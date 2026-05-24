The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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Being Bonnie's avatar
Being Bonnie
20h

Thank you, yet again, John Beaudoin and Kenny Carmody for continuing to 'fight the good fight'. While time marches on, people suffer and die and the powers that be remain uncontested for their failures, their intentions and their outright lies- there are those who remain steadfast. And when the day of reckoning comes, as it surely will, it won't be hard for heavenly doorkeepers to separate the good from the evil. Keep at it.

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James's avatar
James
21h

Thank you for more pathways to the truth John.

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