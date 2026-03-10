The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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Jane Geraci's avatar
Jane Geraci
4d

I am a general internist with a part-time practice, with about 500 middle-aged or elderly patients in my panel, and I believe you are right about the heart damage from the Covid shots. It never made sense to me to focus on the young men as major and sole victims of myocarditis, with the inference that everyone else is somehow safe from this. I have had one elderly patient with a significant case of pericarditis due to the vaccines. I’ve had multiple people whose coronary disease seemed to progress for no good reason that I could tell. I am not so sure about AKI and the shots; I don’t practice in the hospital although I do see what happens to my folks when they are admitted there, through their electronic charts. I will try to look more closely at my panel and what is happening to them.

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7 replies by John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC and others
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Transcriber B
4d

Thank you, John Beaudoin.

As you say, "The recording process on death records is such that myoc escapes capture because someone dies suddenly somewhere and they do not autopsy the body, whereas AKI is a degradation process that lands a person in a hospital with objective tests and diagnoses. If you want evidence the vax is killing people, then studying AKI data is a good place to start."

That is such an important point.

As for myocarditis, I've been on the planet for about as many decades as you have and until the advent of the covid jabs I do not even recall ever hearing the word "myocarditis." The people I know personally who came down with myocarditis (and who told me about it) were both heavily jabbed, both women, one was over 80, and one in her early 70s. Both had been very active and healthy prior to their jabs. Both got the gaslighting from their doctors about the "safe and effectives," sadly.

That's not the only heart damage I can report among those in my jabbed-up personal circles, however: there are also numerous cases of heart attacks and aFib.

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