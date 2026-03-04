The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
Mar 4

Absolutely share podcast/interview links in substack. Thanks for all you do!

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Mar 4

Thank you great discussion…… it’s a fallen world.

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