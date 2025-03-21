Share

Personal Note - Article actually begins with Introduction Below

[After five years of research into Covid, Operation Warp Speed (OWS), death records, epidemiology, and the U.S. legal system — and after publishing 2 books and 134 SubStack articles, filing 2 lawsuits, authoring 2 state bills (MN and NH), giving probably 100 podcast interviews, authoring an Amicus Brief filed at the US Supreme Court, and testifying before 5 state house and senate committees — and after developing new methods in epidemiology, developing a real time public health surveillance and vigilance system prototype, and applying engineering methods to discover societal health anomalies years ahead of scientists and research papers — one would think that I should have been prepared for what I learned in reading the amended complaint and exhibits (2025) in Adams et al v Mass General Brigham (2021), which were available to download from the court’s PACER system just yesterday. I now realize this is another root cause analysis God directed me to elucidate. The scales have fallen from my eyes. I see evil before me … and it is dark. This is where I am supposed to write what McAfee wrote and what Epstein should have written. I am not going to … you know.]

Introduction

Five plaintiffs in Adams et al v. Mass General Brigham Incorporated (1:21-cv-11686) filed a motion asking the court for permission to file a second amended complaint. The accompanying memorandum explains the reasons to amend; and they seem valid at first glance.

The defendant, Mass General Brigham (MGB), disposed of more than 200 plaintiffs in the last 3 years in this case. There remain only 8 plaintiffs still litigating this case. The memorandum argues that the five plaintiffs were asked by counsel from both sides and by the court to wait for settlement negotiations to end before pursuing their individual claims. After the bulk of the plaintiffs settled last October 2024, these five plaintiffs pursued the opportunity to have their individual and unique cases heard by amending a second time. To be clear, eight are still litigating, but only five are pro se (self-represented) and filed the motion for leave to amend.

In addition to claiming the right to have their individual cases heard, plaintiff Michelle has a new cause of action. She applied for employment again in 2023, two years after she was denied religious accommodations and terminated for not getting the Covid gene drug therapy inappropriately called a “vaccine.” MGB hired her again in 2023 as a staff nurse and approved her religious exemption request for the flu vaccine. She worked for 2.5 months and then HR learned she had not taken the Covid “vaccine” or that she was still in a lawsuit against MGB. Michelle then requested an exemption from the Covid “vaccine.” MGB denied her the exemption and fired her again.

Michelle's second termination is definitely good cause for an amended complaint because the alternative is to file a new lawsuit that would run in parallel with the existing lawsuit against the same defendant for similar claims. Judicial economy, as the memorandum states, prefers the amended complaint be allowed, else a new lawsuit will duplicate discovery work.

The proposed amended complaint, filed with the court, contains a disturbing fact pattern involving MGB’s exemption review committee. Clearly, MGB’s Covid “vaccine” mandate manifested through orders, solicitation, and coercion from state and federal governments. Over decades, governments created a situation in which many hospitals cannot survive a year without government revenue. Then, upon Covid, the governments used administrative emergency power, combined with policy developed for flu vaccines, to order MGB to enact a vaccine mandate policy, else endure financial retribution so harsh that MGB would be bankrupt within a year.

Thesis

MGB’s exemption approval policy, given to and implemented by their exemption review committee, had the effect of removing faithful mainstream Christians, including Catholics, from MGB’s workforce. MGB achieved this Christian purge through harsh scrutiny of the requests submitted by Christians, followed by denial of most Christians’ exemptions, ending in termination of employment by the date required by government.

Arguments

The following excerpts from the proposed amended complaint elucidate the plaintiffs’ claims that MGB engaged in preferential treatment toward specific and relatively rare religions, while relegating mainstream Christians to the unemployment roles.

