Hi All,

I was able to pull together something to just get going with this idea of a podcast.

Why now and why so rushed?

After yesterday’s senate committee hearing, I was angry and frustrated and realized that I can no longer wait or count on others to bring for the TRUTH from official records.

Senator Blumenthal from Connecticut was gracious enough to provide me the theme for my first podcast. If hadn’t provided so much disinformation that I will prove to be FALSE, then I might have taken another week or month to get this going.

I hope his staff is watching tonight as I deliver facts from Connecticut’s own official records that contradict Blumenthal’s FALSE assertions he gave at the beginning of the hearing.

The purport that 1.2 million Americans died from covid is absurd on its face. But not many people can prove the absurdity. I will show a nearly 3-year old document from my case against the governor as well as other records evincing fraud.

Here is the link. I will start at 9PM. If you tune in early, you may see a bunch of first-time set-up issues as we work out the kinks before 9PM.

https://rumble.com/v6tovu5-the-last-boomer-podcast-with-john-beaudoin-sr.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Thank you all for reading my substack these few years. I hope I can deliver to expectations on the podcast.

God bless you.

JOHN 14:6