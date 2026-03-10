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I am often misquoted regarding my take on myocarditis and acute kidney injury, aka acute renal failure. This article is a quick and dirty rendition of my opinions formed from analysis of data and experience in human behavior analysis.

Human behavior analysis is at the root of most of everything we deal with in Covid and Covid vaccination, not data, not science, not biology or virology or immunology. Those are downstream from human behavior.

This article could get very long, very quickly; so I will try to limit it to my opinions.

Myocarditis does not just happen in young, male athletes. It is not even more prevalent in young, male athletes. It does not even manifest in data as being more prevalent in young, male athletes. So, why do doctors and scientists on both sides of the debate refer to young, male athletes when discussing myocarditis from the Covid vaccines? The bad guys (vax pushers - government and pharma) want you to believe it is only that narrow band of young, male, athletic people, being a small percentage of the population, who are susceptible to myoc from the vax. This is called a limited hangout. They admit to the iceberg portion above water, while knowing, but not admitting that the iceberg is much larger, but unseen under the water. This protects the reputation of the Covid vaccines among the general population, who then think, “Oh, I’m not a male; so I do not have to worry,” or “Oh, I’m not athletic …” or “I’m not young; so it does not pertain to me.” This is the behavior of real people. They do not think, “Well, if it is happening to the youngest and strongest of humans, imagine what it is doing to me.”

The truth is that far more older people have died from myocarditis from the Covid vaccines that anyone knows. How can I write that? Older people died from congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiac arrest, cardiac arrhythmia, and other such things that are listed on death records … within a few days of Covid vaccination. They were not autopsied. They were not investigated beyond the cursory. They were old. Myocarditis as a clinical diagnosis was not pursued by the death certifier. Thus, it does not appear in data to any great extent. Because I’m in the records as much as I am, I know this is the case. I cannot prove it. There is no peer review. But very many people of all ages died from these purported afflictions. I have death records of many 18-22yo’s who died from “arrhythmia” or “afib” or something like that “of undetermined etiology.” Thy don’t know where it came from. That’s because they did not do an autopsy and check the hearts of these young people. Why? We always used to autopsy the young deaths. Many states have a law or code that requires it. I believe the medical examiners did not want to know the true cause. There is no other explanation for the omission of so many investigations of so many dead young people, who have abstract diagnoses at death.

Back to myoc vs AKI — myoc does not appear in data that much. That does not mean it is not happening en masse. And there is no way to compare with AKI in numbers. I fully admit that it is likely myoc incidence rates as caused from Covid vaccination are greater than AKI incidence rates as caused from Covid vaccination. The reason I harp on AKI so much and compare the two is that the data clearly shows AKI as associated with the Covid vax and it should be studied as soon as possible. My former rate was 150X more AKI in the data than myoc. My new rate, based on the N28.8 artifact code, is probably around ~72X greater than myoc. It was cut in half, but still is far greater. That does not mean that AKI is happening more often. It only means that the data shows it. Why? AKI degrades the human it happens in to the point that the human goes to the hospital and is tested by objective testing. That means that they have numbers from urine and blood samples that provide a clinical diagnosis and treatment regimen or end of life palliative care plan. Because it is objective, tested, and known, it ends up on death records.

See the difference? It’s about human behavior. The recording process on death records is such that myoc escapes capture because someone dies suddenly somewhere and they do not autopsy the body, whereas AKI is a degradation process that lands a person in a hospital with objective tests and diagnoses.

If you want evidence the vax is killing people, then studying AKI data is a good place to start. Then study those who died from AKI because all the hospital information and files are full of timeline events such as hourly vital signs, daily blood labs, liquid and food intake orally or IV or IM recorded to the minute. When someone dies from myoc in their bed at home, there is no medical chart or file full of information. The information is scant. I believe that when they do go to the hospital, the hospital everything they can to prevent the information from being recorded. Ian Shumaker 11yo in Massachusetts apparently got the shot, had chest pains, went to the hospital, and died there. When they tried to donate his heart, they could not use it because it was full of clots. Was “myocarditis” written on his death record? No, it was not. Did he have myocarditis? Probably.

No, for doctors on the good side (seeking truth and knowing the Covid vax killed many and injured millions), I don’t know why they fell into the trap of limited hangout regarding “young, male athletes.” Young male athletes stress the heart upon peak performance, which causes fibrillation and death. We see the athletes dropping not before, not during, but shortly after a peak performance stress event like a football play, or a drive to the hoop, or driving to the soccer goal. Because it is seen on a 2D screen so much, people make the attribution to young, male athletes. Look up Anna Burns death in Massachusetts. 16yo girl running cross country in high school. Abby Fitzgerald 20yo from New Hampshire attending university in Massachusetts also died from myocarditis. She was a field hockey player. Avery Autumn Zaleski 16yo from Connecticut died from a stroke. Was she vaccinated for Covid? Was she post-mortem tested for myocarditis in addition to the stroke? We will never know the answers. But I know. I know in my heart. My heart is not peer-reviewed. So, most will not listen to me in this regard. Why, indeed, are doctors on our side continuing to espouse the limited hangout qualifiers of “young, male athletes,” when discussing heart issues? IT’S EVERYONE, NOT JUST YOUNG MALE ATHLETES. And I mean EVERYONE in terms of incidence rates. There are far more myocarditis deaths in middle aged and older people than younger people. They are just not objectively test for it upon death.

I wanted to be short, but ran on a bit. Sorry to the readers. I am very short on time and will get back to proofread and edit this at a later date.

Lastly, everything you read from everyone, regarding data studies that are broad, is likely wrong. At the very least, it has very low integrity measured against truth and fact. When talking about absolute rates, only smaller statewide data studies can be measured and not in the absolute number. The value in this aggregated data is in the first and second derivatives in time. That means, the rate of change over time and the rate of change of the rate of change over time. Think of it as the velocity and the acceleration of changes in data over time. Something may be going up at 10 per year for 10 years and then go up 100 in the eleventh year. That is a change in the rate. And that can only point an investigator to the records that should be forensically investigated.

The only way to determine causality is via forensic investigation of individual records. Data is only good at quantifying the number of deaths from a cause AFTER the cause has been conclusively determined through forensic investigation.

If scientists and doctors concentrated on case reports and histology rather than data, we would all be better off. That is science. Instead, they have been lured to the ridiculous field of statistics through “evidence-based” medicine, which is a cult mantra taught in medical schools. They tell me that I don’t understand, while they don’t account for polymodal distribution functions in reality and they apply normal distributions to everything all the time. Epidemiology is a mess. They do not know what they do not know. Let me pick 5 electrical engineers and we will advance epidemiology a hundred years in only a few weeks.

Bye for now. Sorry I don’t have time to proofread. I have to run right now.

God bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH