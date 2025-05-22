The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
May 22

Good wishes! And thank you for doing this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shirley Bloethe's avatar
Shirley Bloethe
May 23

I hope to listen in live. I was disgusted with the lies Blumenthal spewed at that hearing! It was disgraceful and even the fake placards behind his chair were disgraceful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Summa Logica LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture