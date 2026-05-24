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Every once in a while, there is a post or thread on X that is succinct, packed with information and references, and well worth repeating. Since my X account is heavily suppressed, I figured I’d post the thread here on Substack also.

This article is a thread by Kenny Carmody (@KennyCarmody on X). Kenny’s life was changed when he got vaccinated. He used to hike and was physically active until that was stolen from him by a “vaccine.” Kenny is basically housebound now and barely leaves his bedroom. Hopefully, one day, there will be a way to reverse the effects of the “vaccine.”

Kenny is a believer in God and Jesus Christ our Savior, a prolific X poster of vaccine truth commentary, and just a great soul.

Here are his posts that may enlighten those who do not know some of the names in this truth movement.

John Beaudoin went where regulators refused to go. His forensic analysis of VAERS data and death certificate records exposed what institutional reporting was structured to obscure, a signal of vaccine-associated mortality and serious adverse events in children and adolescents that was being systematically miscategorized, underreported, and buried beneath cause-of-death attributions that could not survive honest scrutiny. Beaudoin did not speculate. He worked the data. He cross-referenced records. He identified the gap between what the death certificates said and what the temporal and mechanistic record supported. What emerged was not background noise. It was a pattern of harm in young, previously healthy individuals that the institutions responsible for detecting it had every structural incentive to leave undetected. The risk profile for children was never acceptable. Kevin McKernan’s warnings on cumulative dosing and lipid nanoparticle efficiency carry amplified implications in developing bodies. Pediatric cells divide rapidly. A growing genome exposed repeatedly to foreign DNA with integration potential, contaminated plasmid DNA encapsulated in delivery vehicles engineered for cellular penetration, faces integration risks that compound with every dose in ways that were never studied before mandates were issued. The SV40 promoter sequences McKernan identified in Pfizer lots facilitate nuclear entry in adult cells. In rapidly dividing pediatric cells, where replication creates repeated windows of genomic accessibility, the integration pathway is not theoretical. It is mechanistically heightened. No pediatric genomic safety study was conducted. No long-term cancer surveillance program was established. The recommendations came first. The science that should have preceded them was never done. Arne Burkhardt’s autopsy methodology is yielding findings in younger cases that replicate what his adult series documented, spike protein in cardiac and vascular tissue, lymphocytic infiltrates, inflammatory patterns consistent with immune-mediated damage in bodies with no competing pathological explanation. Healthy young people are appearing in post-vaccination autopsy series while their official cause of death reflects whatever attribution creates the least institutional disruption. The forensic evidence connecting mechanism to outcome in these cases is being generated by independent researchers working against active institutional resistance, not by the government infrastructure that mandated the product and bears responsibility for monitoring its consequences. Regulators made a calculation. Coverage numbers mattered. Individual pediatric risk profiles did not. The healthy child with near-zero statistical COVID mortality risk was assessed against a safety profile that had not been established for their age group, by agencies whose authorization process prioritized speed and uptake over the longitudinal safety data that experimental technology introduced into developing bodies requires. That calculation was made without honest disclosure to parents. It was enforced through school mandates, sports exclusions, and social coercion that removed meaningful consent from families who asked legitimate questions and were told the science was settled. The science was not settled. It had not been done. @Kevin_McKernan @JohnBeaudoinSr 1/2

The above text can be found on X here.

The second post follows:

Beaudoin’s work, alongside McKernan’s contamination findings and Burkhardt’s pathological documentation, forms a convergent evidentiary record that the institutions responsible for pediatric health policy have refused to engage honestly. They have not produced counter-evidence. They have produced dismissal, platform removal, and the institutional silence of agencies that cannot afford to acknowledge what independent forensic analysis keeps finding. Every child who received these injections under mandate deserved a risk-benefit analysis grounded in their individual health status, honest disclosure of the contamination profile McKernan documented, and the long-term safety data that was never generated because generating it was never the priority. This is an experiment conducted on the young and healthy without adequate safeguards, without honest consent, and without the post-market surveillance infrastructure that the scale of pediatric exposure demands. The next generation is carrying the consequences of decisions made for them by institutions that will not be accountable for those consequences unless they are forced to be. Demand immediate reversal of every remaining mRNA vaccine recommendation for children and adolescents, suspended pending a full independent safety review conducted without manufacturer funding or regulatory conflicts. Demand mandatory long-term follow-up tracking cardiac function, immune profiles, genomic integrity, reproductive development, and malignancy incidence across every child dosed under these programs. Demand that Beaudoin’s data analyses, McKernan’s contamination findings, and Burkhardt’s pediatric autopsy results receive formal, transparent, institutionally rigorous investigation rather than the dismissal that has substituted for engagement until now. And demand individual accountability, named, documented, legally pursued, for every official who looked at the pediatric risk profile and called the mandates justified. Our children were not theirs to experiment on. They never were.

The above text can be found on X here.

If you go to the posts listed above, you will find more posts in the thread that lead to in-depth information on SV40 Promoter DNA plasmid contamination and other esoteric issues. Kenny does a thorough job bringing factual information to his readers.

CONCLUSION

In this medical freedom, vaccine truth movement, there are few who bring conclusive evidence that will stand up in the courts of law and of public opinion. The evidence from John Beaudoin Sr, Kevin McKernan, and Dr. Arne Burkhardt is irrefutable.

The government and pharma industry oppositions draw people into debates over research papers rife with conclusions derived from inferential statistics. Such research papers can never be conclusive. They always leave reasonable doubt. That is the nature of inferential statistics.

Certain personalities in this movement are elevated by social media algorithms because they focus on research papers rather than conclusive case studies. Most case studies are even toothless because they are required to be anonymized to preserve privacy.

The real evidence is in forensic investigation of individual decedent records.

Please don’t pick heroes and organizations a your champion gladiators here to fight on your behalf. Choose instead to run for board of health or board of education in your town. At lease, try to convince a friend to do so.

God Bless You All

JOHN 14:6 TRUTH