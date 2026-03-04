John Beaudoin Sr on The Tom Renz Podcast
Here, I discuss my paper on the management systems analysis of the U.S. Court system and Tom asks me about my thoughts on 6G
I spent an hour with Tom Renz today on his podcast. We discussed the law and 6G.
https://rumble.com/v76kvls-the-iran-war-why-and-maha-needs-to-support-american-ranchers.html
Is Substack a good place to put links to podcast interviews that I give? Or should I reserve it for articles?
God bless you all
Absolutely share podcast/interview links in substack. Thanks for all you do!
Thank you great discussion…… it’s a fallen world.