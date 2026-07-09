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Here is a link to my appearance on Ask Dr. Drew yesterday July 8, 2026.

https://rumble.com/v7cg12k-blamed-on-the-flu-engineer-says-death-records-hide-vaccine-deaths-ask-dr.-d.html

Life has been busy in the past two months. Sorry about the scarcity of articles. I have some good ones brewing, but I need to actually take the time to write them.

In the meantime, Dr. Drew allowed me some time to make a point he and many others had not heard before. Our courts are inaccessible to The People. Our rights to access the courts for dispute resolution have been set aside for convenience of court personnel.

God bless you all.

JOHN 14:6 TRUTH