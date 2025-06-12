Share

Frustration compelled me to send this email to as many email addresses I could find or guess at in HHS and DoJ. The facts are not going away. The shots must be stopped forthwith. Connecticut AG Tong, health commissioner, governor, and other officials in Connecticut who received the memoranda from me last year are now in violation of multiple criminal statutes. Tong et al now know of massive numbers of Covid “vaccine” deaths, but they are playing politics. They know and they will not get a Covid “vaccine” and they will not let family members get a Covid “vaccine.” But they will keep hidden the truth delivered to them last year. And more Connecticut residents will die because AG Tong is more concerned with a city 3,000 miles away than he is in keeping the residents of Connecticut safe from poisonous and venomous Covid “vaccines.” Now in this present email copied herein verbatim below, the federal government officials received this information and must act on it.

Included herein are: 1) Addressees, 2) Addressees that bounced due to wrong email address, 3) Subject of the email, 4) Content of the email, 5) Example graphs, 6) Link to 1,800 pages was in the original email and is removed from here because it includes my two eBooks, two Connecticut Memoranda, two large files of AKI and other causes of death graphs and tables, and a Cover Letter explaining the books and pdf files.

To whom it may concern:

You have a legal duty to investigate the crimes involving federal and state health departments. Factual examples of such crimes are elucidated in this email and further examples are in the documents provided via download link. Omission of investigation is a criminal negative act because it is purposeful omission of a required legal duty.

This email is a modicum of the evidence contained in the 9 files that can be retrieved from the link at bottom. The evidence derives from official state and federal government records. There is no escaping the truths in this package, which will last forever.

"The science" (aka, research papers) cannot find the evidence provided in this email and in the linked files. Data integrity and veracity are required for science and research papers to deliver true conclusions.

Covid was both crime and disease, but far more crime than disease.

The few examples in this email are enough reasonable belief and suspicion (and probable cause) to require investigation.

TRUTHS

1) The C19 pandemic was grossly exaggerated through fraudulent overcounting of C19 deaths by labeling accidental deaths and C19 vaccine-caused deaths as C19-caused deaths. Records are presented as conclusive evidence. Aggregated data is presented in the files as persuasive evidence of fraud and vaccine-caused deaths.

2) The CDC has been fraudulently deleting and hiding Covid vaccine-caused deaths.

3) The NIH Covid treatment protocols recommended by CDC and incentivized via CMS killed more people than Covid disease (several hundred thousand Americans).

4) Covid deaths, vaccine deaths, kidney failure deaths, pneumonia deaths and other causes all changed starkly, not as a disease changes through society, but rather changed exactly when financial incentives through government policy changed the behaviors of health "professionals" toward committing fraud as the custom and practice standard of death certification.

1) Fraud Evidence examples (18 USC § 1035, 1040, 1343)

RECORD-LEVEL EVIDENCE

Massachusetts Medical Examiner Janice Grivetti, MD, All her Covid U07.1 Certifications:

2024 (2 Natural, 2 Accident)

Share File Numbers: 2496 (56yo, Natural, heart disease, COPD, C19 positive) , 4045 (66yo, Natural, Cardiac arrest, Addison's, C19 positive) , 8039 (65yo, Accident, subdural hematoma, chronic alcoholism, dementia, heart disease, C19 positive), 33637 (92yo, Accident, Dementia, heart disease, humerus fracture, C19 positive)

2023 (0 Natural, 3 Accident)

Share File Numbers: 5510 (50yo, Accident, cocaine and benzodiazepine overdose, C19 positive), 9335 (47yo, diphenhydramine and buprenorphine overdose, chronic alcoholism, chronic substance abuse, C19 pneumonia), 18300 (90yo, bilateral hip fractures, failure to thrive, heart disease, Afib, C19 positive)

2022 (2 Natural, 3 Accident)

Share File Numbers: 518 (45yo, Natural, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, C19 positive), 7839 (52yo, Accident, fentanyl overdose, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, C19 positive) 41618 (71yo, Natural, multiple sclerosis, C19 positive) 41624 (89yo, Accident, blunt force trauma of neck, heart disease, C19 positive), 63336 (87yo, Accident, blunt force trauma neck and torso, heart disease COPD, Afib, anticoagulation medication, C19 positive)

2021 (7 Natural, 2 Accident) *At least one was C19 vax death called C19 death

Share File Numbers: 352 (71yo, Accident, blunt force trauma torso, heart disease, C19 positive), 2189 (61yo, Natural, chronic substance abuse, C19 positive), 13781 (66yo, Natural, heart disease, chronic ethanolism, C19 positive), 19044 (68yo, Natural, C19 positive), 19067 (38yo, Natural, cardiac arrest, heart disease, chronic substance abuse, recent C19 pneumonia, hypoxemic respiratory failure, sacral osteomyelitis, cirrhosis, pulmonary embolism, asthma, obesity), 45002 (59yo, Natural, C19 positive, heart disease), 56611 (48yo, Natural, C19 positive, obesity, NOTE: spoke with friend of his - forced to take shot for employment - found dead next day), 62925 (56yo, Natural, C19 positive), 63210 (50yo, Accident, C19 positive, acute cocaine overdose)

