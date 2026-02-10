Share

Figure 1

Figure 1 shows 4 plots of deaths in the United States for All Ages from 2010 through 2025. The first plot in pink depicts deaths from All Causes. The second plot in green depicts deaths involving Covid. The third plot in light purple depicts deaths involving acute kidney injury (AKI). The fourth plot in light yellow/orange depicts deaths involving pneumonia.

Observations

Covid, if you believe it was a pandemic, lasted only 2 years as noted between the vertical dashed lines from March 2020 through March 2022. Deaths from All Causes, deaths involving Covid, and deaths involving pneumonia all returned to, or close to, baseline levels after March 2022. Baseline level are established by 2010 through 2019 dashed gray lines extended into years 2020 through 2025. AKI, while depicting the same peaks at the same times as the other three plots (call those peaks Signal 1), does not return to normal (baseline) after March 2022, and instead remains elevated at nearly 100% increase over baseline for the last 4 years, March 2022 though 2025. The troughs appear to rise in a positive linear slope during the two Covid years, then remain elevated ever since (call this rise to steady-state excess Signal 2), unlike the other 3 plots. Excess AKI totals more than 280,000 lives lost in all age categories as shown in prior articles. This is more life-years-lost than Covid is even purported to be by the government.

Conclusions

HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA, CMS, and every state health department have not mentioned the massive and sustained signal of deaths involving AKI.

One can only conclude that these governmental entities are purposely not investigating, purposely not studying, purposely ignoring, hiding, and diverting attention from excess AKI.

The governments are proven to be corrupt in everything they say about “health.”

The People spend more time on social media complaining than they do standing up to government in support of their neighbors’ dead children. Perhaps people just don’t know what to do. Or perhaps they want someone else to do it? I don’t know.

God bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH