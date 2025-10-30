NOTE TO SUBSCRIBERS: Sorry I’ve not put out many articles for a week or two. I am working on something big and very important for the continuity of the United States. The paper and the Petition for Writ should be out next week if I can put enough hours into them.

Offered below is my testimony before the Joint Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Management at the Massachusetts Statehouse on 2025-10-22.

Questions to ponder:

Was I rude to the representative who asked the question? I am programmed to talk through interruptions in some of the fora in which I speak. So I reacted quickly to get my words out as I thought I’d be cut off. I did go back to apologize and address her question.

How many of those representatives and state senators refused to let their children get vaccinated and yet do not speak out in strong support of the bill? How many will fight against the bills to preserve exemptions?

How many of the people on the panel will investigate the conclusive evidence that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Health commits felony fraud on a daily basis and has for 5 years? … that they write Covid on death records when Covid had no causal relationship to the death? … that they omit Covid vaccine as a cause of death on the records when they know for certain that the vaccine caused the death?

God Bless You All

JOHN 14: 6 TRUTH