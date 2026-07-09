The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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James Kenney, PhD's avatar
James Kenney, PhD
7d

This country needs more people like you John because most Americans have lost [or more likely never had] the ability to critically assess the evidence and you excel at at it IMO.

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Gabriella's avatar
Gabriella
7d

John, would love to see you on bigger platforms. Maybe Tucker Carlson. Joe Rogan. The Highwire and talk to Aaron Siri since he is a lawyer.

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