“Evidence produced on discovery includes exemption review committee template guidelines revealing that three (3) specific religious affiliations (Rastafarian, Dutch Reform, and Christian Scientist) received preferential treatment leading to approval, while other religions (Catholics, Christians, et al) received harsh scrutiny and demand for more information likely leading to denial.” (from the “Introduction” section of the proposed second amended complaint)

“71. On September 22, 2021, an RERC member posted a message to a group of RERC members stating, ‘It’s hard not [on] to focus not the Rastafarian element but that would warrant automatic approval.’” (from the “Statement of Facts” section of the proposed second amended complaint)

“72. On October 5, 2021, RERC updated the approval/denial criteria adding “Template Responses.” Under “Approved,” is stated, “With at least a basic explanation of faith and its opposition to vaccination, requests based upon the following organized religions should be approved: Christian Scientist, Dutch Reform Church, and Rastafarian.” Also newly added, those who mention “Mark of the Beast” in their request have a lesser burden of explanation. Under “Denied” — “... Catholics, Christianity, Judaism, Muslim, Buddhism ...” would be denied without elaborated explanation. Also added under “Denied” — anyone writing that “the vaccine will modify one’s DNA” or “the vaccine will prevent future reproduction.” (from the “Statement of Facts” section of the proposed second amended complaint)

By placing group identities and phrases under the title “Approved” in the instructions from MGB management to their review committee members, the implication is clear—approve them.

An employee with connections to power within MGB used the phrase “mark of the beast” and was denied (See ¶ 65). She cried (literally) to her manager. Her denial was then overturned despite others being told there were no appeals and that decisions were final. Two days after her approval, the guidance was changed to add that anyone mentioning “mark of the beast” was approved. The legal department probably added it to justify her approval in case anyone complained. And … by this, they’re caught in “disparate treatment” and “unequal protection of the laws,” two phrases needed in Title VII and 14th Amendment violations, respectively, to find for the plaintiffs, which a jury will no doubt do if the amended complaint is allowed to proceed.

Like the “Approved” section, there was a “Denied” section. The same implicit message applies. Deny the mainstream religions and anyone mentioning abortion or fetal cells.

“Catholics, Christianity, Judaism, Muslim, Buddhism” were named in the “Denied” section. However, after speaking in X Spaces, an open speaking forum on social media, the last two nights, people whose family members worked at MGB privately explained to me more of the interaction with MGB’s religious exemption committee. If anyone mentioned fetal cells or abortion, MGB’s review committee members would engage in debate through email using template responses as to what the Pope said or that fetal cells were not used in the manufacture of Covid “vaccines.” The committee members probably had no knowledge of these details. The HR executive and/or legal counsel who assembled these criteria likely knew that fetal cells were used in the development of the Covid “vaccines.” This attempt to debate employees about fetal cell usage by using “manufacturing” and not “development” is a lie of omission and evinces intentional deception in a template response. Since the fetal cell issue is mainly a Catholic and Christian issue, and because my contacts through social media all said this happened to them, one can palpably feel the harshness and disdain the authors of the policy have for Christians.

I learned this fetal cell issue argument when the law school I attended in 2020/2021 kicked me out after I submitted a request for religious accommodation. The school strangely tried to engage in a debate with my Bible Study friend who wrote a letter on my behalf to the school. He also happened to be a Catholic deacon and he took his vaccines as the Pope recommended. He’s gone now—turbo cancer—glioblastoma. From the experience with the school, I learned the organized attack on Catholics and Christians using the cookie cutter fetal cell lie of omission used widely across the United States.

Conclusion

By the facts pled in the proposed amended complaint, MGB’s vaccine mandate resulted in a purge of those who walk the walk in their religious beliefs. Regardless of the intent, whether money or anti-religion, the result is that the free exercise of religion and equal protection of the laws were violated to the base level needs as modeled by Maslow. Imagine if your ability to afford food and shelter was taken away due to your religious beliefs. This is what MGB did in order to garner billions of dollars in revenue and millions of dollars each in executive bonuses.

May the Pro Se 5 prevail in their righteous claims.

[Next, I will address the relief requested in the lawsuit—$10M each in emotional damages plus $267M punitive damages. “Damages” deserves its own article.]

God Bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH

References

Adams v. Mass General Brigham Incorporated (1:21-cv-11686). Court Listener. Found at https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/60652918/adams-v-mass-general-brigham-incorporated/ on 2025-02-24.