Hissyfit
5d

Cloaking the remdesivir impact, perhaps? I was given it for five days. Did me no good but I survived. Ivermectin after hospital release saved my life. Remdesivir was Fauci’s gift much like AZT was to HIV in the 1980s.

Lowell Hubbs
5d

Thousands of kidney failure cases and resulting deaths could have come from Remdesivir use alone.

Deadly Hospital Protocols Caused Almost 20% Excess Deaths in 2020 | John Beaudoin

Many people believe there were no Excess deaths in 2020 - but this is not correct as the CDC’s mortality data show

Jan 12, 2026

https://flashlightsproductions.substack.com/cp/184471063

The Deadly Remdesivir Only Hospital Protocols

Dec 14, 2025

https://wildman440.substack.com/p/the-deadly-remdesivir-only-hosptial

Hospitals murdered COVID patients. The more they killed, the more money they made.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/2001301496176984334.html

Were Unvaccinated People TARGETED and MURDERED by Hospitals During COVID?

Remdesivir, ventilators, drug cocktails — these and others are increasingly being called parts of the “hospital murder protocol.”

Aug 22

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/were-unvaccinated-people-targeted

THE 'HOSPITAL HOMICIDE' OF MORE THAN 500,000 AMERICANS SINCE 2020

Hospitals have been turned into "killing fields" since the beginning of the plandemic, deploying deadly protocols that have murdered 500K+ Americans.

JUN 13

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/the-hospital-homicide-of-more-than