2020 (7 Natural, 3 Accident)

Share File Numbers: 25584 (63yo, Natural, C19 positive), 26429 (32yo, Accident, fentanyl overdose), 26771 (30yo, Natural, C19 positive, morbid obesity), 30253 (46yo, Natural, C19 positive), 30454 (80yo, Accident, Alzheimer's, hip fracture, heart disease, diabetes, C19 positive), 39550 (40yo, Natural, C19 positive, obesity), 51919 (77yo, Accident, heart disease, COPD, obesity, diabetes, neuromuscular weakness, rib fractures, C19 positive), 59913 (36yo,Natural, C19 positive, heart disease, obesity), 67906 (65yo, Natural, C19 positive, obesity), 68304 (40yo, Natural, C19, obesity)

AGGREGATE DATA EVIDENCE

Massachusetts still purports 22,904 C19 deaths through 2024. Massachusetts already removed 4,081 C19 deaths in March 2022 after I obtained the records, and 2 weeks after Joe Smalley wrote an article about the discrepancy.

How is it possible that there were 22,904 C19 deaths 2020-2024, when there were only 13,660 excess all-cause deaths 2020-2024 in Massachusetts?

Out of the 13,660 excess deaths, there were:

5,742 excess acute kidney injury (N17) involved deaths

563 excess veins and lymphatic vessels (I8) involved deaths

1,029 excess cardiac arrhythmia (I49) involved deaths

1,106 excess pulmonary embolism (I26) involved deaths

282 excess lymphoma (C77) involved deaths

1,710 respiratory and digestive cancer (C78) involved deaths

1,547 other and unspecified sites of cancer (C79) involved deaths.

13,660 All-Cause excess deaths taking away 11,979 of the aforementioned excess deaths yields only 1,681 excess deaths unaccounted for. Perhaps these are the actual Covid deaths?

How Massachusetts gets 22,904 Covid deaths is creative writing fiction. The fraudulent overcounting of C19 deaths is massive, likely 90% or more of purported C19 deaths were NOT from C19.

SUMMARY of Grivetti C19 certifications: 18 listed as Natural, at least one was a C19 vaccine death, 13 Accident deaths labeled C19. Many of the 2020 and 2021 deaths contain no other symptoms or just obesity. Only a handful have "J" codes (respiratory). Clearly, ~90% of these C19 certified deaths are likely not from C19 and should be investigated for federal felony fraud crimes. Fraud is apparent and the individuals can be easily named. In addition to Grivetti, Robert Weldon, MD, Julie Hull, MD, Mindy Hull, MD, Michele Matthews, MD and other Massachusetts medical examiners and physicians should be investigated for fraud. See BEAUDOIN v BAKER et al (2022) Exhibit F for a non-exhaustive list of the individual records for which fraud is alleged.

2) CDC deleted/omitted "Y59.0" (ICD-10 code for "Viral vaccines") from records

States send electronic death records to CDC for coding using automatic software programs TRANSAX and ACME. After the codes are applied using the software, the electronic records are sent back to the states with the codes filled in.

2021

SFN: 9150 - 84yo, "DEMENTIA, URINARY TRACT INFECTION, ACUTE AND CHRONIC, DELIRIUM. SECOND COVID VACCINATION WAS GIVEN 5 DAYS BEFORE DEATH AND SHE DEVELOPED FEVER AND MENTAL STATUS CHANGES SHORTLY AFTER GETTING IT." - NOT coded with Y59.0 - fraudulent omission

SFN: 11199 - 60yo, "ACUTE BRONCHOPNEUMONIA AND IDIOPATHIC THROMBOCYTOPENIA FOLLOWING COVID-19 VACCINATION" properly coded with Y59.0 and T88.1 among others

SFN: 12117 - 85yo, "SEPSIS, ASPIRATION, HYPONATREMIA, DEMENTIA. RECEIVED SECOND COVID-19 VACCINE THE PRIOR WEEK" - NOT coded with Y59.0 - fraudulent omission

SFN: 15403 - 62yo, "ACUTE INTRACRANIAL HEMORRHAGE IN THE SETTING OF THROMBOCYTOPENIA IN A PERSON TREATED WITH COVID 19 VACCINATION 11 DAYS PRIOR TO PRESENTATION" - NOT coded with Y59.0 - fraudulent omission

SFN: 16835 - 67yo, "COMPLICATIONS OF HYPERTENSIVE AND ATHEROSCLEROTIC CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE, TYPE II DIABETES MELLITUS, CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE, INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE, PULMONARY FIBROSIS AND SLEEP APNEA IN THE SETTING OF RECENT FENTANYL USE AND COVID-19 VACCINATION. HISTORY OF DEEP VENOUS THROMBOSIS AND MURAL THROMBUS STATUS POST INFERIOR VENA CAVA FILTER PLACEMENT AND ANTICOAGULATION, LEFT BELOW THE KNEE AMPUTATION COMPLICATED BY WOUND DEHISCENCE, CHRONIC POLYSUBSTANCE ABUSE" - NOT coded with Y59.0 - fraudulent omission

