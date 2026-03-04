Share

Share The Real CdC’s Newsletter

I spent an hour with Tom Renz today on his podcast. We discussed the law and 6G.

https://rumble.com/v76kvls-the-iran-war-why-and-maha-needs-to-support-american-ranchers.html

Is Substack a good place to put links to podcast interviews that I give? Or should I reserve it for articles?

God bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH