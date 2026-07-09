My Visit to "Ask Dr. Drew" on July 8, 2026
The courts, the courts, the courts - the branch most broken
Here is a link to my appearance on Ask Dr. Drew yesterday July 8, 2026.
https://rumble.com/v7cg12k-blamed-on-the-flu-engineer-says-death-records-hide-vaccine-deaths-ask-dr.-d.html
Life has been busy in the past two months. Sorry about the scarcity of articles. I have some good ones brewing, but I need to actually take the time to write them.
In the meantime, Dr. Drew allowed me some time to make a point he and many others had not heard before. Our courts are inaccessible to The People. Our rights to access the courts for dispute resolution have been set aside for convenience of court personnel.
God bless you all.
This country needs more people like you John because most Americans have lost [or more likely never had] the ability to critically assess the evidence and you excel at at it IMO.
John, would love to see you on bigger platforms. Maybe Tucker Carlson. Joe Rogan. The Highwire and talk to Aaron Siri since he is a lawyer.