This isn’t an article or a blog post or anything official. This is a journal entry of rambling facts.

In researching Mass General Brigham (MGB), it has become apparent that they are nothing more than an extension of state and federal governments. Of course, their fiscal year ends September 30. Those who do business with the U.S. government know what that means.

MGB, as a non-profit brought in over $20.6B in revenue in fiscal 2024

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts reported the following expenses in Fiscal 2023.

Notice $39 BILLION in just Medicaid and Health and human services in Fiscal 2023.

I really don’t ave time to write more. Simply compare these numbers. Massachusetts and MGB are tightly intertwined in the operations of the state and the federal government also has great influence.

The largest hospital network in Massachusetts and the largest recipient of grant funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is MGB. MGB is the government and the government is MGB.

Our health system has gone totally government controlled and funded. What the patient pays and the insurance company pays is a ruse of currency exchange. It’s for show. The monopoly of government control murdered more than ONE MILLION Americans.

The COVID narrative was driven by events in Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey. The New England Journal of Medicine took $12M in a donation from Bill Gates in 2018. Selections of what gets published and what doesn’t get published may have Bill as the “Gate”-keeper.

The hospital epidemiologist of MGB seems to have ties to the CDC where he was involved in changing the guidance for the use of ventilators in 2020. Many doctors have stated they never would have used ventilators without the CDC recommendations and NIH recommendations. Ventilators killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and the hospitals labeled them all “COVID” deaths.

We know these are facts now, but if people trace back the responsibility for many of these rules, edicts, causes of ONE MILLION dead Americans, you will find Massachusetts and MGB at the end of that causal traceback. Who put forth the recommendation for COVID vaccine mandates? Walensky of the CDC when she got in that office did that. She became CDC Director January 21, 2021 upon Biden taking office. Where was she right before that? She was the Chief of infectious disease at Massachusetts General Hospital (the largest of MGB hospitals) and sat on the Board of Directors of MGB.

There are many ties between MGB and Moderna, which is headquartered in Massachusetts.

Only because I type really fast did I take a few minutes to type this article. People in Australia and Denmark and Canada and Germany banter about COVID vaccine injuries and deaths. Many researchers around the world look at studies from Japan and Korea and Thailand and Germany and all over the world.

Hey, People of the World, look at MGB and Massachusetts. You will find 99% of the answers you seek. You’ll find the money, power, fraud, coercion, solicitation, cult belief in vaccines, mass murder, and all the evidence you need to prove to your local and national governments.

Population of Massachusetts = 7 million

Population of New Zealand = 5.2 million

Wake up, everyone. Do your homework. Where were the top three purported deaths from COVID per population in the world by far for more than a year of COVID? In other words, who drove the narrative that it’s a massive deadly pandemic?

New York (Wall St for pharma)

New Jersey (suburb of NYC Wall St and home of many institutional investor executives)

Massachusetts (home of Moderna, Pfizer division for mRNA, $47B in VC pharma funding, 10 harma companies over $1B revenue, 50 companies over $100M pharma revenue, 600 pharma ecosystem companies, etc)

Belgium was a distant 4th in the world in COVID deaths per population in June 2021 after the first TWO waves of COVID.

If you’re talking about myocarditis and spike protein all the time, then you’re MISSING THE T-REX IN THE ROOM.

God bless you all

John 14: 6 TRUTH