Hi All,

As I move toward greater reach this fall 2024, market feedback compels easier access to spelling, speaking, understanding names and logos. With that in mind, I hope to move to TheRealCdC.Substack.com from CoquindeChien.Substack.com. The original name is a nom de plume for the purpose of remaining anonymous. The anonymity lasted about six or nine months.

Please find our books at TheRealCdC.com

Please go to our LLC webpage for Press Releases and data SummaLogicaLLC.com

Find me on X (Twitter) @JohnBeaudoinSr

God Bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH