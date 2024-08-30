Name Change Alert - Coquin de Chien will become The Real CdC
Streamlining all names for ease of finding me
Hi All,
As I move toward greater reach this fall 2024, market feedback compels easier access to spelling, speaking, understanding names and logos. With that in mind, I hope to move to TheRealCdC.Substack.com from CoquindeChien.Substack.com. The original name is a nom de plume for the purpose of remaining anonymous. The anonymity lasted about six or nine months.
Please find our books at TheRealCdC.com
Please go to our LLC webpage for Press Releases and data SummaLogicaLLC.com
Find me on X (Twitter) @JohnBeaudoinSr
God Bless you all
John 14:6 TRUTH
You're the best "cdc".
Thanks John, for everything you do here and on X.
Big (broke ass) fan. ♥️👍🥳
Really good move John, and for all the right reasons. I knew you were serious early on. I didn't need further proof, but this move is demonstrative that what you're doing is not about your ego. Kudos.