect; and Signal 2 always bothered me as highly unlikely to be real due to its perfect shape.

My automated system addressed the new information (N28.8) and provided an answer in minutes, proving that it could be a real time health vigilance system if connected to government databases.

The thesis that AKI is the greatest signal of excess deaths is still valid. 137K excess is still the biggest excess deaths total from an objective diagnosis.

The demand for forensic investigation of anomalous data findings remains the most important thesis I propose.

This code shift revelation by someone on X saved me a month of time writing a paper and the potential embarrassment of learning of about N28.8 after publication.

Conclusion

Perfection is elusive and hubris-driven. “Iron sharpens iron” is an appropriate adage here.

Science progressed well over centuries through the acts of scientists putting their hypotheses, methods, and findings in the public sphere of scientists, having other scientists attempt to repeat the methods to achieve the same or similar findings, and then communicating their corroboration or refutation to the public.

Currently, there are for-profit entities controlling the flow of peer review and publication of scientific information. The entire system is corrupted. What did we do for centuries before “evidence-based” cultism that corrupted science 34 years ago?

After years of posting AKI graphs, someone finally brought N28.8 to my attention. The adjustment was made in minutes. This is how real peer review used to work.

God bless you all

JOHN 14:6 TRUTH