SFN: 17541 - 97yo, "CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE, PULMONARY HYPERTENSION, AORTIC STENOSIS. COVID 19 VACCINATION" - NOT coded with Y59.0 - fraudulent omission

SFN: 19578 - 30yo, "NONTRAUMATIC CEREBRAL HERNIATION, ISCHEMIC STROKE, COVID-19 VACCINATION, COVID-19" - NOTE: originally certified to have died from C19 causing her stroke. Tested positive 4 months earlier for C19 with no symptoms. Reacted in hours to Moderna C19 mRNA vaccine. Died in days from an ischemic stroke at 30yo. For 3 years, Massachusetts would not change the death record. They finally added "COVID-19 VACCINATION" and Y59.0 mid-2024 under immense pressure from family and others. Six doctors from BID Med Ctr and Harvard Med College documented the death as being from Moderna only months after she died. The record now correctly lists the vaccine, but The People were led to believe this was a C19 death in a 30yo and the C19 vaccine cause of death was hidden for THREE YEARS. However, the record still incorrectly lists C19 as the root cause (UCoD). Fraud of commission and fraud of omission

SFN: 20283: - 59yo, "CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIA, COVID VACCINATION, VALVULAR HEART DISEASE" - NOT coded with Y59.0 - fraudulent omission

SFN: 25261 - 60yo, "CARDIO PULMONARY ARREST, SUDDEN DEATH CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIA. RECENT COVID-19 VACCINE ON DATE OF DEATH" - NOT coded with Y59.0 - fraudulent omission

EMAIL SUMMARY

1. Only ONE medical examiner's (Grivettis's) C19 certified deaths were included as an example of massive fraud. I have all the records from MA, CT, and MN (1.6M). The evidence is extensive, conclusive, and ready for any criminal court of law. The evidentiary finding of probable cause is satisfied herein.

2. Only the year 2021 was detailed to keep this short. Express written C19 vaccine deaths were hidden from the public because the CDC either did not manually code them with Y59.0 or deleted Y59.0 when TRANSAX and ACME applied the code to the records. Clear as day vaccine-caused deaths have gone unnoticed because of this fraud of omission by the CDC. Minnesota and Connecticut follow the same pattern. Six were not coded in MN and 3 were coded. One was coded in CT and 3 were not coded.

In the package of 9 files (~1,800 pages) are a hundred documented official records of C19 vaccine deaths. VAERS records were correlated to death records to ascertain decedent names and vaccine dates. Cassidy was 7yo, reacted to C19 vaccination in minutes, and died in 5 days. The only cause in Part I of Cassidy's death record is "COMPLICATIONS OF CORONAVIRUS 19 VIRAL INFECTION." The medical examiner lied and parents lined their kids up for the very thing that killed Cassidy. Double fraud is evinced on Cassidy's record. Eden was 17yo and died from stroke. Amaya was 12yo and died from stroke. Both of them reacted to Covid vaccines. Ian was 11yo and died with clots in his heart. Avery was 16yo and died from stroke. They deserve at least a few minutes of HHS investigation to verify their vaccination dates correlated to their deaths from clots and hemorrhages. Please do your job.

The pandemic foundation is built from solicitation and coercion to commit data fraud. Policy and financial incentives drove the purported C19 deaths and the C19 overcounting. The actual deaths from C19 disease are but a fraction of what is purported nationwide. All can be proven conclusively. The false narrative is over.

Covid vaccine deaths have been hidden, but not well enough. They are documented in this package. If you do not investigate, then you become part of the cover-up.

Government officials may escape scrutiny for 5 years, maybe even 10 or 20 years, but these facts are not going away. The CDC, FDA, and NIH are caught red-handed in either incompetence or fraud. This new administration can clean this up, else go down as being part of the greatest fraud perpetrated on The People by governments in the history of the world.

Do the right thing and contact me to explain all the nuanced evidence in the 9 files for which a link and password are provided.

Examples of what my system can generate in seconds are below the link to download. Why is my system better than anything 250,000 state and federal health employees have ever created or allowed the public to know they created?

If I had access to government databases, I could find anomalous health outcomes in real time before any humans noticed. Palantir and AI will not be able to figure this out because my methods are not now used by any epidemiologists on the planet and AI cannot do what it is not programmed to do.

Do the right thing. Investigate, prosecute, stop the fraud. Fix society.

I hope to hear from you soon.

Regards,

John Beaudoin, Sr.

As just the first example, below is a massive signal in skin disorders. Since the C19 vaccine, people die with skin lesions that do not heal because their immune system is compromised. Just like AIDS. Investigation is required.

From a low quantity signal L98.8 to a high quantity signal in N17 Acute Renal Failure, aka Acute Kidney Injury. There is no excuse for missing 250,000 excess AKI involved deaths in USA since the C19 vaccines. Almost 6,000 in Massachusetts alone. Excess in every age group. Not just the elderly like C19.